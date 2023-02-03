ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, FL

WESH

22-year-old motorcyclist injured in hit-and-run in Sanford

SANFORD, Fla. — A local mother says her son has already undergone surgery and has a second scheduled after he was knocked from his motorcycle by a hit-and-run driver. She hopes people will come forward to help police identify the driver. “He has road rash bruised, probably on the...
SANFORD, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala woman arrested for stealing man’s vehicle, cellphone

A 23-year-old Ocala woman was arrested over the weekend after she was accused of stealing a man’s vehicle and cellphone. On Saturday, February 4, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the 2100 block of SE 52nd Court in Ocala in reference to the theft of a vehicle.
OCALA, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg homeowner finds drunk driver in front yard playing loud music

A Leesburg homeowner awoke to find a drunk driver in the front yard playing loud music. A 911 call was received from a resident of the 1800 block of Center Street on Sunday, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department. Terri Lee Henon, 44, was parked in the resident’s yard playing loud music.
LEESBURG, FL
WESH

Officials: 3-year-old child shot, injured in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — A 3-year-old child was shot in Orange County on Tuesday night, Orange County sheriff's deputies said. The shooting happened on Rivertree Circle in Orlando near the Hidden Creek Villas Apartments. The child was in a car seat in a vehicle when they were shot, deputies say....
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Prescribed burn causes visibility issues in east Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Part of SR-520 was shut down as a prescribed burn sent smoke blowing across parts of east Orange County. The road was closed at James Creek Road in Christmas. State troopers with Florida Highway Patrol were forced to close the road between Nova and State...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Mother sues Orange County Public Schools, alleging daughter was targeted via school-issued laptop

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County School District is being sued over a laptop computer issued to a student for remote learning during the pandemic. The lawsuit claims the district provided the student with a laptop lacking safeguards to prevent minors from using social media. Because of that, 26-year-old Keith Green was able to target the 11-year-old student online during school hours.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

Violent felony offender arrested after Leesburg traffic stop

A Leesburg man who has been designated as a violent felon was arrested after a traffic stop. A Leesburg police officer was on patrol early on the morning of Jan. 28 when he saw a car driven by 33-year-old Stephen Jay Zimmerman driving eastbound on East Main Street near the intersection with Sunnyside Drive in Leesburg. As the car approached the stop sign the officer could hear metal grinding on the pavement as well as sparks coming from the car’s undercarriage according to the arrest report. The car then made a right turn onto Sunnyside Drive without coming to a complete stop. The officer initiated a traffic stop at Sunnyside Drive and Morrison Road.
LEESBURG, FL
click orlando

Woman killed in rollover crash on I-4 in Orlando, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 56-year-old Orlando woman was killed Sunday night in a rollover crash on Interstate 4 in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The fatal crash happened around 8:40 p.m. on I-4 just east of Central Florida Parkway in Orlando. Troopers said the woman lost...
ORLANDO, FL

