Washington, DC

wiltonbulletin.com

Virginia Tech Innovation Campus project reaches milestone

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Virginia's biggest undergraduate university reached a milestone Tuesday in its effort to establish a tech-focused graduate campus in northern Virginia. Virginia Tech officials raised a steel beam to the 11th floor of a 300,000-square-foot (30,000-square-meter) building in Alexandria that will anchor the school's new Innovation...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
wiltonbulletin.com

CT's Black restaurateurs are innovating, creating and giving back

A Hartford-based couple who owns three coffee shops turned profits from a successful financial year into the start of a fund, intended to assist new startups by other people of color. A New Haven barbecue-joint owner created a digital version of his restaurant as a gaming app, as a unique...
CONNECTICUT STATE
wiltonbulletin.com

Opinion: For power generators, time for accountability is now

The warning from ISO New England, the operator of the regional electric grid, came in early December, as it has for several years now — almost like a new holiday tradition. First came the standard reassurance — so long as the Northeast sees mild or moderate weather conditions this winter, we will have adequate energy resources to keep the lights on and our homes warm. But then, the unsettling caveat — if the region experiences prolonged periods of intense cold weather, we may find ourselves with a grid dangerously under strain.
CONNECTICUT STATE

