Part 81 of our series, “Retrospect and Vista II”: Thomas More College/University, 1971–2021. In the 1950s, just after Villa Madonna College (VMC) became a coeducational institution after World War II, its Men’s Basketball program grew impressively. By 1960, the VMC Rebels won the championship of the Kentucky Independent Athletic Conference (KIAC), and soon afterwards, sent two of its most outstanding players, Larry Staverman and Dan Tieman, to the professional ranks as members of the Cincinnati Royals, then a team in the National Basketball Association (NBA).

