Raelyn Staley
3d ago
so very sad,praying it won't take long to identify this man/woman.some where out there they have family, condolences to the family and friends.rest in peace now
Two arrested after Rankin County deputies find 44 kilos of cocaine inside vehicle
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rankin County deputies arrested two men after they said they found 44 kilograms of cocaine hidden inside a vehicle. Investigators said a deputy made a traffic stop on Monday, February 6 on Interstate 20. The deputy stopped a Ford passenger van for a traffic violation. According to investigators, the deputy […]
WTOK-TV
Man dies from gunshot wound
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A man died after being shot in the stomach early Tuesday. Metro Ambulance was called to Walker Hill Apartments. The victim was taken to the hospital but died of his injuries. MPD reported officers responded to a call in the 600 block of 21st Street about 12:18 a.m. The case is currently under investigation.
WLBT
Around 30 shell casings spotted at reported Jackson homicide scene
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police are investigating a reported homicide on Monday. WLBT crews spotted around 30 shell casings on the corner of Martin Luther King and Ridgeway Drive in northwest Jackson. Authorities had also covered one vehicle with a tarp. This is a developing story. Want more WLBT...
kicks96news.com
Leake County Man Charged with Attempted Murder
A Leake County man has been charged with attempted murder for an incident that happened on Friday, January 27th. Leake County Deputies, EMS, and Lena Volunteers were dispatched to an area of Ealy Road when a caller reported that a female was thrown out of a vehicle. While EMS, deputies,...
kicks96news.com
Alarms, Accidents, and a Shots Fired in Leake
8:02 a.m. – Leake Deputies were asked to perform a welfare check at a residence on Nichols Lane. 8:17 a.m. – Leake Deputies received a call about shots fired in the vicinity of Redwater School near Lillie Billy Road. 8:30 p.m. Carthage Police responded to a disturbance on...
kicks96news.com
Leake County Sheriff’s Office Awarded for Keeping the County Clean
Sheriff Randy Atkinson and the Leake County Sheriff’s Office recently received the 1st place award for the 2022 Inmate Litter Removal Program in District Five. The Leake County Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with the Leake County Regional Correctional Facility has been working hard to keep the roads and highways of this county clean.
WLBT
Teen identified in fatal Yazoo County shooting
YAZOO CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A 16-year-old was killed in Yazoo County on Friday. Yazoo County Coroner Ricky Shivers says Jalen Littleton was shot multiple times. According to Yazoo City Chief Hampton, another teen was shot and was listed in critical condition. On Saturday, Yazoo County Sheriff Jacob Sheriff said...
kicks96news.com
A Gunshot in the Leg, A Person in a Ditch and More Shots Fired in Leake
12:16 a.m. – Carthage Police were sent to Red Dog Road for an unknown trouble call. 1:27 a.m. – Carthage Police checked a suspicious person at South Van Buren Street. 1:48 a.m. – Carthage Police checked on a two-vehicle accident with no injuries on Hwy 16. 4:23...
WAPT
JPD: 58-year-old man shot and killed over the weekend
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating a weekend homicide. Police officials said the shooting happened about 10:40 p.m. Saturday during a gathering at 200 Rebel Woods Drive. Investigators said Derrick Myers, 58, got into an argument with another man and shortly after, he was shot twice and died.
WLBT
Teen arrested for armed carjacking in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police arrested a teen for armed carjacking on February 5. A press release says Fementa Robinson Jr.,16, was taken into custody at 4:30 p.m. According to JPD, the incident occurred on JR Lynch Street around 10:13 a.m. the same day. If you have any additional...
Man shot, killed with toddler inside vehicle in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating a fatal shooting that led to a crash. The shooting happened on Monday, February 6 on Ridgeway Street near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Police said a man was shot multiple times inside a vehicle, and his two-year-old son was also inside the vehicle. The child was […]
WLBT
‘I am thankful to be alive:’ Hinds County election commissioner carjacked in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Hinds County election commissioner was carjacked Saturday night in Jackson. According to Commander Abraham Thompson with the Jackson Police Department, the incident happened along Porter Street. The four suspects involved remain on the loose and were last seen driving District 5 Election Commissioner Shirley Varnado’s...
WLBT
Man arrested after ‘verbal altercation’ turns deadly in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was arrested for shooting another man with intent multiple times in Jackson on February 3. According to the Jackson Police Department, officers responded to the incident at the 3000 block of Ilano Drive. Upon arrival, officers found a man lying in a yard with multiple gunshot wounds.
WAPT
2-year-old inside car when gunshots ring out, killing driver
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating a deadly drive-by shooting that took place in broad daylight in an intersection. According to police, the shooting was reported at about 3 p.m. Monday at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Ridgeway Street. A 2-year-old child was in the car at...
WLBT
Man arrested for aggravated assault in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police arrested a man for aggravated assault on February 3. A press release says that officers took Rory Allen, 56, into custody at 12:53 p.m. JPD says the assault occurred on Ridgewood Court Drive on Tuesday, January 24, around 4:52 p.m. If you have any...
Body found in Louisville identified as missing 16-year-old
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – A body found in a wooded area in Louisville on Monday afternoon has been identified as a missing Winston County teen. Louisville police said the body was identified as 16-year-old Montevious Goss, of Louisville. His body was found between Railroad Avenue and South Church Avenue by a railroad worker. Goss had […]
WTOK-TV
Kemper Co. investigation leads to charges, warrants also issued
DeKALB, Miss. (WTOK) - Kemper County Sheriff James Moore said an open investigation started Jan. 15 at the Kemper County Jail has led to two people being charged and two people wanted on active warrants. The charges are introduction of contraband into a correctional facility, trafficking of controlled substance and...
kicks96news.com
Disturbances, a Fight and a Theft in Leake
2:11 a.m. – Carthage Police were called about a prowler at a residence at Pine Hill Drive. 5:26 a.m. – Leake deputies were sent to a domestic disturbance on Dr. Brantley Road. 9:22 a.m. – Carthage Police were sent to a business on Franklin Street for an issue...
WLBT
Family demands answers about JPD officer-involved death
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - “He wasn’t trying to push the officers he was he wasn’t trying to harm the officers. He was just pleading with them. Please stop man so to hear keep pleading and begging for his life. I mean that I mean, that is something that shocked the conscience of everyone. And this is what they are trying to prevent the citizens of Jackson from seeing,” said civil rights attorney Darryl Washington.
WLBT
USDA cites McClain Lodge for multiple violations
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The McClain Lodge in Rankin County invites families to experience exotic animals, according to their website, “like never before.”. One of their frequent visitors since 2020: The USDA. The USDA stated in a 2020 citation report that McClain Lodge failed to demonstrate adequate experience and...
