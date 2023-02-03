Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL Superstar Announces RetirementOnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
Ohio residents are paying for houses with cash in these two citiesEllen EastwoodOhio State
Super Bowl The Chiefs, DearWiseWomen share their opinion, who is going on to the Super BowlDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Discovering the Best Pizzeria in Ohio - A Journey Through Pizza HeavenLiviu RomanOhio State
Cincinnati Chili Recipe2foodtrippersCincinnati, OH
Related
CBS Sports
How to watch Tulane vs. Cincinnati: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
The Tulane Green Wave are 2-8 against the Cincinnati Bearcats since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Tuesday. Tulane and Cincinnati will face off in an American Athletic battle at 7 p.m. ET at Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
Fox 19
2023 Tri-State fish fry guide
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Fish fries are a tradition at many Tri-State churches during the season of Lent. Here are some fish fries you might want to indulge in starting Friday, February 22, through the last Friday before Easter Sunday. If you would like to add a fish fry to this...
Milillo's Pizza in Hamilton to permanently close
General Manager Leisel Volski said the construction project near Main Street and McKinley Avenue a few years ago severely impacted their business and also played a factor in the decision to close.
Fox 19
Former CPD officer on probation for tax crimes asked judge to end it after just weeks
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A former Cincinnati police officer recently sentenced to two years probation for tax crimes served just six weeks before asking the judge to end it, court records show. Diondre Winstead wants to leave Ohio and “essentially start a new life” after struggling to find a job since...
Cincinnati Chili Recipe
Cincinnati Chili is the ultimate comfort food for people who love spaghetti, cheese and chili. Follow our easy Cincinnati Chili recipe and make the decadently delicious dish at home this weekend.
WKRC
Cincinnati Fire Lieutenant arrested for assault charge
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A City of Cincinnati Fire Lieutenant was arrested on Saturday and charged with assault. Brandon Freeman, age 53, has been charged with one count of assault and one count of obstruction. The victim says Freeman knowingly grabbed her by the neck and slammed her into a wall,...
FC Cincinnati demolition to begin for Wrigleyville-like development
FC Cincinnati will once again be transforming an entire city block of Central Parkway, beginning with demolishing several existing buildings
Ohio city ranked second safest small city or town in U.S.
A new survey attempted to see if small cities and towns are truly safer than larger cities.
insideradio.com
Eric "Bubba Bo" Boulanger
Eric "Bubba Bo" Boulanger former weekend host of “America’s Trucking Network” on iHeartMedia talk WLW Cincinnati (700), passed away on Friday, Feb. 6 due to brain cancer. Boulanger, who also hosted mornings at Wagon Wheel Broadcasting crosstown country WSCH (99.3). “The Massachusetts native came to Cincinnati's old...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police search for man accused of attempting to stab security guard outside Goodfellas
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are searching for a man accused of attempting to stab a security guard at Goodfellas in Over-the-Rhine over the weekend. It happened in the early morning hours Saturday at the Goodfellas on Main Street. Police said the suspect is between 25 to 30 years old...
1 of 2 people killed in Middletown shooting identified
One of the two people shot and killed in Middletown over the weekend has been identified.
WKRC
Police: Man sells pickup truck, steals it back for bank robbery
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Harrison man is accused of selling a pickup truck and then stealing it back to use as a getaway vehicle during a bank robbery. Police say Brian Schmidt sold a Dodge Dakota pickup truck to a man in August 2020 but kept a spare key to the truck.
Police: Man shoots, kills 60-year-old father in Evanston
Just after 4:20 p.m., officers responded to the 3600 block of Bevis Avenue for a shooting. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, while another was transported to UC Medical Center.
Our Rich History: Men’s basketball through history of Villa Madonna, Thomas More College/University
Part 81 of our series, “Retrospect and Vista II”: Thomas More College/University, 1971–2021. In the 1950s, just after Villa Madonna College (VMC) became a coeducational institution after World War II, its Men’s Basketball program grew impressively. By 1960, the VMC Rebels won the championship of the Kentucky Independent Athletic Conference (KIAC), and soon afterwards, sent two of its most outstanding players, Larry Staverman and Dan Tieman, to the professional ranks as members of the Cincinnati Royals, then a team in the National Basketball Association (NBA).
Fox 19
Around 100 golf carts catch fire at Cincinnati business
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Multiple fire departments responded to a Cincinnati business Monday after around 100 golf carts caught on fire. The fire at Cincy Custom Carts on Montgomery Road started around 12 p.m. Large clouds of black smoke could be seen coming from the fire as nearby roads and a...
mountain-topmedia.com
Two arrested on multiple drug charges
WILLIAMSON, W.Va. — The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men after seizing more than a half-pound of various types of drugs. Elijah Eugene Hall, 32, of Williamson, and Kyree Diangilo Prather, 24, of Cincinnati, were arrested on Friday, after they were allegedly found in possession of meth, fentanyl, adderall and xanax, along with guns and a large amount of cash.
Teen charged with being 'contract killer' at 14, will be prosecuted as adult
A teen who was 14 in 2021 when he was charged with four murders in Cincinnati will be prosecuted as an adult. A juvenile court judge made the ruling on Monday.
WLWT 5
Flooding at school in Over-the-Rhine leads to canceled classes, remote learning
CINCINNATI — Flooding at a school in Over-the-Rhine will keep students out of the building for the rest of the week. A water valve malfunction at Rothenberg Academy led to flooding and classes canceled Monday. After assessing the damage, classes will be further impacted. Classes will be canceled Tuesday...
Moore indicted for human trafficking
Dylan Scott Moore, 32, of Winchester, Ohio, was indicted by a grand jury in the Brown County Court of Common Pleas Jan. 26 on one count of tra
WLWT 5
Police: 1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Evanston
CINCINNATI — One person is dead and another person is injured after a shooting Sunday night in Evanston. According to officials, District Two officers responded to the 3600 block of Bevis Ave for a reported shooting just after 4:20 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located one victim who was pronounced...
Comments / 0