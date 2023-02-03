Read full article on original website
Juvenile driving a van strikes bicyclist in Newton
HARVEY COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 2 p.m. Monday in Harvey County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Dodge Grand Caravan driven by a juvenile was westbound at 431 Victoria Road in Newton. As the van began turning into the parking lot it struck...
Kansas felon who escaped from Dec. arrest found dead
An escapee from Saline County was found dead after law enforcement personnel in Rice County attempted to arrest him Sunday morning, according to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan. Just after 11:50 p.m. Dec. 28, a Saline County Sheriff's deputy near the intersection of N. Broadway Boulevard and State Street noticed...
Kan. man barricades himself inside restaurant bathroom
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities took a man to the hospital after an incident shut down a fast-food restaurant. Just after 4:30 p.m. Monday, police responded to a citizen in distress call in the 100 block of N Seneca in Wichita, according to Officer Juan Rebolledo. Upon arrival, officers...
30th and Lucille to be subject of study session
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The freshly filled City Council seats of Stacy Goss and Stuart Conklin weren't even to their body temperature yet when public input turned to the 30th and Lucille intersection once again. The now full five person council is going to do a study session on the...
Kan. suspect wearing red shoes, pants stole deposit bag of cash
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a robbery and asking the public for help to identify a suspect. Just after 9:a.m. on January 19, police responded to a robbery call at a gas station in the 2000 block of S. Oliver in Wichita, according to Officer Trevor Macy. An employee of a gas station was walking to her vehicle with a bank deposit bag full of cash when an unknown suspect ran by and took it from her.
Newton starting City Business Registry
NEWTON, Kan. — Businesses in Newton will receive a letter and information in the coming days about the City’s new Newton Business Registry. The purpose of the registry is to streamline local businesses administrative work with the City by establishing a single record of contact information and licensing and permit needs.
Kan. teen hospitalized after he was shot during robbery
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged aggravated robbery. Just before 2p.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to a shooting in the 1400 block of South Seneca in Wichita, according to Officer Juan Rebolledo. Upon arrival, officers located a 16-year-old victim with several gunshot wounds to his upper...
Momentum continues for Heartland Flyer project
TOPEKA – According to the weekly update from Newton City Manager Kelly McElroy, On Monday, Jan. 30, State Sen. Carolyn McGinn hosted the annual Kansas Passenger Rail Coalition meeting in Topeka. The event was attended by legislators, local government officials, and subject matter experts. Presenters and guest speakers included...
Kansas man sentenced for fatal Thanksgiving Day DUI crash
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas man who admitted his role in a fatal Thanksgiving Day DUI crash is going to prison. On Feb. 2, a judge sentenced Garrett Meyers, 38, Andover to 200 months in prison, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office. On Dec. 19, Myers pleaded guilty...
Newton tree trimming will start next week
NEWTON — City of Newton tree trimming contractor, Alfred’s Tree Service, will trimming in the public rights-of-way next week in the area north of 12th Street. The work will take several weeks to complete, weather permitting. The contractor will leave door notices for the affected properties at least 24 hours in advance.
Partington: Work session Tuesday about large projects
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County Administrator Randy Partington said that the Board of County Commissioners has scheduled a work session for Tuesday morning. They are going to talk about two main topics. "One topic is the shooting range that the Sheriff's Office has been working on for the past...
USD 309 board to hold Thursday meeting at RVMS
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Nickerson-South Hutchinson USD 309 Board of Education will hold another special meeting Thursday night, Feb. 9 at 7 p.m. at Reno Valley Middle School to allow the public to speak about the overall scope of the $8.75 million bond issue due to go before voters soon.
Hilst diagnosed with ALS, family and friends raising funds
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A long time fixture in Hutchinson USD 308 and on the air on Eagle Radio, former Sports Director Rusty Hilst, has been diagnosed with ALS. This happened just around the time of Rusty’s 80th birthday. Family was notified at the holidays. Time is of the...
Kan. felon charged after found with 13-year-old at motel
SEDGWICK COUNTY—A Kansas man with a history of crime is facing child sex crime charges. On Jan. 27, Lorenzo Gary, 37 of Wichita, was charged with 2 counts of rape, aggravated indecent liberties with a child, contributing to a child’s misconduct or deprivation, and incest, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
KBI: Silver Alert canceled; missing Kansas man found safe
-------- BARTON COUNTY- Law enforcement authorities on Sunday issued a statewide Silver Alert for a missing 80-year-old man, according to a media release from the Kansas Bureau of Investigaton. The whereabouts of Paul Zamarripa, 80, are unknown, and the public’s assistance is requested to help locate him. He was...
StartUp Hutch taking economic impact survey
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — StartUp Hutch is reaching out to gather more information about companies and plans in Hutchinson in their Economic Impact Survey. By better understanding individual businesses, they will be better equipped to advocate for small business in the area and share the amazing story of entrepreneurship happening in Hutchinson.
Playgrounds part of Buhler bond issue
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A public vote for Buhler USD 313 patrons on a proposed $8 million bond issue will take place in person on April 4th, 2023, with advance voting starting March 27th. Though it is a smaller part of the bond, upgrades to the playground equipment at the...
Home health a key to regaining function
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The home health piece of Hospice & HomeCare of Reno County is about increasing quality of life for those who have lost function and need to get it back so they can stay at home. "Home health services are vital to those who are coming out...
Board of County Commissioners to meet Tuesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Board of County Commissioners will meet Tuesday at the Reno County Annex and approve minutes from its January meetings and deal with tabled issues from the meeting of Jan. 24. Those tabled items include the ARPA Subrecipient Agreement with Interfaith Housing for $4,000,000 and the...
Insight: Signs of Spring
Six more weeks of winter for 2023. At least that’s the prediction based on a rodent in Pennsylvania. My 7-year-old daughter has recently taken to studying calendars. She can tell you when all of the important and slightly less important days are. She’s also memorized birthdays and does an impressively good job at reminding the rest of us about what a particular day holds. So when she woke up and announced it was Groundhog Day, there was a sense of excitement in the air.
