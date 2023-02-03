ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where are we with Syracuse basketball and Jim Boeheim?

Another season on the brink for the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team, another year where the program makes national headlines for something Jim Boeheim shouldn’t have done or shouldn’t have said. Following the first losing season in over 50 years in 2022-23, the pressure continues to mount for the program that had previously been so successful for so long.
Syracuse women’s basketball: the Orange survive second-half scare in 79-72 win over Boston College

Yet again, the Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team had its fans on the edge of their seats in the second half against the Boston College Eagles. Finishing games remains a dominant storyline for this year’s Orange, looking strong against its opposition for 20-25 minutes before flaming out typically in the third and fourth quarters. For a moment, it looked like deja vu, with the Eagles cutting the Orange’s 22-point lead down to single-digits in a strong comeback effort.
Syracuse softball: 2023 season preview

Syracuse Orange softball is fresh off its first winning season since 2018. Last year’s squad had plenty of accomplishments, including winning five of their last six regular season games to make the ACC Softball Championship, and then earning the program’s first ever tournament win. Now much of the...
Syracuse women’s lacrosse positional previews: Midfield

Now that we’ve taken a look at the supremely talented and deep attack unit for the Syracuse Orange women’s lacrosse team, it’s time to turn our attention to their offensive cohorts in the midfield. Projected starters (assuming health): Emma Tyrrell, Sierra Cockerille, Jenny Markey. Other candidates: Natalie...
Three takeaways from Syracuse men’s lacrosse’s 7-5 win over Vermont

The Syracuse Orange won a gritty game over the Vermont Catamounts 7-5 to start the 2023 campaign. An opening day victory is always appreciated, but not everything from today was encouraging to see. Here are my takeaways from SU’s first game of the year:. Long Stretches. You could tell...
