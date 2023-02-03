ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Raelyn Staley
3d ago

so very sad,praying it won't take long to identify this man/woman.some where out there they have family, condolences to the family and friends.rest in peace now

WTOK-TV

Man dies from gunshot wound

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A man died after being shot in the stomach early Tuesday. Metro Ambulance was called to Walker Hill Apartments. The victim was taken to the hospital but died of his injuries. MPD reported officers responded to a call in the 600 block of 21st Street about 12:18 a.m. The case is currently under investigation.
MERIDIAN, MS
WLBT

Around 30 shell casings spotted at reported Jackson homicide scene

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police are investigating a reported homicide on Monday. WLBT crews spotted around 30 shell casings on the corner of Martin Luther King and Ridgeway Drive in northwest Jackson. Authorities had also covered one vehicle with a tarp. This is a developing story. Want more WLBT...
JACKSON, MS
kicks96news.com

Leake County Man Charged with Attempted Murder

A Leake County man has been charged with attempted murder for an incident that happened on Friday, January 27th. Leake County Deputies, EMS, and Lena Volunteers were dispatched to an area of Ealy Road when a caller reported that a female was thrown out of a vehicle. While EMS, deputies,...
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
kicks96news.com

Alarms, Accidents, and a Shots Fired in Leake

8:02 a.m. – Leake Deputies were asked to perform a welfare check at a residence on Nichols Lane. 8:17 a.m. – Leake Deputies received a call about shots fired in the vicinity of Redwater School near Lillie Billy Road. 8:30 p.m. Carthage Police responded to a disturbance on...
CARTHAGE, MS
kicks96news.com

Leake County Sheriff’s Office Awarded for Keeping the County Clean

Sheriff Randy Atkinson and the Leake County Sheriff’s Office recently received the 1st place award for the 2022 Inmate Litter Removal Program in District Five. The Leake County Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with the Leake County Regional Correctional Facility has been working hard to keep the roads and highways of this county clean.
WLBT

Teen identified in fatal Yazoo County shooting

YAZOO CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A 16-year-old was killed in Yazoo County on Friday. Yazoo County Coroner Ricky Shivers says Jalen Littleton was shot multiple times. According to Yazoo City Chief Hampton, another teen was shot and was listed in critical condition. On Saturday, Yazoo County Sheriff Jacob Sheriff said...
YAZOO COUNTY, MS
WAPT

JPD: 58-year-old man shot and killed over the weekend

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating a weekend homicide. Police officials said the shooting happened about 10:40 p.m. Saturday during a gathering at 200 Rebel Woods Drive. Investigators said Derrick Myers, 58, got into an argument with another man and shortly after, he was shot twice and died.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Teen arrested for armed carjacking in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police arrested a teen for armed carjacking on February 5. A press release says Fementa Robinson Jr.,16, was taken into custody at 4:30 p.m. According to JPD, the incident occurred on JR Lynch Street around 10:13 a.m. the same day. If you have any additional...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man shot, killed with toddler inside vehicle in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating a fatal shooting that led to a crash. The shooting happened on Monday, February 6 on Ridgeway Street near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Police said a man was shot multiple times inside a vehicle, and his two-year-old son was also inside the vehicle. The child was […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Man arrested after ‘verbal altercation’ turns deadly in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was arrested for shooting another man with intent multiple times in Jackson on February 3. According to the Jackson Police Department, officers responded to the incident at the 3000 block of Ilano Drive. Upon arrival, officers found a man lying in a yard with multiple gunshot wounds.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

2-year-old inside car when gunshots ring out, killing driver

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating a deadly drive-by shooting that took place in broad daylight in an intersection. According to police, the shooting was reported at about 3 p.m. Monday at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Ridgeway Street. A 2-year-old child was in the car at...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Man arrested for aggravated assault in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police arrested a man for aggravated assault on February 3. A press release says that officers took Rory Allen, 56, into custody at 12:53 p.m. JPD says the assault occurred on Ridgewood Court Drive on Tuesday, January 24, around 4:52 p.m. If you have any...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Body found in Louisville identified as missing 16-year-old

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – A body found in a wooded area in Louisville on Monday afternoon has been identified as a missing Winston County teen. Louisville police said the body was identified as 16-year-old Montevious Goss, of Louisville. His body was found between Railroad Avenue and South Church Avenue by a railroad worker. Goss had […]
LOUISVILLE, MS
WTOK-TV

Kemper Co. investigation leads to charges, warrants also issued

DeKALB, Miss. (WTOK) - Kemper County Sheriff James Moore said an open investigation started Jan. 15 at the Kemper County Jail has led to two people being charged and two people wanted on active warrants. The charges are introduction of contraband into a correctional facility, trafficking of controlled substance and...
KEMPER COUNTY, MS
kicks96news.com

Disturbances, a Fight and a Theft in Leake

2:11 a.m. – Carthage Police were called about a prowler at a residence at Pine Hill Drive. 5:26 a.m. – Leake deputies were sent to a domestic disturbance on Dr. Brantley Road. 9:22 a.m. – Carthage Police were sent to a business on Franklin Street for an issue...
CARTHAGE, MS
WLBT

Family demands answers about JPD officer-involved death

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - “He wasn’t trying to push the officers he was he wasn’t trying to harm the officers. He was just pleading with them. Please stop man so to hear keep pleading and begging for his life. I mean that I mean, that is something that shocked the conscience of everyone. And this is what they are trying to prevent the citizens of Jackson from seeing,” said civil rights attorney Darryl Washington.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

USDA cites McClain Lodge for multiple violations

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The McClain Lodge in Rankin County invites families to experience exotic animals, according to their website, “like never before.”. One of their frequent visitors since 2020: The USDA. The USDA stated in a 2020 citation report that McClain Lodge failed to demonstrate adequate experience and...
RANKIN COUNTY, MS

