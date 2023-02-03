ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAND TV

Police: 30-year-old shot, killed in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A 30-year-old was shot and killed in Decatur, according to police. Decatur Police said at 11:14 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to the 500 block of S. 19th Street in reference to a person who had been shot. When officers arrived, they found a 30-year-old man...
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Police searching for a suspect after deadly shooting in Decatur

DECATUR Il., (WCIA) – Decatur police are investigating a deadly shooting last night which happened at a home near 19th and Decatur Streets. Police say they arrived at the home to see a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died. Police are still searching for […]
DECATUR, IL
foxillinois.com

Police: Officer-involved fatal shooting in Rantoul

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCCU) — Rantoul police say they were investigating a stolen vehicle on Monday night around 11:18 pm near the intersection of W. Belle St. and N. Ohio Ave. when shots were fired by an officer, hitting a suspect. We're told the suspect was rendered aid and was...
RANTOUL, IL
foxillinois.com

Deadly shooting in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WCCU) — The Decatur Police Department says they responded to a residence in the 500 block of S. 19th St. on Monday night around 11:14 pm in reference to someone being shot. We're told police located a male, 30, with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to...
DECATUR, IL
foxillinois.com

False Alarm: Elementary school evacuated after loud bang, no evidence of shots fired

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCCU) — No one was injured at Northview Elementary after a teacher reported what she thought was shots fired Monday morning. Rantoul Police were called, and the administration put the school on a soft lockdown. It turned out be a loud bang near the playground. When officers...
WAND TV

Jury selection begins in trial of deadly 2021 shooting in Argenta

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The trial of the man accused of shooting and killing another man in Argenta is underway. The trial of Phillip Gehrken, 52, is underway in Macon County Circuit Court. In July 2021, authorities responded at 6:20 p.m. Sunday to 7414 Jordan Road in Argenta for a...
ARGENTA, IL
iheart.com

Police Seek Missing Teen Who May Need Medical Assistance

Springfield Police also looking for help to find a missing 16 year old girl who apparently ran away from a medical appointment last week. Genesis Lopez, according to police may need medical assistance. Anyone with information is asked to call Springfield Police at 413-787-6300. (Photo Provided By Springfield Police)
SPRINGFIELD, IL
97ZOK

Wasted Illinois Man Busted For Urinating On Parked Police Vehicle

If you do disgusting anything to a squad car in Illinois, you're definitely going to jail. I'm going to go out on a limb and say most of us have been wasted at some time in our lives. Maybe not black-out drunk but buzzed enough to do something stupid. It usually happens when we are younger and inexperienced, for example in college. Alcohol can give the timidest person no fear. You might have heard of "beer muscles."
URBANA, IL
foxillinois.com

Police: Faulty locks cause student to lose 3K in jewelry and cash

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — A University of Illinois student reported on Sunday that her suite at Illini Tower in Champaign was robbed. We're told the student was gone for about a week and was unlocked due to faulty electronic locks. The value of the stolen property, which includes jewelry...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
foxillinois.com

Ford County Sheriff announces discovery and detonation of explosives

GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCCU) — The Ford County Sheriff, Chad Johnson, announced the discovery and subsequent detonation of multiple explosives in connection with a search warrant for James Watterson, 34. Johnson says Watterson was arrested on Saturday, February 4, on a warrant stemming from threats to law enforcement officers...
FORD COUNTY, IL
foxillinois.com

Decatur Fire Department responds to vacant house fire

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The Decatur Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 8:43 p.m. on Saturday. The first crew on the scene reported heavy fire in the front of the house. The fire was brought under control at 9:10 p.m. Fire crews remained on the scene until...
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Two homes destroyed in Neoga fire, cause under investigation

NEOGA, Ill. (WCIA) — Several people are displaced from their Neoga homes after they caught fire Monday morning. Neoga Fire and EMS were called to a home at 4:22 a.m. but learned enroute that the fire had spread to a second home and a detached garage. Firefighters from Sigel and the Wabash Fire Protection District […]
NEOGA, IL
WCIA

Decatur Fire Department investigating ‘suspicious’ structure fire

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Fire Department responded to a “suspicious” fire at a vacant structure in Decatur on Saturday. Crews arrived at the scene at the 1600 block of E. Whitmer and reported heavy fire from the front of the house. Crews were able to control the fire quickly. The fire department said […]
DECATUR, IL
foxillinois.com

Neoga house fire spreads to second home

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Neoga Fire Department was called to a house fire early Monday morning. When crews were on the way to the structure fire, crews received information that the fire was then spread to a second home and a detached garage. It was decided to request Wabash Fire for additional manpower.
NEOGA, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy