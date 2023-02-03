Texans coach DeMeco Ryans bullish on young defenders Derek Stingley Jr., Jalen Pitre, Christian Harris: ‘Excites me to work with young guys who are talented’

Read full article on original website
Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment
Patrick Mahomes might need to ask for a little forgiveness from his wife. Mahomes spoke with the media on Monday during Super Bowl Opening Night ahead of Sunday’s big game between his Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs quarterback was asked about his Valentine’s Day plans considering the holiday is on February... The post Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Click2Houston.com
Chris Myers on Texans coach DeMeco Ryans: ‘A shot of adrenaline. Vocal leader. Anticipate he’ll be players’ coach’
HOUSTON – Hunched over the football at the line of scrimmage, Texans Pro Bowl center center Chris Myers always knew what practice would bring: more roughneck collisions with head-knocking Pro Bowl linebacker and defensive captain DeMeco Ryans. There were epic clashes between Myers, a leader on an offensive line...
Click2Houston.com
Why Gary Kubiak believes new Texans coach DeMeco Ryans is ‘going to do a tremendous job’
HOUSTON – DeMeco Ryans’ first moments in Houston provided an immediate boost as a hard-hitting middle linebacker in the Texans’ defense. Seventeen years ago, the expansion franchise was still establishing itself. And the impactful play and leadership of Ryans, a second-round draft pick and consensus All-American from Alabama named the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2006, made the Texans more competitive.
Click2Houston.com
Jalen Pitre on Texans coach DeMeco Ryans, and his background with 49ers All-Pro safety Talanoa Hufanga : ‘It’s live, you can tell the energy is real’
HOUSTON – Instinctive, hard-hitting and having an innate ability to find and react to the football, Texans safety Jalen Pitre emerged as one of the top rookies in the NFL last season. Now, Pitre will be coached by a defensive mastermind with a stellar playing background. In hiring DeMeco...
Click2Houston.com
Texans’ DeMeco Ryans on coaching style: ‘Players don’t care about how much you know, they’re focused on how much you care’
HOUSTON – DeMeco Ryans’ rich football experience has many influences spanning from his time as a consensus All-American at Alabama, to his Pro Bowl middle linebacker days with the Texans. Those roots extended to the Philadelphia Eagles and, then, as a coach with the San Francisco 49ers as...
“You got a $200 million contract, and you want people in the NBA to think you hood, to think you gangster” - Shannon Sharpe calls out Ja Morant over alleged gun incident
Sharpe believes something has to change for Morant, otherwise the Grizzlies star is putting himself in harm's way.
Click2Houston.com
Texans defensive end Jon Greenard on DeMeco Ryans: ‘Great hire for the team!!’
HOUSTON – The arrival of new head coach DeMeco Ryans, an elite defensive strategist with an ultra-successful background as a Pro Bowl linebacker and defensive coordinator of the NFL’s top-ranked defense, is creating excitement inside the Texans’ locker room. “DeMeco is a great hire for the team!!”...
Click2Houston.com
Sources: Texans request permission to interview Commanders’ Chris Harris, Jets’ Marquand Manuel for defensive coordinator job
HOUSTON – The Texans have requested-notified the Washington Commanders that they want to interview secondary coach Chris Harris for their defensive coordinator vacancy, according to a league source. Harris interviewed last week for the San Francisco 49ers’ defensive coordinator vacancy created when DeMeco Ryans was hired by the Texans....
Click2Houston.com
Mahomes, Hurts aware of significance of this Super Bowl duel
PHOENIX – Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni is thrilled young aspiring football players all over the world will get to watch two Black quarterbacks face each other for the first time in the Super Bowl. He's also pleased they get to watch two really, really good quarterbacks. “I'm really...
Click2Houston.com
REVAMPED: Robbins, LSA expect to make noise in the playoffs
Lutheran South girls basketball is on the cusp of returning to the postseason for the sixth consecutive season. Remaining a competitor on an annual basis in a formidable TAPPS division (District 5-5A), is easier said than done. With rivals who are perennial contenders, such as TWCA and Second Baptist constantly challenging for the top spot, the fact that the Pioneers consistently rise to the occasion is a testament to their tenacity.
