kwhi.com
CUBETTE BASKETBALL AT COLLEGE STATION SEEKING PLAYOFF SPOT
The Brenham Cubette Basketball Team is on the road at College Station this (Tuesday) evening at 6:30pm and trying to clinch a playoff spot. Brenham is currently tied with Montgomery for the fourth and final playoff in District 21-5A. Both teams are 7-6 in district play. Montgomery is scheduled to...
kwhi.com
BURTON, RTC, AND OTHER AREA PLAYOFF SCENARIOS
Tonight (Tuesday) is the final night of the regular season for Girls Basketball, and there are plenty of playoff spots up for grabs. In District 26-2A: Mumford (8-1) and Normangee (8-1) are tied for first place, Burton is in third place (5-4), and Iola (4-5). All four teams have clinched playoff berths, and are now playing for positioning.
kwhi.com
BUCCANEER BASEBALL SWEEPS BATON ROUGE
The Blinn College baseball team earned a series sweep of Baton Rouge Community College with a pair of victories in a doubleheader Sunday at Leroy Dreyer Field in Brenham, Texas. The Buccaneers started their day with an 8-2 win before prevailing 12-4 in the finale. Head coach Dusty Hart’s ballclub...
kwhi.com
REV. RANDY WELLS LAUNCHING INTERNATIONAL TOUR FOR NEW BOOK
Reverend Randy Wells of Brenham has authored a new book and invites the community to celebrate its release as part of an international book tour and college lecture series. The Fortnightly Club of Brenham will host a book signing today (Tuesday) from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Nancy Carol Roberts Memorial Library for Rev. Wells’ “Few Fathers – 6 Principles for Training Boys to Become Men”. The book signing is part of the Fortnightly Club's celebration of the 122nd birthday of the library.
kwhi.com
ARCHER ARCHER SEEKING SEAT ON BRENHAM SCHOOL BOARD
The founder of a nonprofit to assist people with disabilities is pursuing a spot on the Brenham School Board. Archer Archer will challenge Dr. Michael Altman for his seat on the school board. Archer, who is 26, has cerebral palsy and uses a power wheelchair. He is the creator of Archer’s Challenge, which has raised over $1 million for accessibility improvements and services in communities.
kwhi.com
67TH WASHINGTON CO. SPELLING BEE TUESDAY
Students will compete tonight (Tuesday) for the title of best speller in Washington County. The 67th Washington County Spelling Bee will be held at 6 p.m. at The Barnhill Center in the Hasskarl Auditorium. The winner of the spelling bee will advance to the Houston Public Media Spelling Bee on March 25th.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mattress Mack comes out against legalization of sports betting in Texas
Mattress Mack, whose given name is Jim McIngvale, is one of the most well-known sports gamblers around, has come out with statements opposing legalization of sports betting in his home state of Texas. The Houston businessman, according to the Houston Chronicle, put it this way: “All that glitters is not...
Was this your ticket? $900,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold near Houston
While all eyes are on the massive $747 million Powerball jackpot winner in Washington state, the second biggest jackpot prize in North America from Monday night's drawing was won in Texas.
coveringkaty.com
Gordon Food Service stores opening in Katy and Houston
KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The wholesale food supplier Gordon Food Service is opening several retail stores in the Houston area, including a location in Katy. Like a wholesale club, Gordon offers fresh and packaged bulk grocery items, but there is no membership fee. Its selection is smaller than a traditional grocery store and is listed online.
Was this your ticket? $2 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Houston
If you're living in Texas and haven't recently traveled to Washington state to buy a Powerball lottery ticket, then you aren't the luckiest person in America today. However, some luck was had in the state of Texas.
Alleged Stolen Truck Leads to a Houston Attorney Being Killed in Bullard, Texas
In a strange story out of Smith County, Texas, we learned over the weekend that a Houston area attorney was killed outside a Bullard residence after what we can assume was over an alleged stolen truck. The attorney's behavior was certainly out of the ordinary which lead to the resident seemingly having to defend himself and his finace from the attorney. Let's get into the events that unfolded late Saturday morning (February 4) in Bullard.
Houston facing storms, another cold front Tuesday
A cold front should bring rain and thunderstorms to Houston early this week, according to experts.
A family-owned drive-in theater struggles to survive in Hockley, TX
A family-owned drive-in theater in Hockley, Texas, created a stir online when it went up for sale.
kwhi.com
KWHI/KTEX PRESENTED CERTIFICATE OF APPRECIATION FROM BRENHAM FIRE DEPT.
KWHI and KTEX-106 have received special recognition from the Brenham Fire Department. This (Tuesday) afternoon, Brenham Fire Chief Roger Williams and former assistant chief Rob Aguilar presented the radio stations with a certificate of appreciation. Per the certificate, the department awarded the certificate for the stations’ “unwavering support of the...
cw39.com
Winners of the 5th Annual Gumbo Cookoff
HOUSTON (CW39) – This weekend Meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin was lucky enough to taste some of the BEST and WORST gumbo of her life! For the 2023 5th Annual Gumbo Cookoff at Cedar Creek Bar & Grill. The weather was perfect, drinks were cold, and the gumbo was hot!. This...
thekatynews.com
Looking for the Next of Kin
We are requesting the public’s assistance in locating next of kin for the following deceased individuals. We would appreciate your publishing a brief notice in the next few days in the hopes that family or. friends may see the information and contact this office. Sincerely,. Michelle R. Sanford, Ph.D.,...
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 15 Festivals & Events This Week in Houston: February 6 to 12, 2023
Make the most of your week with our top festivals, events, and things to do this week in Houston from Monday, February 6 to Sunday, February 12, 2023. We’ve whittled down all the happenings in H-Town to our 15 picks for the week, but you can always check out the extended calendar for more things to do in Houston.
houstonisd.org
HISD principal announcements for the 2023 spring semester
Below you’ll find updated principal announcements for HISD’s 274 campuses during the 2023 spring semester. A change in school leadership can occur for a variety of reasons, including promotions and transfers. Cage ES and Project Chrysalis MS name Maria Z. Castillo as new principal. Maria Z. Castillo has...
Spring ISD officials name new principal for Spring High School
Jalen Hemphill was named the new principal of Spring High School, according to a Jan. 26 news release from Spring ISD. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) Spring High School has welcomed a new principal who is trilingual and has a background in middle and high school education, according to a Jan. 26 news release from Spring ISD.
kwhi.com
NAVASOTA MAN ARRESTED SATURDAY
A Navasota man was arrested Saturday for driving with an invalided driver’s license. Brenham Police report that Saturday morning at 10:50, Officer Bryan Morong stopped a vehicle in the 4000 block of Highway 36 North for a traffic violation. The driver, Larry Darnell Creeks, 43 of Navasota, was discovered to have an invalid driver’s license and was taken into custody for Driving While License Invalid. Creeks also had four active warrants for his arrest including two for Driving While License Invalid.
