Jessie James Decker’s Kids Steal the Show (From Home!) as She Sings National Anthem at NFL Pro Bowl
Jessie James Decker delivered a pitch-perfect rendition of the National Anthem before the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl on Sunday night (Feb. 5). And though her family didn't make the trip with her to Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nev., her kids still managed to be a big part of her performance as they watched on from their TV at home.
Blake Shelton Hilariously Recalls a Sloshy Wine Night With Kelly Clarkson
As longtime friends, Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson are bound to have funny memories with each other, and Shelton shared a humorous (and slightly embarrassing) story about his friend and fellow The Voice coach on a recent episode of Access. Clarkson appeared for an interview on the show, and while...
Candace Cameron Bure Blasts The Grammy Awards For 'Never Showing The Artists I Listen To': 'No Interest'
Candace Cameron Bure confirmed she didn't turn on the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 5. "BTW- I didn't watch the Grammys. No interest. They never show the artists I listen to. Just wanted to see red carpet photos of those I mentioned," the Full House star, 46, said via her Instagram Story. Prior to her message, the actress revealed people she would love to see on the red carpet. "Not podcast related but today are the Grammys and can we see some of the Christian and gospel artists on the red carpet? Can we see Hillary Scott and Kirk...
thesource.com
Cardi B Heard Screaming Backstage at Grammys: ‘Both of Y’all Wrong, This Is Not Right’
Despite what Offset says, it appears something did happen backstage between him and Quavo. A new video from Entertainment Tonight captured Cardi B yelling at two unidentified people. “Both of y’all wrong! Both of y’all! This is not right!” Cardi said. “No b*tch, shut the f*ck up ’cause you shouldn’t...
Clint Bowyer Embarrassed During Clash Broadcast by Gwen Stefani, Who Talked About Time He Was ‘Wasted’ and Made a Confession
Clint Bowyer is a former NASCAR Cup Series driver. Today, he’s a Fox race analyst and the network’s resident punching bag. With the 2023 Cup Series season officially getting underway on Sunday in the Clash at the Coliseum, the former Stewart-Haas Racing driver played his role of regularly being the butt of multiple jokes.
Thomas Rhett Is Alone With His Four Kids, So Wife Lauren Left Him This Note
With four kids under the age of 8, things are hectic around Thomas Rhett's house on a normal day. But on Thursday (Feb. 2), the country star is solo-parenting while wife Lauren Akins is out of town, so she left him some helpful pointers. Okay, it's more of a step-by-step,...
They Wouldn’t Let Luke Combs Use the Bathroom at the Grammys
Luke Combs was prevented from using the bathroom at the Grammy Awards, and it wasn't because he's such a big star. It was because nobody knew who he was, and — as he tells it — he didn't look the part of Grammy nominee. In 2019, Combs was...
Grammys 2023 Behind the Scenes: What You Missed From Miranda Lambert, Shania Twain + More
Could a Miranda Lambert collaboration with Adele be a bi-product of the 2023 Grammys?. Behind-the-scenes video and photos from the 2023 Grammy Awards find stars like Lambert, Shania Twain and more getting cozy with the pop singer. There's more — Lambert smiled alongside actor Tom Hanks, while Twain stood next...
INTERVIEW: Brit Taylor Shares Her Authentic Self on New Album ‘Kentucky Blue,’ the ‘Continuation of My Story’
Sitting on the land that Brit Taylor calls home is a series of stairs that stand up against a tree that she refers to as her 'staircase to nowhere.'. "It's been out there since I got the place," the Kentucky native remarks during a recent interview with The Boot. "Somebody just stuck a staircase out in the woods that has turned into my little meditation place to read a book or go out to pray or just chill."
Kelsea Ballerini Used Only Drugstore Makeup to Achieve Her Grammys Look
Kelsea Ballerini brought a ray of sunshine to the 2023 Grammy Awards, wearing a custom, floor-length yellow gown created specially for her by designer Prabal Gurung and Brilliant Earth stacked diamond stud earrings. But her makeup for the big night wasn't quite so high-end: In fact, the singer exclusively wore...
Nate Smith Nabs First No. 1 With ‘Whiskey on You': ‘My Dad Is Just Glad I Have a Job’
A glass of whiskey is in order to celebrate Nate Smith's first No. 1 hit, "Whiskey on You." The Gold-certified track reached the top of both the Billboard Country Airplay and Mediabase/Country Aircheck charts this week. “When I released ‘Whiskey on You’ I wasn’t sure what would happen. I just...
Admittedly, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Took Awhile to Warm Up to Each Other
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have a heartwarming love story. This year, they will celebrate two years of marriage and eight years as a couple. The two first met on The Voice when Stefani joined as a coach in Season 7, but Shelton says he really didn't get to know the pop-rock singer until she returned to the show two seasons later.
Loretta Lynn’s Family Approves of Kacey Musgraves’ ‘Beautiful’ Grammys Tribute
Country fans everywhere applauded Kacey Musgraves for her poignant, authentic tribute to Loretta Lynn as part of an all-star "In Memoriam" segment during the 2023 Grammy Awards — and it turns out, Lynn's family was cheering on the country star's performance, too. "Thank you, [Kacey Musgraves], for this beautiful...
Maren Morris Says Her Move to Nashville Came With a ‘Dose of Delusion’
Not everyone would be comfortable moving halfway across the country and into a home filled with strangers, but Maren Morris was determined to make her dreams come true when she moved to Nashville 10 years ago. A decade later, she's reminiscing on what she can now admit was, well, risky.
A Country Fan’s Cheat Sheet to the 2023 Grammy Awards
The 65th Grammy Awards show is fast approaching, and as always, the ceremony will honor the biggest accomplishments by recording artists across all musical genres — including country music. With any all-genre awards show, fans are bound to find some portions of the event more riveting than others: Some...
Shania Twain Celebrates Enduring Love on New Song, ‘Got It Good’ [Listen]
Shania Twain is deeply appreciative of the love she’s got, and she's sharing it on her new song, “Got It Good.”. Twain wrote "Got It Good" with Georgia Barnes and Mark Ralph, and the bouncy love anthem finds her reflecting on how she’s truly lucked out with a great partner who, like her, is willing to give of himself selflessly.
13 Years Ago: Brad Paisley’s ‘Online’ Goes Gold
Thirteen years ago today, on Feb. 4, 2010, Brad Paisley's single "Online," from his 5th Gear album, earned gold certification, for sales of 500,000 units. The song, which Paisley wrote with his frequent collaborators Chris DuBois and Kelley Lovelace, was his ninth No. 1 hit. "Online," which was released in...
Pictures: Luke Combs Performs at the 2023 Grammy Awards
PICTURES: See Country Stars Walk the 2023 Grammy Awards Red Carpet. Carly Pearce, Brothers Osborne and more country stars walked the red carpet ahead of music's big night on Sunday (Feb. 5.)
Dierks Bentley & Ashley McBryde Tip Their Hats to ‘Cowboy Boots’ [Listen]
Dierks Bentley has enlisted Ashley McBryde for his brand new song “Cowboy Boots,” and it’s got all the makings of a timeless country tune. Written by Bentley alongside hit songwriters Casey Brown, Hunter Phelps and Jordon Minton, the mid-tempo tune personifies and pays homage to the beloved Western trope and staple item in many country folks’ lives.
Madison Cunningham Performs ‘Life According to Raechel’ at the 2023 Grammys
Genre-spanning singer-songwriter Madison Cunningham took the stage during the pre-show Premiere Ceremony ahead of the 2023 Grammy Awards, which took place on Sunday (Feb. 5) at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Calif. She performed "Life According to Raechel," which comes off the track list of her 2022 album, Revealer. Wearing...
