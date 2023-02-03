ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, IN

Confident McCutcheon basketball pulls off upset of Lafayette Jeff

By Sam King, Lafayette Journal & Courier
LAFAYETTE − Eli Swank looked at his teammates in the locker room Thursday night, a group of guys who'd won just five games out of 17 this season.

The McCutcheon senior told them that 5-12 record meant nothing.

Come out and play the way the Mavericks are capable of, and they'll send the Resler Gymnasium crowd home happy.

"We have to go out there and play with heart," sophomore Owen Souligne said was the takeaway of Swank's message.

Swank was then at the front of the charge, scoring 17 points to lead McCutcheon to a 64-55 upset over Lafayette Jeff on Thursday night.

It was the kind of victory that can hopefully turn a season around.

In its previous nine games, McCutcheon had a one-point win over Benton Central and eight losses.

Lafayette Jeff seemed to have every advantage entering the game and was coming off a near miraculous win over Kokomo just the week prior. The Bronchos, not McCutcheon, appeared to be the team trending in the right direction as the postseason nears.

The Bronchos (10-8) struggled early against McCutcheon's 3-2 zone that took away Jeff's ability to drive to the basket or reverse the ball to open shooters. McCutcheon (6-12) outrebounded a taller, more athletic team that got seven boards and 18 points from Ah'Keem Wilson, but shot just 5 of 18 from 3-point range.

"We told our guys to just be as physical as possible and go get the ball," McCutcheon coach Tyler Scherer said. "That's so much of it. Blocking out is important, but a lot of it is just effort and going to get it.

"It showed we can play against a physical team and we didn't back down. We continued to play for four quarters. We've had a lot of games this year where we we've been good for a quarter and a half or two, then we kind of get outmuscled or overmatched."

Not this time.

"Playing with confidence because we have nothing to lose coming in with a bad record," Swank said. "People don't really think a whole lot of you.

"We're not putting pressure on ourselves anymore. I feel like Monday (in a loss to West Lafayette) we kind of put pressure on ourselves to win. We thought it was a winnable game. This was a rivalry game with a lot of energy and we came out with confidence."

When Lafayette Jeff thought it had momentum heading into halftime, McCutcheon took it back with one shot, a 3-pointer by senior Landon Waeltz from the volleyball line as time expired to put the Mavericks ahead 28-20.

"They had the momentum there for a little bit and Landon hit that shot and it all switched," said Souligne, who scored 14 points, including nine in the fourth quarter and five straight after Jeff closed within 44-39.

Kam Little was a perfect 4-for-4 from the field and added four rebounds, while Waeltz finished with 12 points and Sam Swank provided nine points and four boards.

The victory snapped McCutcheon's five-game losing streak to the Bronchos dating back to the 2021 sectional championship.

McCutcheon lost to Lafayette Jeff three times last season and by 13 on Dec. 3 in the IU Health Hoops Classic.

"You feel great for these guys to get that one against Lafayette Jeff," Scherer said. "They've been on the down side. For a lot of these guys, it's their senior year and that's a big win for them."

Sam King covers sports for the Journal & Courier. Email him at sking@jconline.com and follow him on Twitter and Instagram @samueltking.

