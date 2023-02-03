Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Office Depot and OfficeMax Stores Permanently Closing, Beginning TodayJoel EisenbergOrlando, FL
A 14-year-old girl was killed by her father in an apparent murder-suicideSan HeraldBaldwinsville, NY
VP Kamala Harris will attend the burial while prosecutors consider more charges.Malek SherifMemphis, TN
What to expect at the New York State Winter Fair this weekendGrant JohnsonSyracuse, NY
Syracuse Police's Violent Arrest Leads to Citizen Review Board InvestigationJot BeatSyracuse, NY
Related
nunesmagician.com
Where are we with Syracuse basketball and Jim Boeheim?
Another season on the brink for the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team, another year where the program makes national headlines for something Jim Boeheim shouldn’t have done or shouldn’t have said. Following the first losing season in over 50 years in 2022-23, the pressure continues to mount for the program that had previously been so successful for so long.
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse women’s basketball: the Orange survive second-half scare in 79-72 win over Boston College
Yet again, the Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team had its fans on the edge of their seats in the second half against the Boston College Eagles. Finishing games remains a dominant storyline for this year’s Orange, looking strong against its opposition for 20-25 minutes before flaming out typically in the third and fourth quarters. For a moment, it looked like deja vu, with the Eagles cutting the Orange’s 22-point lead down to single-digits in a strong comeback effort.
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse softball: 2023 season preview
Syracuse Orange softball is fresh off its first winning season since 2018. Last year’s squad had plenty of accomplishments, including winning five of their last six regular season games to make the ACC Softball Championship, and then earning the program’s first ever tournament win. Now much of the...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse women’s lacrosse positional previews: Midfield
Now that we’ve taken a look at the supremely talented and deep attack unit for the Syracuse Orange women’s lacrosse team, it’s time to turn our attention to their offensive cohorts in the midfield. Projected starters (assuming health): Emma Tyrrell, Sierra Cockerille, Jenny Markey. Other candidates: Natalie...
nunesmagician.com
Troy Nunes is an Absolute Podcast: Syracuse ShotQuality interview with Bennet Corcoran
The Syracuse Orange have been in an odd spot on the men’s basketball court, and several analytically inclined folks have been sounding the alarm for years. We decided to try and get smart by inviting a College Basketball Lifer and Extremely Smart Guy (tm) on the show to teach us more!
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse men’s basketball: three takeaways from the win over Boston College
It wasn’t pretty but the Syracuse Orange actually finished strong over the final minutes to take a 77-68 win over the Boston College Eagles. The Orange are now 7-6 in ACC play so what did we take away from last night’s performance:. Dominant Dutch. Playing against his friend...
nunesmagician.com
TNIAAM Reacts Survey: Tell us what you think about Jim Boeheim’s future
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Syracuse Orange fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys. It’s time to share your thoughts on some of the...
nunesmagician.com
Three takeaways from Syracuse men’s lacrosse’s 7-5 win over Vermont
The Syracuse Orange won a gritty game over the Vermont Catamounts 7-5 to start the 2023 campaign. An opening day victory is always appreciated, but not everything from today was encouraging to see. Here are my takeaways from SU’s first game of the year:. Long Stretches. You could tell...
Comments / 0