ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMJ.com

Youngstown man charged with murder during Warren burglary

Police have now charged a Youngstown man with murdering a Warren man during a burglary at his home. Ronieque Requel, 26, was arraigned in Warren Municipal Court Tuesday on charges of murder, aggravated burglary, and having a weapon under a disability. The charges came after Warren police were called out...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Youngstown woman pleads guilty to vandalizing Trumbull Courthouse

A Youngstown woman will be sentenced for causing thousands of dollars in damages to the Trumbull County Courthouse. Joanna McCane, 44, appeared before Trumbull County Common Pleas Court Judge Cynthia Rice Wescott on Monday and pleaded guilty to one count of vandalism, a fourth degree felony. The court will conduct...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Five teens accused of burglary ring targeting Mercer County Amish

State Police have arrested five teenagers they say were part of a burglary ring that committed 21 break-is that netted more than $31,000 in stolen goods and cash from members of Mercer County’s Amish community. Caden Hinkson, 19, of Fredonia faces 40 criminal counts including burglary, theft, criminal mischief,...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Rape, extortion charges added for man accused of murdering ex-girlfriend in Austintown

The Mahoning County Grand Jury has issued a new indictment adding a rape charge to a 25-year-old man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend in Austintown this past October. The superseding indictment was issued Thursday in the case of Steve Green III, who was originally charged with aggravated murder with firearm specifications, murder with firearm specifications tampering with evidence and domestic violence.
AUSTINTOWN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy