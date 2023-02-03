Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WAND TV
Police: 30-year-old shot, killed in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A 30-year-old was shot and killed in Decatur, according to police. Decatur Police said at 11:14 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to the 500 block of S. 19th Street in reference to a person who had been shot. When officers arrived, they found a 30-year-old man...
Police searching for a suspect after deadly shooting in Decatur
DECATUR Il., (WCIA) – Decatur police are investigating a deadly shooting last night which happened at a home near 19th and Decatur Streets. Police say they arrived at the home to see a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died. Police are still searching for […]
foxillinois.com
Police: Officer-involved fatal shooting in Rantoul
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCCU) — Rantoul police say they were investigating a stolen vehicle on Monday night around 11:18 pm near the intersection of W. Belle St. and N. Ohio Ave. when shots were fired by an officer, hitting a suspect. We're told the suspect was rendered aid and was...
foxillinois.com
Deadly shooting in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WCCU) — The Decatur Police Department says they responded to a residence in the 500 block of S. 19th St. on Monday night around 11:14 pm in reference to someone being shot. We're told police located a male, 30, with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to...
Suspect dead in Rantoul officer-involved shooting, ISP leading investigation
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — At around 11:30 p.m. last night Rantoul Police were investigating a stolen vehicle when an officer was involved in an incident where shots were fired. The incident occurred near W. Belle Ave. and N. Ohio Ave. and aid was given to the suspect by officers and emergency personnel. The suspect was […]
foxillinois.com
False Alarm: Elementary school evacuated after loud bang, no evidence of shots fired
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCCU) — No one was injured at Northview Elementary after a teacher reported what she thought was shots fired Monday morning. Rantoul Police were called, and the administration put the school on a soft lockdown. It turned out be a loud bang near the playground. When officers...
WAND TV
Decatur Police searching for suspects who broke into home, robbed people at gunpoint
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department is looking for two suspects who broke into a home and held two people at gunpoint. On January 23 around 11:30 a.m. Decatur Police were called to the 1900 block of E Pythian for a home invasion. Officers spoke to two victims...
WAND TV
Jury selection begins in trial of deadly 2021 shooting in Argenta
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The trial of the man accused of shooting and killing another man in Argenta is underway. The trial of Phillip Gehrken, 52, is underway in Macon County Circuit Court. In July 2021, authorities responded at 6:20 p.m. Sunday to 7414 Jordan Road in Argenta for a...
iheart.com
Police Seek Missing Teen Who May Need Medical Assistance
Springfield Police also looking for help to find a missing 16 year old girl who apparently ran away from a medical appointment last week. Genesis Lopez, according to police may need medical assistance. Anyone with information is asked to call Springfield Police at 413-787-6300. (Photo Provided By Springfield Police)
newschannel20.com
Taylorville couple arrested for armed violence and possession of meth
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — A Taylorville couple is facing jail time after they were arrested on Friday. Members of the Emergency Response Team and the Community Action Team executed a search warrant for Justin L. Moma, 40, and Casey D. Moma, 39. Both are facing charges of armed violence,...
Wasted Illinois Man Busted For Urinating On Parked Police Vehicle
If you do disgusting anything to a squad car in Illinois, you're definitely going to jail. I'm going to go out on a limb and say most of us have been wasted at some time in our lives. Maybe not black-out drunk but buzzed enough to do something stupid. It usually happens when we are younger and inexperienced, for example in college. Alcohol can give the timidest person no fear. You might have heard of "beer muscles."
foxillinois.com
Change of bond denied for EMS workers charged with first-degree murder
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The court proceedings for the two EMS workers charged in the death of Earl Moore Jr. continued on Monday. In the pre-trial hearing, a change of bond was denied for Peter Cadigan and Peggy Finley. Moore Jr. was killed on Dec. 18, 2022, after being...
foxillinois.com
Police: Faulty locks cause student to lose 3K in jewelry and cash
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — A University of Illinois student reported on Sunday that her suite at Illini Tower in Champaign was robbed. We're told the student was gone for about a week and was unlocked due to faulty electronic locks. The value of the stolen property, which includes jewelry...
foxillinois.com
Ford County Sheriff announces discovery and detonation of explosives
GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCCU) — The Ford County Sheriff, Chad Johnson, announced the discovery and subsequent detonation of multiple explosives in connection with a search warrant for James Watterson, 34. Johnson says Watterson was arrested on Saturday, February 4, on a warrant stemming from threats to law enforcement officers...
wmay.com
Taylorville teen sentenced to four days in jail over school shooter hoax
A Taylorville teen will spend a couple of more days in jail for a bogus threat directed against his high school. Newschannel 20 reports 18-year-old Payton Chronister pleaded guilty Friday to a felony charge of disorderly conduct. Authorities say Chronister wrote a note on a bathroom wall at Taylorville High...
foxillinois.com
Decatur Fire Department responds to vacant house fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The Decatur Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 8:43 p.m. on Saturday. The first crew on the scene reported heavy fire in the front of the house. The fire was brought under control at 9:10 p.m. Fire crews remained on the scene until...
Two homes destroyed in Neoga fire, cause under investigation
NEOGA, Ill. (WCIA) — Several people are displaced from their Neoga homes after they caught fire Monday morning. Neoga Fire and EMS were called to a home at 4:22 a.m. but learned enroute that the fire had spread to a second home and a detached garage. Firefighters from Sigel and the Wabash Fire Protection District […]
Decatur Fire Department investigating ‘suspicious’ structure fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Fire Department responded to a “suspicious” fire at a vacant structure in Decatur on Saturday. Crews arrived at the scene at the 1600 block of E. Whitmer and reported heavy fire from the front of the house. Crews were able to control the fire quickly. The fire department said […]
foxillinois.com
Neoga house fire spreads to second home
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Neoga Fire Department was called to a house fire early Monday morning. When crews were on the way to the structure fire, crews received information that the fire was then spread to a second home and a detached garage. It was decided to request Wabash Fire for additional manpower.
‘It’s good to see when he smiles’: recovering victim’s mother opens up after shooting suspect’s arrest in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – A 12-year-old boy is adjusting to life in a wheelchair after he was shot in October. With a suspect now behind bars, his mother is ready to share his story. Like a lot of boys his age, Lamondre Davis loves to play basketball. But a bullet took that away from him. […]
Comments / 0