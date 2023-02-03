ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Candace Cameron Bure Blasts The Grammy Awards For 'Never Showing The Artists I Listen To': 'No Interest'

Candace Cameron Bure confirmed she didn't turn on the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 5. "BTW- I didn't watch the Grammys. No interest. They never show the artists I listen to. Just wanted to see red carpet photos of those I mentioned," the Full House star, 46, said via her Instagram Story. Prior to her message, the actress revealed people she would love to see on the red carpet. "Not podcast related but today are the Grammys and can we see some of the Christian and gospel artists on the red carpet? Can we see Hillary Scott and Kirk...
INTERVIEW: Brit Taylor Shares Her Authentic Self on New Album ‘Kentucky Blue,’ the ‘Continuation of My Story’

Sitting on the land that Brit Taylor calls home is a series of stairs that stand up against a tree that she refers to as her 'staircase to nowhere.'. "It's been out there since I got the place," the Kentucky native remarks during a recent interview with The Boot. "Somebody just stuck a staircase out in the woods that has turned into my little meditation place to read a book or go out to pray or just chill."
Kelsea Ballerini Used Only Drugstore Makeup to Achieve Her Grammys Look

Kelsea Ballerini brought a ray of sunshine to the 2023 Grammy Awards, wearing a custom, floor-length yellow gown created specially for her by designer Prabal Gurung and Brilliant Earth stacked diamond stud earrings. But her makeup for the big night wasn't quite so high-end: In fact, the singer exclusively wore...
A Country Fan’s Cheat Sheet to the 2023 Grammy Awards

The 65th Grammy Awards show is fast approaching, and as always, the ceremony will honor the biggest accomplishments by recording artists across all musical genres — including country music. With any all-genre awards show, fans are bound to find some portions of the event more riveting than others: Some...
Shania Twain Celebrates Enduring Love on New Song, ‘Got It Good’ [Listen]

Shania Twain is deeply appreciative of the love she’s got, and she's sharing it on her new song, “Got It Good.”. Twain wrote "Got It Good" with Georgia Barnes and Mark Ralph, and the bouncy love anthem finds her reflecting on how she’s truly lucked out with a great partner who, like her, is willing to give of himself selflessly.
13 Years Ago: Brad Paisley’s ‘Online’ Goes Gold

Thirteen years ago today, on Feb. 4, 2010, Brad Paisley's single "Online," from his 5th Gear album, earned gold certification, for sales of 500,000 units. The song, which Paisley wrote with his frequent collaborators Chris DuBois and Kelley Lovelace, was his ninth No. 1 hit. "Online," which was released in...
Dierks Bentley & Ashley McBryde Tip Their Hats to ‘Cowboy Boots’ [Listen]

Dierks Bentley has enlisted Ashley McBryde for his brand new song “Cowboy Boots,” and it’s got all the makings of a timeless country tune. Written by Bentley alongside hit songwriters Casey Brown, Hunter Phelps and Jordon Minton, the mid-tempo tune personifies and pays homage to the beloved Western trope and staple item in many country folks’ lives.
