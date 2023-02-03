ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS DFW

Icy conditions persist on some roads and bridges through tomorrow morning

By Dominic Brown
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xf3hl_0kbUSJhB00

The refreeze is real Friday morning 02:03

Good morning, all! Here's what we're tracking:

ALERTS: Icy conditions on some roads and bridges today and again tonight/Saturday morning.

WATCHING: Tracking rain showers next week.

  • We've seen icy spots and black ice on several roads, bridges and overpasses this morning. (We even had freezing fog in a few areas.)
  • Sunny skies and warmer temperatures should help out with the melting process significantly today. Highs in the mid 40s.
  • Shady areas, locations with a lot of trees around won't see a good deal of melting though.  And any left on the ground tonight will refreeze. Temps in the 20s overnight.
  • Black ice and freezing fog will be a concern Saturday morning. High temperatures will rise into the mid 50s.  We'll see clouds and sunshine.
  • Sunny & 60s on Sunday.
  • More rain next week.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dYcqp_0kbUSJhB00

It was an icy mess across North Texas this morning with black ice on roads, bridges and overpasses, along with some areas of freezing fog.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RFq5t_0kbUSJhB00

As we continue moving through the day, we'll see plenty of sunshine and our temperatures will warm up into the mid 40s by afternoon. The warmer temperatures and the sunshine will help with the melting process significantly. Thank goodness!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AKEmF_0kbUSJhB00

However, locations that have plenty of trees and other shady areas will not see a good deal of melting since the sunshine will be blocked a bit. So, we'll need to take it slow and use caution, especially on secondary and neighborhood roads along with sidewalks and decks/patios.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qiv9Y_0kbUSJhB00

Tonight, any moisture still on the ground or any surface will refreeze again as our temperatures dip to around 29 degrees by early Saturday morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T54uj_0kbUSJhB00

We'll likely have black ice and freezing fog again Saturday morning. Otherwise, we'll see mostly cloudy skies become partly cloudy. Some mist is possible. High temperatures will rise into the mid 50s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mj8Z3_0kbUSJhB00

On Sunday, we'll see mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower 60s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EkpON_0kbUSJhB00

Even warmer weather is expected Monday. Highs will be in the mid 60s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44vUnp_0kbUSJhB00

Then, wet weather returns to North Texas Tuesday and Wednesday. But this time, we're talking about good ol' fashion Texas rain.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15wrfX_0kbUSJhB00

A couple of isolated storms are possible Tuesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K7fDI_0kbUSJhB00

Highs will be in the 50s and 60s Tuesday and Wednesday.

Comments / 0

Related
WISH-TV

Winter storm warning to begin early Wednesday

Winter storm warnings are set to be in effect from 1 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Tuesday will be quiet before the winter weather arrives with highs in the lower 40s with a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday night through Wednesday morning:. Our next potent winter system arrive late...
CBS DFW

First Alert Weather Day issued for Tuesday due to rain, snow threat

(CBSDFW.COM) — Happy Sunday! We have a beautiful seasonal day ahead with temperatures warming into the mid 50s, sunny skies and breezy NW winds.Today and tomorrow are pretty much picture-perfect January days.If you are headed out to the Watch Party for the Cowboys vs. 49ers, grab a jacket!The northwesterly breeze will add a bite to the air, otherwise it will be fantastic for some outdoor time!Alright, on to Tuesday and the winter weather headed our way. Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day due to the threat of a rain/snow mix, and noticeably colder air.  An upper-level low will be...
CBS 42

Snow Flurries Possible Friday

Tonight: Lows will be dropping into the mid to upper 30s with increasing clouds. There are a few flurries possible early tomorrow morning through early afternoon. There will be some wrap around moisture behind this low and that will allow for a few showers across Alabama. It will be just cold enough in the upper […]
ALABAMA STATE
NECN

Several Storms, Including Chance of Snow, on the Horizon This Week

We're eyeing several storms for the upcoming week, and despite mild temperatures, one chance for snow is appearing early next weekend. For Monday, we’ll see more clouds than sun, with a slight chance of an early shower for the Cape and Islands. Highs are in the upper 40’s, running 10 degrees above average. Skies clear Monday night as some cooler air works in. Lows will be in the middle and upper 20s.
KIMT

Snow moves out tonight, but we're tracking more for Friday and Saturday.

Snow showers continue this evening, but will taper off later on tonight. A cold front passing through will usher in colder air for Thursday as highs will only be in the teens. We'll see clouds through the morning, but sunshine is expected through the afternoon. Friday features another chance for snow showers as a cold front passes through, which will bring about some BIG changes as arctic air settles in. Another chance for more quick snow showers comes Saturday as temps rapidly cool. Highs will be in the single digits by Sunday and overnight temperatures will be dipping below zero. Expect wind chill factors into the -20s and -30s by Sunday and Monday, with cold temperatures holding through next week. It's possible that even colder air may arrive for the end of next week.
CBS Baltimore

First Alert Weather: Turning much colder by late week

BALTIMORE - Colder weather is expected overnight as skies go from mostly clear to mostly cloudy after midnight. Temperatures will fall into the mid 20s for most areas.Thursday will be mostly cloudy as a wave of low pressure passes our are to the south. Precipitation is not expected to make it this far north, so we will remain dry as it bypasses the area. Highs Thursday will reach the mid 40s. An arctic cold front will move into the region Friday. Winds will increase behind the front, gusting 20-30 mph at times through the afternoon and evening. Highs will only reach...
WETM

Winter Weather Advisory in effect today, Wintry Mix turns to Rain

Winter weather returns this morning as we deal with multiple types of precipitation. We have a wide range in temperature this morning which is resulting in the multiple types of precipitation. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for all of the area until the early afternoon. As we see temperatures increase throughout the day, we transition to just a cold rain.
FOX59

Wet winter storm arrives Wednesday; Heavy snow and totals possible

A winter storm watch has been issued for most of central Indiana mid-week. Current forecast has half-foot or more snowfall possible. CHILLY CHANGE to our pattern started late last week but despite some colder afternoons, we’ve extended the streak of full-day average temps above normal to 27 consecutive days. January 2023 still ranks among the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
News Channel 25

Tuesday's storm system will bring rain here but snow elsewhere

25 WEATHER — The rainy system that will be undergoing development tonight will be a classic example of what we call a mid-latitude cyclone. Basically, that means a low-pressure system will spin up off the mountains to our west and become more mature as the jet stream carries it east.
TEXAS STATE
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Temperatures start to plunge

Forecast: Rain/snow showers push S&E after the AM commute and exit early this afternoon. It will be a much colder day with highs only in the 30s. Tonight will be even colder with a few flurries and snow showers around overnight. Wind chills will fall into the 20s and teens by daybreak. As for tomorrow, expect clearing skies with highs only in the 30s again.Looking Ahead: Thursday (Groundhog Day) will be mostly to partly sunny and a touch milder with highs around 40. On Friday, arctic air pushes in with temperatures likely falling through the day... feels like the teens and single digits. Temperatures bottom out this weekend with widespread sub-zero wind chills by Saturday morning.
CBS DFW

String of First Alert Weather Days over as North Texas temperatures warm above freezing

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The string of four consecutive First Alert Weather Days is finally over as temperatures are warming above freezing.Temperatures are expected to continue on a slight but important warming trend Thursday afternoon, warming into the mid 30s.North Texas will still have more rain expected Thursday afternoon and evening, but as our environment continues to warm, it will mainly be a cold rain. While a few snowflakes or sleet pellets could mix in, it won't make any more of an impact to our roads.Roads will be wet through the afternoon drive as melting continues, but precipitation will come to an end later Thursday; clearing the DFW Metroplex by 8 p.m. and clearing the entire area by 11 p.m. Temperatures will drop below freezing once again going into Friday morning, and this will lead to icy spots and slush for morning commuters.But sunny skies will warm us into the 40s Friday afternoon, and we have 50s and 60s expected this weekend.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

North Texans without power are finding ways to stay warm

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - ERCOT says it's ready for this winter weather system, with enough supply to meet forecasted demand. However, you may be seeing some localized power outages. Oncor is reporting almost 19,000 customers are affected right now. The majority of these occurring in east Texas. For the last 24 hours, Andrew Ventura's truck has served as a second home. A place to keep warm and power up his phone. "The power outages have been pretty bad around here," Venutra said. "It started last night around 6 p.m., 7 p.m... and then it lasted throughout the night until about 4 or 5 a.m....
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

North Texas drivers advised to stay off roads Friday morning as black ice remains

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Drivers are being asked to limit travels Friday morning as there are still areas of black ice and freezing fog in North Texas.Shawn Stone of the Fort Worth Police Department said road conditions have "deteriorated significantly since sunset" Thursday, making driving conditions extremely dangerous.Fort Worth police have worked 25 major accidents overnight, Stone says, including two separate fatalities. Officers also responded to several tractor trailers which jack-knifed, and an accident involving a Fort Worth fire truck, a MedStar ambulance and a police vehicle.Although North Texas is expecting some sunshine and above-freezing temperatures Friday, the sun won't hit all of the ice on secondary roads and in neighborhoods, so remain cautious when driving in those areas.Some interstates and bridges will be OK at times Friday when North Texas has more sun and warmer temperatures. But then, later in the evening, anything that's wet and leftover on the roads will refreeze again—leaving black ice a possibility for Saturday morning as well.
FORT WORTH, TX
27 First News

Winter storm: Snow mixing to sleet and rain

A large storm system is impacting much of the United States causing winter weather alerts and warnings from Arizona and Texas to Ohio. This large storm is impacting Ohio and Pennsylvania today. Bringing snow, a wintry mix and rain to the Valley. See all of the Current Weather Alerts here.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS DFW

Winter weather in North Texas: Beautiful ice photos

The ice on elevated surfaces, including power lines and trees, will melt Friday when the sun returns. Until then, many North Texans, including CBS 11 journalists are snapping pics! The ice on elevated surfaces, including power lines and trees, will melt Friday when the sun returns. Until then, many North Texans, including CBS 11 journalists are snapping pics! The ice on elevated surfaces, including power lines and trees, will melt Friday when the sun returns.  The ice on elevated surfaces, including power lines and trees, will melt Friday when the sun...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
178K+
Followers
25K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy