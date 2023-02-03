Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cedar Lawn and Fairview cemeteries in Roanoke are not closing due to a lack of caregivers for the propertiesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Celebrating 60 Years of Kayla Brady: A Journey Through the Life of a Salem Icon on Days of Our LivesGzeorSalem, VA
A Valentine's Day love story that enduresCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Homelessness in Roanoke: The Dark SideCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Local resources for the homeless are not guaranteed and often have conditions that must be metCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Related
WDBJ7.com
One Famous Anthony’s restaurant closing; another staying open
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Famous Anthony’s restaurant in Lynchburg will close for good Sunday, February 12 at 3 p.m., according to the company. A company spokesperson tells WDBJ7 the restaurant wasn’t able to come to an agreement on a lease renewal for its building on Wards Road, leading to the closure. The company will try to find places at other locations for displaced employees.
WSLS
Famous Anthony’s in Lynchburg closing permanently Sunday, Feb. 12
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Famous Anthony’s in the Hill City will be permanently shutting its doors soon. The restaurant made the official announcement in a Facebook post and said the decision to close wasn’t an easy one. “It has not been an easy decision, but one we feel...
wfxrtv.com
Top 20 restaurants to try in Roanoke: Trip Advisor
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — If you’re looking for the best food in the Roanoke area, according to Trip Advisor, these are the top-rated restaurants to have on your list.
wfxrtv.com
Furry Friends: Avalanche is ready for his forever home
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Every week WFXR News highlights pets ready for adoption in area shelters through our segment, Furry Friends!. On Tuesday, February 7th, Roanoke’s Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection (RCACP) volunteers Anita Finkle and Anna Riccio brought four-year-old Avalanche to the WFXR News studio.
wfxrtv.com
‘Big Lick Comic-Con’ returns to Roanoke
Roanoke, Va. (WFXR) — Comic book fans get ready! Virginia’s best celebration of comics and creativity is set to return to Roanoke with the ‘Big Lick Comic-Con’ this weekend!. The event will take place from Saturday, Feb. 11 through Sunday, Feb. 12 at the Berglund Center,...
WSET
Owners of old Speedway on Lakeside Drive selling property
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Williams Development Group is the owner of what was previously a Speedway on Lakeside Drive in Lynchburg. The gas station has recently been under construction, with all gas tanks removed. ABC13 spoke with a representative with Williams Development Group who said that they intend to...
tourcounsel.com
Danville Mall | Shopping mall in Danville, Virginia
Danville Mall, formerly Piedmont Mall, is an enclosed shopping mall in Danville, Virginia. Opened in 1984, it is managed by Hull Property Group. The mall's anchor stores are Belk and Dunham's Sports, with three vacant anchors last occupied by Boscov's, JCPenney, and Sears. The original anchors of Piedmont Mall were...
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg firefighter hurt fighting industrial fire
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A firefighter is being treated for a hand injury after fighting an industrial fire Monday. Around 12:35 p.m. January 6, 2023, fire crews responded to a call about a fire at Masterbrand Cabinets in the Millrace Industrial Park off Graves Mill Road, according to the Lynchburg Fire Department. Workers said they were performing maintenance on the building when insulation between the interior and exterior walls on the back side of the building caught fire, and workers were unable to extinguish the flames, according to the fire department.
WSLS
Man hospitalized after weekend stabbing in Roanoke on Melrose Ave, police say
ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE. The Roanoke Police Department is releasing more information about a stabbing on Melrose Avenue that sent a man to the hospital Saturday night. Officers were called to the Goodwill parking lot at about 9:30 p.m. for the incident and found that a man had been stabbed in a physical altercation with another man, who was also located at the scene.
WDBJ7.com
Man shot Monday in Martinsville
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A 19-year-old man was flown to a hospital Monday after a shooting near in Martinsville. Police say they responded at 6:42 p.m. to the area of Fayette and Spencer Street, where they found Jasoni Hairston, of Martinsville, suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. Hairston...
wfxrtv.com
Questions rise about potential door-to-door scams in Pulaski County
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services confirms they are conducting surveys in the Roanoke area as a part of the National Survey on Drug Use and Health. Questions rise about potential door-to-door scams …. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services confirms they are conducting surveys in...
WDBJ7.com
Hometown Eats: Tammy’s Grill
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Super Bowl is almost here, and you might be searching for the perfect chicken wing for your party. WDBJ7′s Logan Sherrill found them at Tammy’s Grill in Martinsville for this week’s Hometown Eats. “Let’s make your taste buds happy today. You having...
WDBJ7.com
Two hurt in argument-turned-stabbing in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One man was taken to a hospital after a stabbing that apparently started with an argument, according to Roanoke Police. About 9:30 p.m. February 4, 2023, police were called about an assault in the 2500 block of Melrose Avenue NW, in the area of Goodwill Industries of the Valleys. Officers found a man with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries from a stab wound, and another man who appeared to have been injured during a fight, according to police. Paramedics took the first man to a hospital for treatment; the other man was treated on scene, but didn’t want to be taken to a hospital.
WDBJ7.com
WDBJ7 Sunday Mornin’ starts late February 5, 2023
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Because of children’s programming, WDBJ7 Sunday Mornin’ is scheduled for a late start. The show will begin at 7 a.m. on February 5, 2023.
WSET
No injuries reported after vehicle catches fire at Sheetz in Concord
CONCORD, Va. (WSET) — Everyone is safe after a vehicle fire at an area gas station on Sunday. At 1:30 p.m., the Concord Volunteer Fire Department was called to the area Sheetz for a vehicle on fire in the parking lot. Crews said EMS was not needed and that...
wfirnews.com
Shooting on Peters Creek Road last night
(from Roanoke PD) On February 4, 2023 at approximately 8:35 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 2600 block of Peters Creek Road NW. Responding officers located two adult victims, one male and one female, with gunshot wounds inside of a business in the area. The woman’s injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, but the man’s injuries appeared to be serious. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported both victims to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.
WSLS
Water service restored at Glenvar Elementary School in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. Water service has been restored at Glenvar Elementary School in Roanoke County, according to Chuck Lionberger, director of community relations at Roanoke County Schools. ORIGINAL STORY. Glenvar Elementary School in Roanoke County is experiencing a water outage Monday morning as crews work to repair...
wfxrtv.com
How to cast your vote in naming new Roanoke educational buildings
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke City School Board Naming Committee is asking for the community’s assistance in choosing new names for its Roanoke City Public School (RCPS) Administration Building and Roanoke Technical Educations Center building. An online survey consists of 22 names to choose from and is...
Augusta Free Press
Staunton District Traffic Alert: Schedule for week of Feb. 6-10
*UPDATE* Mile marker 7 to 10, eastbound – Single lane closures for maintenance to various bridges, February 6 – 24 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mile marker 9 to 11, eastbound – Left lane closures for cable rail repairs, Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
WSET
Bedford County school board member arrested for assault and battery
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A Bedford County school board member was arrested on Monday for alleged assault and battery, according to the Bedford County Commonwealth's attorney. Matthew Holbrook is charged with simple assault and battery. He was released on bond on Feb. 6. His next court date is...
Comments / 2