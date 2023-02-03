ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Stair-step approach to lowering tax rates on food is costly and sends money out of Kansas

By Jon McCormick
The Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TkTEm_0kbUTBsq00

On Jan. 1, 2023, Kansas’ state sales tax on food items in the supermarket lowered from 6.5% (the second-highest rates in the country) to 4%. Most Kansans saw immediate savings; however, it is complicated and the largest retailer in the state didn’t even get it right the first day.

There’s a reason implementing this tax cut was tricky. Last year, Republicans and Democrats compromised to pass a bill that eliminated the state sales tax on food items through a stair-step approach, gradually knocking a few points off the state food sales tax rate until it hits zero in 2025.

It was a solution to a problem that every Kansan faces — too high of a tax at the grocery store. In addition, the food prices in the stores have increased and consequently, their tax on those higher prices has risen as well. The inflation rate of the producer price index has negated the small decrease in the KS food sales tax.

Now, Gov. Kelly is wanting to solve that problem by immediately axing the tax — no waiting until 2025 — and expanding the tax cut to include other everyday necessities like diapers and feminine hygiene products. The Legislature should heed her call, represent their constituency and make this their top priority this session. As the president and CEO of the Retail Grocers Association, I hear from grocery store owners across Kansas, and they are unanimous in wanting this to pass immediately.

First, axing the tax in one fell swoop will help us avoid what we saw earlier this year. Lowering tax rates is administratively complex, requiring store owners and our state government to spend time and money to get it right. Doing the stair-step approach means our businesses have to spend those resources again and again, leaving room for errors.

By the way, that’s also why we shouldn’t make this tax cut even more complex for stores to implement by only axing the tax on healthy foods and not others, as some have proposed. Let’s make this simple for small business owners and shoppers alike.

Second, moving up this tax cut would make Kansas grocery stores more competitive. For years, grocery stores near the state border have bled customers in search of lower prices to Missouri, Nebraska and Colorado. If the state sales tax on food, diapers, and feminine hygiene products is zeroed-out now, we’ll stop that trend in its tracks — and keep Kansas dollars here in Kansas. When they cross the state line, they (not unexpectedly) buy other items in other stores, restaurants and gas stations.

All the small businesses along the state borders get affected by this migration of these dollars.

And third, the state government can afford to do it. Thanks to good budgeting over the past four years, Kansas now has built up the biggest surplus in state history, and our leaders must decide how to spend it. In my opinion, it should be on tax cuts that are fiscally responsible and that help every single Kansan. What helps Kansas families more than a tax cut in supermarket purchases on food, diapers, and feminine hygiene products?

Last year, Kansas legislators took a big step forward by bringing both political parties together to put money back in Kansans’ pockets. Let’s finish the job we started by making that tax cut immediate — and as easy and straightforward as possible.

In this extreme inflationary period, it is time to help the everyday family save money on their food, diapers, and hygiene products. It is time to help Kansas grocers compete with out-of-state retailers and keep the dollars in Kansas.

Jon McCormick is the president and CEO of Retail Grocers Association of Kansas and Missouri.

Comments / 19

Related
Kansas Reflector

Proposed KPERS bond buyback program could save Kansas millions in interest

TOPEKA — A new finance bill would buy back bonds used to inject much-needed cash into the Kansas Public Employees Retirement System two years ago, potentially saving the state millions of dollars in future interest payments.  The House Financial Institutions and Pensions Committee had a Monday hearing on House Bill 2102. The bill would allocate […] The post Proposed KPERS bond buyback program could save Kansas millions in interest appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

New report shows Kansans may be dipping back into unemployment benefits

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While unemployment claims in Kansas seemed to hold steady following the COVID-19 pandemic, a new report shows more residents are using those benefits. With new unemployment claims having slightly decreased week-over-week on Jan. 23 coupled with high inflation and the threat of a recession, personal finance website WalletHub.com says it recently released its updated rankings for the States Where Unemployment Claims are Decreasing the Most.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas faith leaders, environmentalists call for transparency around Keystone pipeline spill

TOPEKA — Faith leaders joined environmental advocates and Kansas legislators for a vigil Monday at the Statehouse to call attention to TC Energy’s lack of transparency regarding December’s Keystone pipeline spill, which dumped 588,000 gallons of crude oil in northern Kansas. TC Energy — the Canadian natural gas company that owns the Keystone pipeline — […] The post Kansas faith leaders, environmentalists call for transparency around Keystone pipeline spill appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
thepitchkc.com

Loud Light Kansas Politics Recap: anti-drag, funding private schools, pregnancy centers, flat tax, and more

The Pitch has partnered with a local political awareness organization called Loud Light. Their goal is to engage and empower individuals from underrepresented populations to build community power. And impact decision-makers. Each week of the year that the Kansas statehouse is in session, they release a short video recapping what the legislature is up to.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

News From the Oil Patch: Crude prices nosedive

Crude prices have dropped nearly $9 in nine trading days. The near-month Nymex contract for light sweet crude settled Friday at $73.39 per barrel, down from nearly $82 on January 24th. Kansas prices have dropped nearly $6 in the last week. Kansas Common crude at CHS in McPherson starts the...
KANSAS STATE
5NEWS

Recreational cannabis legal in Missouri, what that means for Arkansas

NEOSHO, Mo. — Missouri dispensaries received more business than usual as recreational marijuana is now available. Friday, the state distributed recreational marijuana licenses, allowing dispensaries around Missouri to sell the legalized plant. According to Mark Hendren of Flora Farms, recreational marijuana could bring $1.2 billion dollars into Missouri's economy.
MISSOURI STATE
KWCH.com

Gov. Laura Kelly announces introduction of Medicaid expansion legislation

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Governor Laura Kelly announced that her bills she claims will provide affordable health care access for low-wage hardworking Kansans were introduced today in committees of the Kansas House and Kansas Senate. By expanding Medicaid, the Governor’s office says, Kansas taxpayers will have access to health care services they are already paying for through federal taxes.
KANSAS STATE
a-z-animals.com

Kansas Allergy Season: Peak, Timing, and Symptoms

With a mixture of humid and semi-arid climates, the diversity of the Kansas allergy season can be extreme. If you consider yourself a Kansan, you may already be aware of just how intense your allergies are in America’s Heartland. But what are the primary influences on Kansas’s allergy season and how can you best treat your symptoms?
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Kansas waterfowl hunters called to help cull overpopulated geese

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Waterfowl hunters in Kansas can now hunt in a special season to help cull overpopulated geese and protect their arctic nests. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says that while it is not often that waterfowl hunters are called to help “save the day,” that is just what it has done with the Light Goose Conservation Order.
TOPEKA, KS
Kansas Reflector

As Kansas politicians pander to plutocrats, bills unraveling our shared freedoms can’t be dismissed

For years if not decades, commentators had an easy answer to questions about radical bills in state legislatures or the ridiculous lawmakers hawking them. These were just distractions, we would say. Pay attention to the real action: tax policy changes, handouts to the wealthy, new regulations meant to benefit big business. That still holds true, […] The post As Kansas politicians pander to plutocrats, bills unraveling our shared freedoms can’t be dismissed appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Educators say attacking Kansas teachers is GOP strategy to push private schools

TOPEKA — Buhler teacher Sam Neill worked late into the night Sunday, Jan. 29, networking with fellow teachers to sculpt a testimony that would adequately describe the issues educators are facing statewide. After making the two and half hour drive into Topeka to give lawmakers her opinion on educational issues in the state on Monday, […] The post Educators say attacking Kansas teachers is GOP strategy to push private schools appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
OnlyInYourState

One Of The Oldest Churches In Kansas Dates Back To The 1800s And Has A Fascinating History

Do you ever wander through a particularly old area and think about all the things that the buildings there have seen? Every structure has a story, and it’s easy to lose yourself daydreaming about all the people and events that have been inside of those walls. One historic church in Kansas that has a particularly interesting backstory is located in Baldwin City, on the Baker University campus. Here you’ll find the Clarice L. Osborne Memorial Chapel, which is one of the oldest churches in Kansas. This beautiful structure wasn’t always a resident of the Sunflower State, however. Check it out:
BALDWIN CITY, KS
The Topeka Capital-Journal

The Topeka Capital-Journal

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Topeka, KS from The Topeka Capital-Journal.

 http://cjonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy