FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment fire, continues to worsen. *update*Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
The "controlled release" of chemicals, at the East Palestine, Ohio train derailment, went as planned.Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
As an Ohio train burns days after derailing, evacuations are required amid concerns of an explosion.Malek SherifEast Palestine, OH
Days after derailing, a train in Ohio is still on fireAFmitrynewsEast Palestine, OH
A train derailed in northeast Ohio, sparking a huge fire.Sherif SaadEast Palestine, OH
WFMJ.com
Youngstown man charged with murder during Warren burglary
Police have now charged a Youngstown man with murdering a Warren man during a burglary at his home. Ronieque Requel, 26, was arraigned in Warren Municipal Court Tuesday on charges of murder, aggravated burglary, and having a weapon under a disability. The charges came after Warren police were called out...
WFMJ.com
Youngstown woman pleads guilty to vandalizing Trumbull Courthouse
A Youngstown woman will be sentenced for causing thousands of dollars in damages to the Trumbull County Courthouse. Joanna McCane, 44, appeared before Trumbull County Common Pleas Court Judge Cynthia Rice Wescott on Monday and pleaded guilty to one count of vandalism, a fourth degree felony. The court will conduct...
Youngstown man pleads guilty to gun charge in federal court
A city man who was arrested in October by Austintown police on a gun charge pleaded guilty today in federal court to being a felon in possession of a firearm.
WFMJ.com
Suspect in fatal Warren arson scheduled to be extradited back to Trumbull County
One of the suspects of a Warren arson resulting in the death of 16-year-old Chassidy Broadstone is scheduled to be extradited back to the Trumbull County Jail. According to Chesterfield General District Court records, 23-year-old Zackary Gurd was arraigned Monday morning on a fugitive charge. He is scheduled for an extradition hearing on Thursday, February 23.
WFMJ.com
Parole denied for woman convicted of killing husband, son in burning Trumbull County home
A woman who looks as if she could be someone’s grandmother won’t be getting out of prison any time soon as she continues serving a sentence for fatally stabbing her husband, and burning her Trumbull County home, killing her five-year-old son. According to Ohio Department of Corrections records,...
Man facing charge after trying to set house on fire: report
A Warren man was charged after he tried to set a woman's home on fire with a propane torch, according to a report.
2 men charged, accused of breaking East Palestine curfew
Two men were arrested Sunday for failing to obey the evacuation order in East Palestine.
Police forced to break down door in Youngstown to free woman
Reports said police Sunday were forced to break down a door on the South Side to free a woman who was being held by a man after being dragged out of the bathroom.
Man wounded in the arm during shooting in Youngstown
Reports said a 31-year-old man was wounded in the arm Sunday morning at a South Side home.
WFMJ.com
Five teens accused of burglary ring targeting Mercer County Amish
State Police have arrested five teenagers they say were part of a burglary ring that committed 21 break-is that netted more than $31,000 in stolen goods and cash from members of Mercer County’s Amish community. Caden Hinkson, 19, of Fredonia faces 40 criminal counts including burglary, theft, criminal mischief,...
Police pursue car reportedly stolen from Austintown
Boardman police were in pursuit of a car that was a suspected vehicle in a recent car theft in Austintown.
WFMJ.com
Two accused of ignoring evacuation zone at East Palestine tanker fire
Two men have pleaded not guilty to charges of misconduct at an emergency filed after police say they ignored orders to stay away from the fiery tanker derailment in East Palestine over the weekend. One of the men, 43-year-old Frederick Hennan of Columbiana was also charged with two counts of...
Boston murder suspect waives extradition hearing, expected to return to Massachusetts
A suspect in a Boston murder waived extradition today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.
4 teens, 1 adult charged in crime string targeting Amish
Four juveniles and one adult were charged last Thursday after a string of burglaries, thefts and criminal mischief incidents that targeted Amish communities, according to a report.
Several shots fired at Youngstown home
No one was injured after several shots were fired Sunday evening at a home on the West Side.
PHOTOS: 24 lbs. of Mexican cartel drugs seized in Portage
The driver admitted he brought the pills from out of state, and he was headed to a destination near Portage County in Ohio.
wtae.com
Beaver County man sentenced to 17 years in prison for hate crimes, abusing people with disabilities
A Beaver County man has been sentenced to 17 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to abusing people with physical and mental disabilities, people who it was his job to care for. Zachary Dinell pled guilty to conspiracy and committing several hate crimes. “I’d like it to be longer,”...
Austintown murder suspect now faces rape charges
He has already been charged with aggravated murder, murder with a firearm specification, tampering with evidence, and domestic violence.
WFMJ.com
Rape, extortion charges added for man accused of murdering ex-girlfriend in Austintown
The Mahoning County Grand Jury has issued a new indictment adding a rape charge to a 25-year-old man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend in Austintown this past October. The superseding indictment was issued Thursday in the case of Steve Green III, who was originally charged with aggravated murder with firearm specifications, murder with firearm specifications tampering with evidence and domestic violence.
WFMJ.com
Deputies, troopers, guard posted at East Palestine intersections, some roads closed
Concerns over the possible explosion of one of the tank cars involved in the East Palestine derailment has prompted authorities to take further measures to keep people off the streets. Law enforcement officers will be posted at 19 intersections in and around the village. In addition, the following roads will...
