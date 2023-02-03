ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Capital murder suspect captured after nine months on the run

SAN ANTONIO — Having been on the run for almost a year, a suspect wanted for capital murder is finally behind bars. Andres Villarreal is accused of a brutal attack and murder that unfolded last May. According to an arrest warrant, 20-year-old Takhai Michael and his girlfriend were in the parking lot of a hookah lounge off Eisenhauer Road when Michael was shot and killed.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

68-year-old man arrested following stabbing on West Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested Sunday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following a physical altercation on the city’s West Side. Armando Idrogo, 68, was arrested at 5 p.m. in the 700 block of Overhill in the Woodlawn Heights area after San Antonio police say he stabbed a 32-year-old victim.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Lansing Daily

Texas Woman Tries to Kidnap 4-Year-Old Girl in Walmart Shopping Cart: Cops

Police arrested a woman in San Antonio after she allegedly attempted to take a mom’s shopping cart that held her child. Jessica Vega, 35, is facing a felony charge of attempted kidnapping. The mom told police that she had been shopping at the Potranco Road Walmart with her daughters, one of whom is 4. Vega allegedly grabbed … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Road shooting leads to Brennan High School lockdown

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Brennan High School was put under lockdown Tuesday afternoon after a shooting outside of the school. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said people in two cars were shooting at each other on Victorian Oaks, a residential dead end street near Westcreek Oaks and Sage Run less than a mile away from the school.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
everythinglubbock.com

150 lbs. of marijuana seized after police chase in Central Texas

LORENA, Texas (KWKT) — Officers with the Lorena Police Department seized 150 pounds of marijuana early Saturday morning after a chase on Interstate 35. The department said Officer Greer and his K-9 partner, Drogen, spotted a vehicle driving recklessly around 2:00 a.m. on the interstate and attempted to stop it.
LORENA, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Former Bexar County constable asking for new trial

SAN ANTONIO — A former Bexar County constable is asking for a new trial after being found guilty of evidence tampering in September. In January, Michelle Barrientes-Vela was convicted by jury for evidence tampering and official oppression, which centered around allegations that Vela altered and created her own handwritten cash logs for security at Rodriguez Park on the city’s west side. Other disturbing allegations were made during the course of the trial.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX

