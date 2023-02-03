Read full article on original website
Over 40 Vehicles Involved in Deadly Interstate Pileup in Wyoming
One motorist died and several were injured Saturday in a horrific pileup involving 44 vehicles along Interstate 80 between Elk Mountain and Arlington in southern Wyoming. Officials responded to the scene around mileposts 266 and 261 in Carbon County, per Wyoming Highway Patrol. The crash occurred in two separate areas as the result of the brutal winter storm battering the state with feet of snow and roaring wind.
US Postal Service paying for Colorado workers living expenses to work in rural communities
BUENA VISTA, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs workers in the United States Postal Services are now filling staffing gaps in rural parts of the state. In return, the USPS is paying for housing and overtime for employees sent to Buena Vista. Watch the video above for the full story. The post US Postal Service paying for Colorado workers living expenses to work in rural communities appeared first on KRDO.
Cast your vote for Colorado's new license plate
Another new license plate option is coming to Colorado and Coloradans have a say in what it will look like. Colorado's Division of Motor Vehicles is asking residents of the state to vote on their favorite of six designs, split into two categories – 13-and-older and under 13. The winning design from the 13-and-older category will be used for the state's 150th anniversary commemorative license plate, with winners in each category getting a $1,000 grant and a commemorative plate.
Is This Really The Dirtiest City In Colorado? Survey Says Yes
Colorado has four cities in the top 100 dirtiest cities in America with one of them being in Northern Colorado. Is the first Colorado city they ranked on their list really the "dirtiest" city in our state?. What Is The Dirtiest City In Colorado?. Living in bigger cities means you're...
5 new Colorado laws in effect now
(Douglas County, Colo.) By now, most Coloradans are aware of the new bag tax at the grocery store. Here are four other laws that went into effect on Jan. 1. The carryout bag fee was implemented to help reduce the waste of single-use plastics or paper and ease into the 2024 complete ban on single-use grocery bags.
Southbound I-25 From Cheyenne to Colorado Now Closed
The crash at mile marker 2 has been cleared. Travelers hoping to head south out of Cheyenne may want to take U.S. 85, as winter conditions and crashes have forced the closure of southbound Interstate 25 from Cheyenne to the Colorado state line. As of 4:18 p.m., the Wyoming Department...
10+ inches of snow expected to fall on some of Colorado's mountains
The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Elk and Parkhead Mountains and Flattops ahead of an early week storm that could bring more than 10 inches of snow. The advisory will be in place from 5 PM on Sunday until 11 PM on Monday...
Three Colorado Cities Make New List of Most Expensive Places to Rent
Last year, Dwellsy put four Colorado cities on a list of the most expensive places for renters: Denver, Silverthorne, Boulder, and Fort Collins. An updated report added Edwards to the line-up in October, but now, the company has new research. Here's what Dwellsy is predicting for Colorado in 2023. Renters...
More snow for the mountains, chance for light snow on the plains
More mountain snow moves in Sunday night, with the chance for light snow across the metro-area Monday.
When Chinese Spy Balloon Flew Over Crook County, Wyomingites Wanted To Shoot It Down
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A mysterious Chinese balloon that was spotted high over Montana and passed over Crook County in Wyoming this week has military experts in the Cowboy State puzzled. “It makes no sense at all,” retired FE Warren Air Force Base Commander Tucker...
Wildlife manager pulls unconscious man from burning building in Colorado
District Wildlife Manager Todd Cozad has received a 'Medal of Valor' for his quick actions that saved a life on October 21, 2022. As detailed in a press release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Cozad was the first responder to arrive at the scene of a rural house fire in Colorado. When he got there, the home was already engulfed in flames.
MISSING: Colorado man last seen Friday Jan. 13
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A statewide alert was issued for a missing man in Colorado on Wednesday. According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Rickey Charles Airth Jr. was last seen on Friday Jan. 13. He reportedly told his family he was going to a “gentlemen’s club” in Denver that night. According to cell phone data, he was last in the area of E. Hampden and S. Dayton.
3.1-magnitude earthquake rattles southern Colorado, largest in year-plus
According to the United States Geological Survey, a notable earthquake took place at 11:36 PM on the night of January 31, rattling the area around Trinidad. The 3.1-magnitude quake took place about 3 miles west of El Moro, Colorado and about 4 miles north of Trinidad at a depth of about four miles. This was the second earthquake to take place in Colorado this calendar year, with the other quake being a weaker 2.6-magnitude quake that occurred on January 6 in the Glenwood Springs area.
WARNING: Extremely Dangerous Plants Growing in Colorado Right Now
Being outdoors in Colorado can mean encountering all kinds of plants, never mind the occasional bear. Did you know there are at least 14 different plants growing in the Centennial state that can be harmful or fatal to people or pets?. In some instances, these plants look pretty tasty to...
Here's when the next 'heavy snow' might hit Colorado
After a snowy January, a relatively dry start to February is expected in Colorado. That being said, the National Weather Service is saying another big storm might be on the way. According to experimental mapping released by the forecasting service, there's a chance of a major snowstorm hitting the western...
PHOTOS: I-25 Buried Under Snow Shows Why Parts of it are Closed
Mother Nature is not messing around. Since this weekend, a massive snow storm has shut down multiple highways and byways. I-80 was closed for hours on Saturday and Sunday, after two crashes involving 40 separate vehicles. I-80 wasn't the only interstate affected by the weather, however. I-25 has been impacted...
Small CO town was one of the coldest places in America Tuesday morning
While it was bitterly cold across all of Colorado Tuesday morning, a small town in Moffat County was one of the coldest places anywhere in the country.The town of Maybell has just 76 people and is located along Highway 40 about 25 miles west of Craig. The coldest air temperature ever recorded in the state of Colorado was in Maybell on February 1, 1985 when the thermometer dropped to -61 degrees.It wasn't quite that cold Tuesday morning but Maybell was the coldest location in Colorado with -42 degrees. Only a handful of remote areas in Utah and Wyoming were colder than Maybell.Nearby Craig was also extremely cold with -41 degrees which makes Denver's official low of -6 degrees seem mild.After the frigid start on Tuesday, high temperatures will reach the 20s across much of the state. The Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas will finally reach above freezing on Wednesday followed by 40s developing on Thursday and Friday. It will also remain dry across Colorado through Friday with sunny skies each day and clear skies each night.
One of 'cheapest places to travel' in 2023 is located in Colorado
According to Travel + Leisure, one of the most affordable places to visit in the western hemisphere is located in Colorado. In order to determine which spots were the most wallet-friendly destinations, travel booking website Kayak.com was used to find which of the 100 'most-clicked' destinations had the lowest average flight and hotel costs.
12-year-old boy steals mom’s Jeep in Security-Widefield, hasn’t been seen since
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A 12 year-old boy is missing from Security-Widefield after he stole his mom's Jeep Sunday, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office said the boy, named Romeo, has a history of running away. He stole his mom's car in the area of 4600 Ports Down The post 12-year-old boy steals mom’s Jeep in Security-Widefield, hasn’t been seen since appeared first on KRDO.
$1,500 in Direct Payments Will Be Given to Millions of Americans
Officials announced that millions of Americans are about to receive up to $1,500 in direct payments which they started issuing in January. Millions of Americans are still about direct payments, according to state officials. The amount that residents in Colorado vary. Single filers will get an amount of $750 while those who were jointly filed together will get an amount of $1,500.
