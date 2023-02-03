Read full article on original website
KTSA
Selma Police arrest man caught burglarizing vehicle at auto body shop
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man who was caught in the act of burglarizing a vehicle at an auto body shop in Selma is behind bars. It was just before midnight Monday when police were called to Gunn Collision Center at IH-35 North and Chelsea Place. A witness...
KSAT 12
BCSO investigates shooting involving people in 2 vehicles in west Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting involving people in two vehicles who were “shooting at each other.”. According to a BCSO Facebook post, deputies are working an active scene Tuesday afternoon in the 12000 block of Victorian Oaks in west Bexar County.
KSAT 12
Suspect arrested for shooting, killing teen after car club meet-up on West Side, records show
SAN ANTONIO – A teenager has been arrested for fatally shooting another teenager in the head following a car club meet-up on the West Side, according to records. Victor Aleman, 19, was taken into custody early Tuesday on a murder charge, records with the Bexar County Jail show. He is accused of killing Paul Ortiz, 18.
Capital murder suspect captured after nine months on the run
SAN ANTONIO — Having been on the run for almost a year, a suspect wanted for capital murder is finally behind bars. Andres Villarreal is accused of a brutal attack and murder that unfolded last May. According to an arrest warrant, 20-year-old Takhai Michael and his girlfriend were in the parking lot of a hookah lounge off Eisenhauer Road when Michael was shot and killed.
KTSA
SAPD: Man nearing 70 years old arrested, charged with stabbing victim in early 30s
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 68-year-old man is facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after his arrest on Sunday. San Antonio police say Armando Idrogo was apprehended not long after a fight on the West Side. Investigators say Idrogo stabbed a 32-year-old victim who was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
KSAT 12
Man charged in two slayings accepts plea deal, gets 20 years in prison
SAN ANTONIO – A man who was charged in two murder cases has accepted a plea deal in exchange for a 20-year prison term. Anthony Nash was sentenced Tuesday in the 226th District Court to 20 years in prison for each case, but the plea deal allows the sentences to run concurrently.
KSAT 12
68-year-old man arrested following stabbing on West Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested Sunday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following a physical altercation on the city’s West Side. Armando Idrogo, 68, was arrested at 5 p.m. in the 700 block of Overhill in the Woodlawn Heights area after San Antonio police say he stabbed a 32-year-old victim.
San Antonio man charged with stalking 'Daytime' host Kimberley Crawford
The man said he communicated with her through spirits.
Texas Woman Tries to Kidnap 4-Year-Old Girl in Walmart Shopping Cart: Cops
Police arrested a woman in San Antonio after she allegedly attempted to take a mom’s shopping cart that held her child. Jessica Vega, 35, is facing a felony charge of attempted kidnapping. The mom told police that she had been shopping at the Potranco Road Walmart with her daughters, one of whom is 4. Vega allegedly grabbed … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
KTSA
Zavala County Deputies arrest woman for human smuggling after 13 illegal migrants are found in a pickup
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio woman is being charged with human smuggling after Zavala County Deputies found more than a dozen illegal migrants stashed in a vehicle she was driving. FOX 29 reports it happened at around 5:30 A.M. Sunday on Highway 57 in Zavala County....
KSAT 12
Homicide detectives start workday investigating two separate overnight murder cases
SAN ANTONIO – Before the workday started for most people, San Antonio homicide investigators already had two new murder cases on their hands. Two men were killed in separate shootings that happened between late Sunday night and early Monday morning. According to a preliminary report, a man identified by...
KSAT 12
Suspect arrested after stabbing man in road rage incident, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A 49-year-old man was arrested after stabbing someone in a road rage incident Saturday, according to San Antonio police. The stabbing happened at 5:05 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 151 and Potranco Road. Police said two arguing drivers exited their vehicles and began to fight...
KSAT 12
Recognize him? Police, Crime Stoppers seek suspect in robbery of Family Dollar
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the suspect responsible for a robbery of a West Side Family Dollar store. The incident occurred around 9 p.m. on Jan. 9 in the 6100 block of West Commerce Street, not far from NW 36th Street and Old Highway 90.
KTSA
Road shooting leads to Brennan High School lockdown
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Brennan High School was put under lockdown Tuesday afternoon after a shooting outside of the school. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said people in two cars were shooting at each other on Victorian Oaks, a residential dead end street near Westcreek Oaks and Sage Run less than a mile away from the school.
everythinglubbock.com
150 lbs. of marijuana seized after police chase in Central Texas
LORENA, Texas (KWKT) — Officers with the Lorena Police Department seized 150 pounds of marijuana early Saturday morning after a chase on Interstate 35. The department said Officer Greer and his K-9 partner, Drogen, spotted a vehicle driving recklessly around 2:00 a.m. on the interstate and attempted to stop it.
KTSA
Bexar County Medical Examiner identifies man shot to death at San Antonio apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The identity of a man who was shot and killed at a West side apartment complex Monday morning has been released. The Bexar County Medical Examiner says he is 20 year old Ethan Michael Rangel. Rangel was shot and killed at the San Juan...
KSAT 12
Investigators & family seek tips on motorcyclist who left dying woman in his wake
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers need help finding a motorcyclist who left a dying woman and her injured children in his wake on the city’s Northwest Side last week. Tanya Nicole Hernandez, 37, was driving east on Interstate 10 a little after 3:30 p.m....
KSAT 12
Andre McDonald’s father awaits trial in Jamaica, accused of murdering two of his wives
SAN ANTONIO – A day after Andre McDonald was sentenced to 20 years in prison for causing the death of his wife Andreen McDonald, sources confirmed to KSAT 12 that McDonald’s father is awaiting trial in Jamaica for the murder of his ex-wife and current wife. Everton McDonald,...
KSAT 12
Man shot, killed outside West Side apartment complex identified
SAN ANTONIO – UPDATE 2/6/23 at 8 p.m.: The medical examiner’s office identified the man shot and killed outside a West Side apartment complex early Monday morning as 20-year-old Ethan Michael Rangel. (Original Story) A man in his late teens or early 20s is dead after a shooting...
Former Bexar County constable asking for new trial
SAN ANTONIO — A former Bexar County constable is asking for a new trial after being found guilty of evidence tampering in September. In January, Michelle Barrientes-Vela was convicted by jury for evidence tampering and official oppression, which centered around allegations that Vela altered and created her own handwritten cash logs for security at Rodriguez Park on the city’s west side. Other disturbing allegations were made during the course of the trial.
