A Leesburg man who has been designated as a violent felon was arrested after a traffic stop. A Leesburg police officer was on patrol early on the morning of Jan. 28 when he saw a car driven by 33-year-old Stephen Jay Zimmerman driving eastbound on East Main Street near the intersection with Sunnyside Drive in Leesburg. As the car approached the stop sign the officer could hear metal grinding on the pavement as well as sparks coming from the car’s undercarriage according to the arrest report. The car then made a right turn onto Sunnyside Drive without coming to a complete stop. The officer initiated a traffic stop at Sunnyside Drive and Morrison Road.

LEESBURG, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO