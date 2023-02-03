ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cary, NC

Hey Wrexham, welcome to Wraleigh area: Ryan Reynolds’ soccer team to play in tournament in Cary

By Joedy McCreary
CBS 17
CBS 17
 4 days ago

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Wrexham, welcome to the Wraleigh area.

The Welsh soccer team owned by actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney will make its United States debut later this year in a $1 million, winner-take-all tournament in Cary.

Wrexham AFC announced Friday that a team of club legends will play in The Soccer Tournament, a 32-team tournament that runs from June 1-4 at WakeMed Soccer Park.

The team that wins the 7-on-7 tournament collects the $1 million prize.

Reynolds, the “Deadpool” and “Green Lantern” star, and McElhenney, the star of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” bought Wrexham AFC three years ago and launched the “Welcome to Wrexham” television series to document the team. It premiered in August on FX.

