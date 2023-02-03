ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Fox 19

2023 Tri-State fish fry guide

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Fish fries are a tradition at many Tri-State churches during the season of Lent. Here are some fish fries you might want to indulge in starting Friday, February 22, through the last Friday before Easter Sunday. If you would like to add a fish fry to this...
CINCINNATI, OH
2foodtrippers

Cincinnati Chili Recipe

Cincinnati Chili is the ultimate comfort food for people who love spaghetti, cheese and chili. Follow our easy Cincinnati Chili recipe and make the decadently delicious dish at home this weekend.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Cincinnati Fire Lieutenant arrested for assault charge

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A City of Cincinnati Fire Lieutenant was arrested on Saturday and charged with assault. Brandon Freeman, age 53, has been charged with one count of assault and one count of obstruction. The victim says Freeman knowingly grabbed her by the neck and slammed her into a wall,...
CINCINNATI, OH
insideradio.com

Eric "Bubba Bo" Boulanger

Eric "Bubba Bo" Boulanger former weekend host of “America’s Trucking Network” on iHeartMedia talk WLW Cincinnati (700), passed away on Friday, Feb. 6 due to brain cancer. Boulanger, who also hosted mornings at Wagon Wheel Broadcasting crosstown country WSCH (99.3). “The Massachusetts native came to Cincinnati's old...
CINCINNATI, OH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Our Rich History: Men’s basketball through history of Villa Madonna, Thomas More College/University

Part 81 of our series, “Retrospect and Vista II”: Thomas More College/University, 1971–2021. In the 1950s, just after Villa Madonna College (VMC) became a coeducational institution after World War II, its Men’s Basketball program grew impressively. By 1960, the VMC Rebels won the championship of the Kentucky Independent Athletic Conference (KIAC), and soon afterwards, sent two of its most outstanding players, Larry Staverman and Dan Tieman, to the professional ranks as members of the Cincinnati Royals, then a team in the National Basketball Association (NBA).
COVINGTON, KY
Fox 19

Around 100 golf carts catch fire at Cincinnati business

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Multiple fire departments responded to a Cincinnati business Monday after around 100 golf carts caught on fire. The fire at Cincy Custom Carts on Montgomery Road started around 12 p.m. Large clouds of black smoke could be seen coming from the fire as nearby roads and a...
CINCINNATI, OH
mountain-topmedia.com

Two arrested on multiple drug charges

WILLIAMSON, W.Va. — The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men after seizing more than a half-pound of various types of drugs. Elijah Eugene Hall, 32, of Williamson, and Kyree Diangilo Prather, 24, of Cincinnati, were arrested on Friday, after they were allegedly found in possession of meth, fentanyl, adderall and xanax, along with guns and a large amount of cash.
WILLIAMSON, WV
WLWT 5

Police: 1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Evanston

CINCINNATI — One person is dead and another person is injured after a shooting Sunday night in Evanston. According to officials, District Two officers responded to the 3600 block of Bevis Ave for a reported shooting just after 4:20 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located one victim who was pronounced...
CINCINNATI, OH

