ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Insider: Double points for Indy 500 seems right but it just didn't matter enough

By Nathan Brown, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 4 days ago

THERMAL, Calif. – Want to get a rise out of an IndyCar fan or driver? You only need two words:

Double.

Points.

In a sport so centered around its traditions, there can be nothing more divisive than change for change’s sake or something that messes with the Greatest Spectacle in Racing.

We saw it in 2014, when Derrick Walker, then-IndyCar president of competition and operations, announced a points gimmick designed to “reward teams and drivers that continually rise to the occasion at key times of the year” by awarding double points for a driver’s finishing position at the three 500-mile races on the schedule.

And we saw it Thursday, when a late-night press release did away with the double points format for the Indianapolis 500. Because, outside one significant exception in 2015, double points – whether used for all three 500-mile races, the Indy 500 and the finale or simply over Memorial Day weekend – had virtually no effect on the championship’s finish, despite what the series would have you believe.

“Over the years, the rule has proven to overly penalize full-time championship teams that have performed poorly in the 500,” read IndyCar’s release Thursday.

Added series president Jay Frye: “While double points at the Indianapolis 500 has not altered who won the season-long champion, occasionally it has had a negative effect on the final position of the full-time teams.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ifW42_0kbUTKpN00

Double points aren't overly penalizing

Now, before we go any further, a couple quick points:

>>Teams and drivers are about the title race and the 22 Leaders Circle spots. I can promise you Marcus Ericsson will never give another thought to the fact he fell from 4 th in points to 6 th during last year’s finale. He will forever care he couldn’t parlay his 500 victory into a championship.

>>To be blunt, those fighting for a position at the bottom of the Leaders Circle (the nearly $1 million prize for finishing in the top-22, with a few exceptions) are doing well to finish in the top-15 in the 500. Finishing last in the 500 and receiving 10 points, versus 20 th and the 20 points that comes with it, isn’t the deciding factor whether your team finished 24 th instead of 21 st . With double-digit races following the 500, there’s ample time to make up whatever small margin exists.

So, what we’re talking about here is an “overly penalizing” system. Yet in the three seasons it was only used for the 500, it's only resulted in a single position swap within the top-5 in points: Scott Dixon finished 3 rd in points in 2021 rather than 4 th after he ran out of fuel in pitlane. Pato O’Ward, who took 4 th in the 500 that year, moved up to third.

You know what wasn’t “overly penalizing” in 2022? A system that saw the 1 st - through 5 th -place finishers in the title race finish 15 th , 13 th , 21 st , 29 th and 9 th in the 500.

Back in 2021, I did a deep dive into this very topic to see at the halfway point, how double points had affected the championship race. The most glaring example was Graham Rahal, who at the time sat 9 th in points, 121 back of eventual champion Alex Palou after the No. 15 Honda team looked to be on its way to a 500 victory before one of Rahal’s wheels wasn’t properly secured before leaving the pits. It fell off half a lap later and sent him careening into the wall, dropping him from a near-certain top-5.

Finishing 32 nd Rahal would’ve lost just 35 points to Palou instead of 74 without double points and would’ve been 6 th entering Mid-Ohio with an 86-point deficit to make up. He and his team would’ve been wondering, ‘What if,’ but the mistake would’ve been far less penalizing in terms of the championship.

“I’m not saying we’d be leading in points, because we haven’t won a race, but you look at the average finish you need for the championship, and it’s typically 5.8 or so,” Rahal said at the time “(Without the 500 and before 11 th at Road America), we’re right there (at 6.4). The way double points works, it hasn’t been great for us.”

But Rahal wasn’t nearly title-contending material that season, with just two top-5s coming in the back half of the year. With single or double points at the 500, he would’ve finished 7 th in the title race by season’s end.

Double points impact on the 2015 season

Serious impact from the use of double points has been limited to a single season. In 2015, Dixon and Juan Pablo Montoya tied for the title after the six-time champ won the finale, while the 1999 CART champ struggled to slam his rival’s window shut in 6 th .

DIxon's three wins to Montoya’s two gave him his fourth Astor Cup in a tiebreaker. Had double points not been awarded for the finale, given Dixon’s 47-point deficit, Montoya would’ve had to do little more than start the race.

Doing away with double points altogether, however, would've changed the championship winner that year. Interestingly, the pair’s finishes in the 500 and finale nearly mirrored each other (1 st and 6 th for Montoya, 4 th and 1 st for Dixon), and so with Montoya having lost four fewer points than Dixon, with a single points format, the Colombian driver would now be a two-time IndyCar champion, with Dixon still two away from AJ Foyt’s all-important seven.

Iowa doubleheader now means more to championship than the 500

What Walker’s decision in 2014 really did was attempt to fix a problem that didn’t need fixing. Unlike its counterparts in NASCAR, which has required a playoff system to inject energy and excitement into its title races, and F1, which often sees drivers clinch championships with several races left, IndyCar’s long been free of that issue. Since Dan Wheldon’s runaway title in 2005, the finale has always had something massive on the line, albeit in varying manners.

The scrapping of the system, though pushed for by drivers in recent years, creates another imbalance that, frankly, seems even more glaring. In getting rid of double points at the 500, a race drivers have said doesn’t need them to feel any more important and where the use of them (at least in their minds) can be quite punitive, it now means less in terms of the championship than the Iowa doubleheader.

That weekend is 492 miles of racing (compared to 500), with drivers running two qualifying laps (rather than the minimum of 12 the 500 polesitter does) and includes just 90 minutes of practice, rather than nearly 30 hours for the 500.

Count me firmly in the camp that drivers and teams give the Sunday of Memorial Day weekend their absolute all because of the allure of the milk bath, the Borg-Warner, the ring, the massive check and the place in racing immortality, rather than for a boost in the title race.

Awarding the 500 normal points feels severely inadequate, and yet, double seems potentially too costly, which means where we’ve landed after this decade of near constant change, is right in the long run. But just as Walker’s experiment essentially proved a dud, Frye and Roger Penske’s latest move looks and feels more like change for change’s sake – or, if nothing else, three years too late.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Insider: Double points for Indy 500 seems right but it just didn't matter enough

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
99.5 WKDQ

Indianapolis Stadium Transforming Into Unique Golf Experience in June

If you ask me, there aren't many better ways to spend a nice, warm, sunny day than on a golf course. And, even if you don't ask me, I'll tell you anyway. Even on the days when you're slicing every drive and your putts all come up a little short, you're still outside, enjoying the weather, and more than likely, a few drinks. One thing I like to try and do as much as I can is play courses I've not played before. It doesn't happen often because it usually requires a trip out of town. But, a new type of course coming to Indianapolis for three days only later this summer looks like it would definitely be worth the trip.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

IU basketball: Indiana had important recruiting prospects on hand Saturday

Indiana had four recruiting prospects on hand for their marquee matchup against Purdue on Saturday afternoon. It would be difficult to imagine a better showcase for recruiting than the scene at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, both with the best crowd environment of the year, and a win over the No. 1 ranked team in the country.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

IU men ascend AP top-25 after win over Purdue, women achieve highest ranking ever

A weekend sweep of Purdue served the IU men’s and women’s basketball teams well. The IU men moved up three spots to No. 18 after a 1-1 week that included a win over No. 1 Purdue on Saturday. It was IU’s eighth all-time win over the No. 1 ranked team. Indiana has been ranked in the top-25 for all but three weeks during this season. They started the 2022-23 campaign at No. 13.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thehoosiernetwork.com

Photos: No. 21 Indiana beats No. 1 Purdue

In front of a raucous crowd at Assembly Hall, the Hoosiers topped the Boilermakers 79-74. ﻿See what it was like in Assembly Hall through the Hoosier Network's photo gallery above.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
The Associated Press

Parrish, No. 4 Indiana women turn back Purdue, record crowd

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Indiana junior Sydney Parrish felt she had an obligation in her first game against Purdue. “I’m was excited to be part of the rivalry after not being a part my first two years,” said Parrish, a 2020 Indiana Miss Basketball who transferred to join the Hoosiers after two seasons at Oregon. “It was a little more personal as I am the only player from Indiana on the team. I had to step up and be that person on our team to show who the best team in Indiana is.”
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
247Sports

Purdue basketball coach Matt Painter credits Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis, bemoans officiating after loss

Purdue basketball and coach Matt Painter saw their nine-game winning streak come to an end Saturday in a 79-74 loss at in-state rival Indiana, as the No. 21 Hoosiers used a great day on offense to build an early lead before holding on late. Zach Edey continued his quest for National Player of the Year honors with 33 points and 18 rebounds, but Trayce Jackson-Davis countered with 25 points and five blocks for IU.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

What’s Up with Those Mysterious Mounds in Indiana?

How tight a schedule do you put yourself on when you're on a road trip? For example, do you leave yourself some room for incidental entertainment...something you didn't plan?. I always do. If there's something fascinating enough on the side of the road, I gotta check it out. I'm thinking that's a genetic trait; my dad was the exact same way. That's why he drove into Mitchell SD in 1963 and took a picture of the Corn Palace, a structure made entirely--you guessed it--out of corn. I took a picture of it, too, 48 years after he did and from the same location.
INDIANA STATE
thedailyhoosier.com

IU basketball film study: Exposing Zach Edey and Purdue double teams

The college basketball world is well aware at this point — no one is going to slow down Purdue big man Zach Edey when the Boilermakers have the ball. Sure, there are ways to limit his impact. But as his 22.4 points per game and 63 percent conversion rate from the field illustrate, Edey is going to produce. And in large part due to Edey, Purdue has the most efficient offense in the country.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WTAJ

No. 1 Penn State flattens no. 22 Indiana, stays undefeated

BLOOMINGTON, In. (WTAJ) — No. 1 Penn State wrestling beat no. 22 Indiana 38-5 at Wilkinson Hall in Bloomington, In. on Sunday afternoon. The Nittany Lions are now 13-0 on the season. Penn State recorded two pins, three major decisions, and one tech fall. 125 Jacob Moran IND tech fall Marco Vespa PSU, 17-2 (TF; […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
FOX59

Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — A Hoosier had some luck in Saturday night’s $700 million Powerball drawing. One ticket sold at the Meijer at 6939 W. Broadway in McCordsville matched four out of five numbers plus the Powerball. That combination earns the ticket holder $50,000. The winning numbers are:  2-8-15-19-58 with the Powerball of 10. The Powerball jackpot grows […]
MCCORDSVILLE, IN
Chalkbeat

How charter’s abrupt closure raises questions over Indiana oversight

Natasha Leavell loved what the HIM By HER charter school offered her fifth-grade son: a focus on performing arts, Black culture, and a diverse staff. She even started working there, where she enjoyed helping second graders. The school provided anything the children needed, she said. So the school’s abrupt closure over winter break left Leavell and other families devastated. It was the latest upheaval for Martindale-Brightwood, a predominantly Black neighborhood that for generations...
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Swensons opens Monday in Avon

AVON, Ind. – Swensons Drive-In will open its first Indiana location Monday at 11 a.m. The drive-in restaurant will be located off Rockville Road, at 8894 US Highway 36 in Avon. The first 100 guests will get free Galley Boy burgers. Swensons said they’re expecting a large turnout and due to the drive-in nature of […]
AVON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Bloomingdale man flown to Indy following rollover crash

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Bloomingdale man was flown to an Indianapolis hospital after a single-vehicle rollover crash. According to Parke County Sheriff Jason Frazier, the crash occurred around 10:45 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6 near the intersection of US 41 and SR 47. Frazier said a pickup truck driven by a 22-year-old driver […]
BLOOMINGDALE, IN
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The source for Indianapolis, Indiana news, breaking news, weather, sports and things to do.

 http://indystar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy