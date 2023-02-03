ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint George, UT

Mayor Randall to deliver St. George 'State of the City' address

By David DeMille, St. George Spectrum & Daily News
The Spectrum
 4 days ago
St. George Mayor Michele Randall is set to deliver a "State of the City" address on Tuesday, bringing what is usually a big-stage political format to local government.

The speech, which will be open to the public and free to attend, is set for 3 p.m. at the Dixie Convention Center's Garden Room. Anyone is welcome and light refreshments will be provided, city officials said.

In addition to the State of the City event, the Dixie Regional Transportation Expo will be in full swing at the Dixie Center, which could give attendees a chance to learn more details about some of the infrastructure projects mentioned in Randall's address. The Dixie Regional Transportation Expo goes from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and is also free to attend.

"You can attend both events and learn so much about St. George," Randall said.

Randall is expected to note some of the city’s recent achievements as well as discuss future projects, including plans to build a new city hall. She'll also address initiatives for public safety, arts, parks, recreation, transportation, infrastructure, housing and economic development.

Randall has followed the "State of the City" tradition started in 2016 by former Mayor Jon Pike, who said an annual address could help provide a fast, easy way for residents to get caught up on city business. In a place like St. George, which consistently ranks as among the fastest-growing cities in the U.S., it can be hard to keep up with all the changes.

The State of the City will be broadcast live on the Community Education Channel’s YouTube page, as well as on TDS Channel 108.

The Spectrum

