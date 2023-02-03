The warning from ISO New England, the operator of the regional electric grid, came in early December, as it has for several years now — almost like a new holiday tradition. First came the standard reassurance — so long as the Northeast sees mild or moderate weather conditions this winter, we will have adequate energy resources to keep the lights on and our homes warm. But then, the unsettling caveat — if the region experiences prolonged periods of intense cold weather, we may find ourselves with a grid dangerously under strain.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO