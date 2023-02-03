Read full article on original website
Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment
Patrick Mahomes might need to ask for a little forgiveness from his wife. Mahomes spoke with the media on Monday during Super Bowl Opening Night ahead of Sunday’s big game between his Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs quarterback was asked about his Valentine’s Day plans considering the holiday is on February... The post Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBC Sports
Patrick Mahomes: We lost an all-time great receiver in Tyreek Hill, but our coaches adapted
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes credited head coach Andy Reid and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy for the way Kansas City’s offense evolved this season. Some thought the Chiefs’ offense would decline after trading Tyreek Hill, but Mahomes said on Monday that he thinks the coaching staff had a good plan all along for keeping the offense humming.
NBC Sports
Russell Willson “fired up” and “excited to get to work” with Sean Payton
The Broncos held their introductory press conference with head coach Sean Payton on Monday. Their quarterback made his feelings known about the days happenings with a tweet. “Excited to get to work. Fired Up! Congrats Coach,” Wilson said, tagging Payton and the Broncos. Colin Cowherd of FOX Sports said...
NBC Sports
Emotional Tom Brady opens up about relationship with Belichick
Tom Brady and Bill Belichick had their differences, but they never overshadowed the immense respect the New England Patriots greats have for one another. For the first post-retirement episode of Brady's "Let's Go!" podcast with co-host Jim Gray, Belichick joined to congratulate his former quarterback on a stellar career. He was effusive in his praise of Brady, calling him "the greatest player" and a "great, great person."
NBC Sports
Titans officially hire ex-Commanders DBs coach Chris Harris
Chris Harris's departure from the Washington Commanders' staff is now official. Harris was officially hired by the Titans on Tuesday, just weeks after NBC Sports Washington reported he'd either be heading to Tennessee as the club's defensive pass game coordinator/cornerbacks coach or to Chicago as the Bears' defensive coordinator. Losing...
NBC Sports
Josh Jacobs: If Aaron Rodgers comes here, that would change a lot of things
We can add another Raiders player to the list of those who’d like to see Aaron Rodgers in Silver and Black. Rodgers’ former teammate Davante Adams made his feelings on the matter clear, saying it would be a “dream scenario” to play with Rodgers again. Running...
NBC Sports
Sean Payton: Russell Wilson called me during the interview process
During Denver’s search for a new head coach, a report emerged that quarterback Russell Wilson wanted Sean Payton to get the job. Wilson communicated that position directly to Payton. At his introductory press conference on Monday, Payton was asked whether Wilson contacted Payton while the search was happening. “Yeah,...
NBC Sports
Ndamukong Suh: I wasn’t going to sign with any old team
When the Eagles were dealing with injuries at defensive tackle during the 2022 season, they were aggressive about making sure that the missing pieces didn’t sink their season. They signed Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph to bolster the remaining players on hand and the pair of moves fit right...
NBC Sports
Little things made big impact for Commanders at the Pro Bowl
The 2023 NFL Pro Bowl looked a lot different than in years past, mainly because the league opted to do away with the traditional game -- players had tried less and less in it each year -- for the revamped Pro Bowl Games, a collection of smaller events with fewer injury risks to celebrate the sport's best players.
NBC Sports
Mike LaFleur: Being the Jets offensive coordinator was a great learning experience
After parting ways with the Jets last month, Mike LaFleur found a soft landing as offensive coordinator of the Rams. LaFleur now has the position his brother, Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur, held back in 2017 — head coach Sean McVay’s first season with Los Angeles. As...
NBC Sports
Entering contract year, Crawford desires to retire with Giants
Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford would like to finish off his MLB career the same way he started it: Wearing the Orange and Black. “Growing up a Giants fan, I’m a Bay Area guy. I don’t want to go anywhere else,” Crawford told NBC Sports Bay Area’s Bonta Hill and Festus Ezeli on “Warriors Postgame Live” on Saturday night. “It’s the reason I signed an extension here a couple of years ago.
NBC Sports
Chiefs WR lazily tries to anger Eagles fans with Philly take
If the Chiefs' effort in Super Bowl LVII is anything like JuJu Smith-Schuster's limp attempt at angering Eagles fans on Opening Night, the Birds are going to roll. The 26-year-old wide receiver decided to trot out The Cheesesteak Trope at Super Bowl Opening Night, looking for cheap engagement and easy ire. He got it, but only barely.
NBC Sports
Chauncey Gardner-Johnson rips Julian Love for criticism of Nick Sirianni
Giants safety Julian Love has found himself in a war of words with Eagles players over Love’s criticism of Philadelphia coach Nick Sirianni. Eagles linebacker Brandon Graham defended Sirianni after Love initially criticized him, Love doubled down, and now it’s Eagles safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson who’s ripping Love.
NBC Sports
Report: Broncos to interview Ronald Curry for offensive coordinator
Broncos head coach Sean Payton is showing interest in bringing a number of Saints employees to Denver with him. Jeff Duncan of the New Orleans Times-Picayune reports that Saints quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator Ronald Curry will interview to become the Broncos offensive coordinator. Curry joined Payton’s staff in New Orleans in 2016 as an offensive assistant and also worked as the team’s wide receivers coach before moving on to work with quarterbacks in 2021.
NBC Sports
Patriots select Penn State star in ESPN expert Matt Miller's new mock draft
The New England Patriots are in an interesting spot entering the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. They own the No. 14 overall pick -- their highest since 2008 -- and have a bunch of different roster needs. Offensive tackle and wide receiver are two of the most glaring roster weaknesses, and those two positions have been popular in recent mock drafts, including projections from Pro Football Focus and NBC Sports Boston's Phil Perry.
NBC Sports
49ers sign Tyron Johnson, Tre Swilling
The 49ers announced they have signed wide receiver Tyron Johnson and cornerback Tre Swilling to futures contracts. Johnson originally entered the NFL after signing with the Texans in 2019. In his three-year career with the Texans (2019, 2022), Chargers (2020), Jaguars (2021) and Raiders (2021-22), Johnson has appeared in 26 games with one start.
NBC Sports
Sean Payton: Russell Wilson’s performance team won’t be in facility this year
One of the main topics of conversation surrounding Sean Payton’s decision to become the Broncos head coach has been whether he will be able to get quarterback Russell Wilson to play at a higher level than he did during the 2022 season. The pursuit of that goal will lead...
NBC Sports
Jim Irsay: Final decision on Colts’ next head coach coming in days, not hours
The Colts are getting closer to hiring their next head coach, but it won’t be today. Colts owner Jim Irsay wrote on Twitter today that the team’s long process is nearing its end, but that the Colts are still days away, not hours away. “We said,as an Organization(Colts)🏈…...
NBC Sports
Chiefs’ Melvin Gordon: This situation is not what I wanted, being on a practice squad
Melvin Gordon is at the Super Bowl with the Chiefs, but he’s the first to admit he doesn’t deserve any of the credit for the Chiefs’ success. Gordon is on the practice squad and has yet to play in a game for the Chiefs. He almost certainly won’t play in the Super Bowl, either.
NBC Sports
Report: Kocurek to remain with 49ers amid Texans DC interest
One key member of the 49ers' coaching staff appears to be staying put. After former San Francisco defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans accepted the Houston Texans' head coaching job on Jan. 31, 49ers defensive line coach Kris Kocurek received interest from the Texans for the open defensive coordinator position under Ryans.
