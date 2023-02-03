Read full article on original website
Related
click orlando
Man arrested in May 2022 shooting that injured 45-year-old man, Volusia deputies say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – An arrest was made in the May 2022 shooting that left a 45-year-old man hospitalized after being shot in his driveway by someone in a car, Volusia County deputies said. The shooting happened on the 3200 block of Partridge Street in Deltona where the victim...
WESH
22-year-old motorcyclist injured in hit-and-run in Sanford
SANFORD, Fla. — A local mother says her son has already undergone surgery and has a second scheduled after he was knocked from his motorcycle by a hit-and-run driver. She hopes people will come forward to help police identify the driver. “He has road rash bruised, probably on the...
Florida mass shooting suspect killed during police pursuit
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (AP) — A man suspected in a mass shooting in central Florida last month was fatally shot by a police officer following a long chase and a carjacking, authorities said. The car driven by Alex Greene, 21, eventually crashed into a business in Winter Haven. That’s...
WESH
Surveillance video shows 4 suspects damage Port Orange elementary school
PORT ORANGE, Fla. — Surveillance video at Spruce Creek Elementary School in Port Orange from Sunday shows four people at the Taylor Road school around 2 a.m. One of them takes a fire extinguisher and tries to bust the door and the window of the main building. This content...
click orlando
Man claiming to be US marshal in Orange County used stolen truck, several aliases, deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. – Deputies arrested a man they say pretended to be a U.S. Marshals agent in an Orange County RV park to look for someone, using a stolen truck and several aliases. Michael Joseph Hathaway, 37, was arrested on charges of third-degree falsely impersonating and officer and grand...
47-Year-Old Tampa Woman Dies In Fiery Crash On Orient Road And Hillsborough Ave
TAMPA, Fla. – A Tampa woman has died after a crash that happened around 3:40 am on Tuesday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say the woman was traveling westbound on Hillsborough Avenue in a car when at the intersection of Orient Road, she turned
Polk County Sheriff Searching For Man Who Picked Up A Cell Phone At Lakeland Family Dollar
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is seeking to speak with the man pictured and needs your help. According to investigators, on January 31st, at about 5:45 pm, a customer accidentally left a cell phone on the cashier counter at the Family
ocala-news.com
Ocala woman arrested for stealing man’s vehicle, cellphone
A 23-year-old Ocala woman was arrested over the weekend after she was accused of stealing a man’s vehicle and cellphone. On Saturday, February 4, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the 2100 block of SE 52nd Court in Ocala in reference to the theft of a vehicle.
WESH
Man with alleged connection to Lakeland mass shooting shot, killed by police
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Deputies have shot and killed a man they believe is connected to a shooting that injured 11 people last month, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. Authorities attempted to execute an arrest warrant in Winter Haven when chaos broke out. Alex Greene, 21, allegedly...
fox35orlando.com
Bodycam video released after Florida man shot for charging at deputy with knives, deputies say
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - The Volusia Sheriff's Office released a body camera video showing the moments that led to a deputy shooting a man accused of charging at the deputy with knives during a mental health episode. Sheriff Michael Chitwood provided an update on the case Monday during a...
Man, woman die in possible murder-suicide at home near St. Cloud
A death investigation was underway Tuesday morning near St. Cloud, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said.
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg homeowner finds drunk driver in front yard playing loud music
A Leesburg homeowner awoke to find a drunk driver in the front yard playing loud music. A 911 call was received from a resident of the 1800 block of Center Street on Sunday, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department. Terri Lee Henon, 44, was parked in the resident’s yard playing loud music.
Several injured in crash involving multiple vehicles on I-4 in Orlando
Crews with Orange County Fire Rescue responded to a serious crash on Interstate 4 early Monday.
WESH
Officials: 3-year-old child shot, injured in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — A 3-year-old child was shot in Orange County on Tuesday night, Orange County sheriff's deputies said. The shooting happened on Rivertree Circle in Orlando near the Hidden Creek Villas Apartments. The child was in a car seat in a vehicle when they were shot, deputies say....
Woman dies in rollover crash on I-4 in Orange County
Troopers responded to I-4 Eastbound near Central Florida Parkway Sunday night.
WESH
Prescribed burn causes visibility issues in east Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Part of SR-520 was shut down as a prescribed burn sent smoke blowing across parts of east Orange County. The road was closed at James Creek Road in Christmas. State troopers with Florida Highway Patrol were forced to close the road between Nova and State...
WESH
Mother sues Orange County Public Schools, alleging daughter was targeted via school-issued laptop
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County School District is being sued over a laptop computer issued to a student for remote learning during the pandemic. The lawsuit claims the district provided the student with a laptop lacking safeguards to prevent minors from using social media. Because of that, 26-year-old Keith Green was able to target the 11-year-old student online during school hours.
leesburg-news.com
Violent felony offender arrested after Leesburg traffic stop
A Leesburg man who has been designated as a violent felon was arrested after a traffic stop. A Leesburg police officer was on patrol early on the morning of Jan. 28 when he saw a car driven by 33-year-old Stephen Jay Zimmerman driving eastbound on East Main Street near the intersection with Sunnyside Drive in Leesburg. As the car approached the stop sign the officer could hear metal grinding on the pavement as well as sparks coming from the car’s undercarriage according to the arrest report. The car then made a right turn onto Sunnyside Drive without coming to a complete stop. The officer initiated a traffic stop at Sunnyside Drive and Morrison Road.
Man in critical condition after being shot in Conway area
Police in Orlando are investigating after a man was found shot early Monday.
click orlando
Woman killed in rollover crash on I-4 in Orlando, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 56-year-old Orlando woman was killed Sunday night in a rollover crash on Interstate 4 in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The fatal crash happened around 8:40 p.m. on I-4 just east of Central Florida Parkway in Orlando. Troopers said the woman lost...
Comments / 3