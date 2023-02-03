Read full article on original website
N.Y. free college tuition: Deadline approaching to apply for Excelsior Scholarship for spring 2023
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The deadline to apply for free college tuition through New York’s Excelsior Scholarship is right around the corner, but interested applicants still have some time. The Excelsior Scholarship fills a tuition gap after federal and state financial aid — providing the potential for a tuition-free...
longisland.com
Dominican Restaurant, Mamita's Grill, Opens in Uniondale
Mamita's Grill, a new spot serving Dominican dishes opened up in Uniondale recently. The spot has hosted a number of different Hispanic food spots including Tipico Sazon and most recently Metapan Restaurant. From the grill they are cooking up plenty of old standbys - like their breakfast sandwiches - and...
longisland.com
Peruvian Restaurant, Cuzco 41, Opens in Lynbrook
A spot to get Peruvian food opened up in Lynbrook recently in the old Artisan spot. People in the area are cheering the fact that they can get authentic food from Peru right in their neighborhood. The menu includes appetizers like Empanadas with choice of chicken, beef, or cheese ($8),...
Herald Community Newspapers
Superintendent Kenneth Graham is leaving Locust Valley Central School District
I think that the relationship got a little strained in the beginning, and it was hard to foster a close relationship because of Covid.”. Kenneth Graham stepped down as Locust Valley Central School District superintendent on Jan. 26. He had offered to stay until early March to enable the district to search for a replacement, but the district de-clined his offer.
‘Underutilized’ Creedmoor Psych Center Looks Toward a Very Different Future
A visioning session Thursday night on the future of the state-owned Creedmoor Psychiatric Center drew about 90 community members to P.S./I.S. 208 in eastern Queens.The school itself is situated on what had been part of the mental health care campus, just across the Cross Island Parkway from an inpatient tower that housed several thousand mental health patients in its...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Karasmatic Day Spa opens second location in Port Jefferson
The Greater Port Jefferson Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting for Karasmatic Day Spa on Jan. 19. Based in Bayport for over 14 years, the full service day spa recently opened its second location at 41 North Country Road in Port Jefferson across from Mather Hospital. The new location...
10 Best Restaurants for Mexican Cuisine in Westchester, NY
I love Mexican food! Not only is it some of the most delicious food out there, I often find it to be the freshest food around. Sometimes; however, it is difficult to find authentic cuisine. Yes, we all love our Chipotle's, Moe's, and Salsa Fresca's (Salsa Fresca is the best,...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Plain Talk: A pilgrimage of spirit and hope
This month’s column was written outside the walls of the old city in Jerusalem, Israel. I was leading a pilgrimage with 74 Americans mostly from Suffolk County, a few from New Jersey, a few from Maryland and a few from Tennessee. We were clearly a very diverse and unique community of people.
Progressives bewailing NYC’s black exodus have only themselves to blame
New York City’s black population has dropped 9% since 2000, with the exodus apparently accelerating after the eight disastrous de Blasio years. Advocates and officials wonder why, but there’s nothing unique about it: Black Americans mainly want the same things all Americans want. The decline has been steepest among young black New Yorkers: The city’s number of black children and teens cratered by a fifth from 2010 to 2020. That means families are heading out — and many heading south. Partly, it’s the city’s insane housing market, which is brutal on growing families. All the rent laws benefit the “haves”: people who...
Migrant students in NYC schools without proof of vaccinations
The flood of migrant families into New York City is forcing schools to accept children who lack required vaccinations and has possibly led to one outbreak already. The Simon Baruch Middle School in Gramercy Park had a chickenpox case, according to a Jan. 25 notice from the principal which said students not vaccinated for the illness could not attend school. A parent at the school said after the announcement, five migrant children were absent for a few days from the class in question. “When you are talking now about hundreds of children entering a school and coming from countries where we know...
5 Nabbed In String Of Home Burglaries In Nassau County
Nov. 15 - Mead Lane in Westbury. All five suspects, who range in age from 24 to 47, were arrested at around 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, at a home in Queens, police said. They were identified as:. Yefferson Camero-Alzate, age 29, of College Point, Queens - Charged with second-degree...
The pandemic’s long over — can we get fully back to normal already?
It’s been nearly 11 months since the end of Mayor Bill de Blasio’s “Key To NYC” vaccine mandate and public-school masking requirements. And President Joe Biden recently announced an end to the pandemic-related state of emergency on May 11. Yet many private businesses, cultural institutions and schools continue to cling to COVID-era restrictions. The remnants of pandemic policies are hodgepodge and nonsensical, ranging from vaccine and mask mandates to testing and isolation. They do little to promote safety, but much to continue disruption. Even though it is now widely accepted that vaccines don’t prevent transmission, some mandates persist. New York state has...
cititour.com
Brooklyn Roots is Serving Up Classic Italian
If you were wondering what ever happened to the Pig Guy, aka Thomas Perone, you will now find him at his red sauce joint called Brooklyn Roots. It originally opened in Sunset Park before settling in at its current location in Bay Ridge. The one thing we will say is come hungry. Even the heaviest of eaters will be leaving with a doggie bag at this family-friendly spot.
Woman, 82, pronounced dead discovered alive at LI funeral home
A Long Island funeral home received a breathing 82-year-old woman on Saturday, despite being told she was dead, police said.
longisland.com
Long Island Business Bringing The Force to Cosplayers
Ever since it hit the big screens in 1977, Star Wars fans have long been known for their dedication to cosplay and lightsaber dueling. Now, thanks to technological advancements, finely crafted sabers are taking these fan organizations to new heights, supported by the team at SabersPro. According to a press...
Another NY nurses' strike? Staff at Long Island hospital step toward walkout.
A patient room at South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore, New York About 800 nurses at South Shore University Hospital voted to authorize a strike on Friday, meaning 10-day notice of such an action could be given anytime. [ more › ]
Staten Island physical therapist says older adults should do these 4 things to stay active
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic kept older Staten Islanders hunkered in their homes. Their mobility waned and their physical conditions deteriorated. Those impacts continue to affect the most vulnerable Staten Islanders, said Michael DiStefano, a physical therapist for VNS Health, a home and community-based nonprofit. The...
Boozed up duffers ‘brutally’ assaulted family at TopGolf: suit
They went to the driving range and got clubbed. A Long Island man claims he and his family were attacked by a belligerent group of drunken duffers at a TopGolf driving range, while security guards allegedly did nothing to stop the escalating violence. Sliman Alem, 34, was left with a black eye and periorbital fractures, and a relative was concussed after he was smashed with a golf club during the incident, Alem charges in a Suffolk County Supreme Court lawsuit against the range. Alem was nearly tossed off the ledge of his second-story bay during the melee, and his young brother-in-law was hit...
Herald Community Newspapers
Nassau's mysterious state of emergency may be illegal
Nassau County may have illegally declared a state of emergency for cybersecurity — a declaration that was not even known until revealed in a letter to a reporter by a county official. Deputy County Attorney Gregory Kalnitsky confirmed the existence of a state of emergency in response to a...
rocklanddaily.com
New York Country Club in New Hempstead Sells For $35 Million
The nearly 150 acres owned by the New York Country Club at 103 Brick Church Road in New Hempstead was sold to Harvey Klein of King Ventures. The buyer is an advertising specialty company located at 12 College Road in Monsey. Built in 1996, the golf course has been used...
