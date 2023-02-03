Here are Three Prop Bets to Consider Ahead of Friday's Celtics-Suns Clash

The Boston Celtics are looking for their third straight win Friday night.

The Celtics will welcome the Phoenix Suns to TD Garden with tip-off scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. Boston enters the tilt winners of each of its last two games -- including a season-high 43-point blowout of the Kyrie Irving-led Brooklyn Nets.

Boston will be shorthanded once again Friday and will be without the services of starting point guard Marcus Smart for the sixth straight game. Aside from Smart, the Celtics are expected to have the rest of their lineup available for their tilt with the Suns.

Phoenix hasn't been as fortunate as the Celtics lately and enters the showdown losers of three of its last four games and is 27-26 on the season. The Suns have been without the services of star guard Devin Booker since Dec. 25 and he won't be in the lineup Friday night but should be back soon.

Here are three interesting prop bets to consider from Sports Illustrated Sportsbook ahead of Friday's Celtics-Suns matchup:

Jayson Tatum Over 30.5 Points Scored (-110)

The young Boston star is averaging 31.1 points per game this season and has been on an offensive tear lately. The 24-year-old has scored 31 or more points in three of his last four games -- including Boston's massive win over the Nets and he didn't even play the fourth quarter.

Tatum has shined this season and if you were to place a $110 wager down and he was to score 31 or more points, the payout would be $100.

Jaylen Brown Over 25.5 Points Scored (-133)

Brown also has been on an offensive tear lately. The 26-year-old has scored 26 or more points in four of his last five games. Brown -- like Tatum -- erupted offensively against the Nets and also didn't play the fourth quarter but topped his scoring prop bet.

If you were to place a $133 wager down on Brown to score 26 or more points and he does so, the payout would be $100.

Total Points Scored Over 221.5 Points (-110)

At one point it seemed like the Boston offense had started to cool down but things have heated back up over the last three games. The Celtics have combined with their opponents to score 222 or more points in each of their last three games and very easily could keep the trend going Friday night.

If you were to place a $110 wager down and the Celtics and Suns combine to score 222 or more points, the payout would be $100.

Further Reading

Celtics Officially to be Shorthanded Once Again When They Take on Suns on Friday Night

A Potential Buyout Target and the Celtics are Reportedly Showing Mutual Interest

Celtics Reportedly Interested in Reunion with Kelly Olynyk

These Four Teams Reportedly Have Interest in Trading Celtics Guard Payton Pritchard

Here's What Stood Out in Celtics' Win vs. Nets: Tatum and Brown Combine for 57 Points as Boston Makes Light Work of Brooklyn

The Top 5 Plays from Wednesday's Celtics-Nets Game

1:1 with Paul Pierce on What the Celtics-Lakers Rivalry Means to Him; Jayson Tatum's Growth, His Evaluation of Boston's Season, and More

With Jayson Tatum Averaging the Second-Most Minutes Per Game, Joe Mazzulla Addresses Celtics Star's Workload