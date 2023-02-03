GIRLS BASKETBALL: St Thomas is the top seed in the Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament

The Greater Middlesex Conference Girls Basketball Tournament was seeded Friday morning during a meeting at Spotswood High School, and, as expected, three-time defending champ St. Thomas Aquinas earned the top seed.

The Trojans (16-5), who beat South Brunswick 64-58 in last year’s final, could be on track to again see the Vikings (4-6), who are the No. 2 seed. STA already won two head-to-head meetings with South Brunswick this season.

Colonia, Monroe, Edison, Old Bridge, East Brunswick and Spotswood are seeded No. 3-No. 8, respectively, and all have byes into the third round. The No. 9-No. 14 seeds skip the first round.

The opening round is scheduled for Saturday with 10 games. The second round is slated for Monday, with the third round on tap for Wednesday. Quarterfinals will be played Feb. 11, the semis on Feb. 14, and the final Friday, Feb. 17.

Here are the seeds and matchups:

33-Timothy Christian at 16-J.P. Stevens

32-Mother Seton at 17-Highland Park

Winners above face off in second round, and then advance to 1-St. Thomas in third round

25-Carteret at 24-Sayreville, winner at 9-Middlesex, winner at 8-Spotswood

28-Woodbridge Academy at 21-Dunellen, winner at 12-Woodbridge, winner at 5-Edison

29-New Brunswick at 20-J.F. Kennedy, winner at 13-North Brunswick, winner at 4-Monroe

30-East Brunswick Tech at 19-South River, winner at 14-South Plainfield, winner at 3-Colonia

27-Wardlaw-Hartridge at 22-Calvary Christian, winner at 11-Piscataway, winner at 6-Old Bridge

26-Somerset Tech at 23-Perth Amboy Tech, winner at 10-North Plainfield, winner at 7-East Brunswick

34-South Amboy at 15-Metuchen

31-Piscataway Tech at 18-Perth Amboy

Winners of two games above face off in second round, and then advance to 2-South Brunswick in third round

Staff writer Simeon Pincus can be reachedCNGirlsHoops@aol.com. Follow him on Twitter @SimeonPincus and on Facebook atwww.Facebook.com/SimeonPincusCN