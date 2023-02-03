Yet again, the Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team had its fans on the edge of their seats in the second half against the Boston College Eagles. Finishing games remains a dominant storyline for this year’s Orange, looking strong against its opposition for 20-25 minutes before flaming out typically in the third and fourth quarters. For a moment, it looked like deja vu, with the Eagles cutting the Orange’s 22-point lead down to single-digits in a strong comeback effort.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO