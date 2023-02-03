SAN ANTONIO — Having been on the run for almost a year, a suspect wanted for capital murder is finally behind bars. Andres Villarreal is accused of a brutal attack and murder that unfolded last May. According to an arrest warrant, 20-year-old Takhai Michael and his girlfriend were in the parking lot of a hookah lounge off Eisenhauer Road when Michael was shot and killed.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO