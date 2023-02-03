ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, CT

Masuk runners stand out in SWC Championships

NEW HAVEN, CT — Masuk High’s indoor track team members had strong efforts in the South-West Conference Championships at the Floyd Little Athletic Center on Saturday, Feb. 4. The Masuk girls were seventh and Weston took first. The Masuk boys were eighth and Bethel was first. In the...
Masuk hockey team tops Norwalk-McMahon 5-1

NORWALK, CT — The Masuk High hockey team skated to a 5-1 win at Norwalk-McMahon on Friday, improving the Panthers’ record to 12-1. Drew Scalia and Kyle Sutfin both scored twice and Colin Deering added a goal. Nick Kondub had a pair of assists. A.J. Michetti, James Cybart,...
Photos: Masuk Panthers cheerleaders compete in Newtown

NEWTOWN, CT — Masuk High’s cheerleading team competed in the South-West Conference Championship at Newtown High School on Friday. Brookfield won the competition and Masuk placed 8th. The girls put on a display of athleticism and skill with tumbles, flips, tosses and more during an energetic and enthusiastic routine.
Manufacturer agrees to keep Pepper St. facility operation indoors

MONROE, CT — A developer seeking a special exception permit to build a 9,000-square-foot manufacturing facility at 467 and 485 Pepper St. revised his plan to move all crushing indoors. The business will be called Monroe Recycling and Aggregates LLC. Joe Grasso, owner of The Grasso Companies LLC, will...
