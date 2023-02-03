ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Smith, AR

Police release name of man shot and killed Friday in north Fort Smith

By Fort Smith Times Record
 4 days ago

Police Saturday released the name of a man shot and killed in a house in north Fort Smith Friday morning by the homeowner.

The man who died was identified as Jacob Andrew Webb, 29.

Police reported Friday that a homeowner told officers he fatally shot Webb who had a knife when he broke into his house.

Police were called to a shooting a few blocks from a middle school about 9:45 a.m. in the 800 block of N. 18th Street, spokesman Aric Mitchell reports.

"Our investigation remains ongoing," Mitchell reported Saturday morning. "And more information will be released when available and appropriate."

An update from Fort Smith police during the afternoon on Friday, Feb. 3, stated the homeowner, whose name was not released, was in his house in the 800 block of N. 18th St. contacted the Fort Smith Police Department reporting to have shot Webb, "who had allegedly broken into his residence armed with a knife."

Officers found Webb dead with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The homeowner, identified as a 58-year-old male, was taken to a local hospital at his request for non-life-threatening injuries.

"This is believed to be an isolated incident with no danger to the public," Mitchell reported.

The public was asked to avoid the area near N. 18 and H Street near Grand Avenue about three blocks east of Darby Middle School.

Fringe
3d ago

What’s the deal with crime popping up in peaceful Fort Smith? They need to act fast & aggressively yo run them out of town before it starts! Nip it in the bud!

