Wellington, FL

mycbs4.com

Cheer coach accused of having romantic relationship with student pleads guilty

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A former volunteer cheerleading coach accused of having a romantic relationship with an underaged student has pleaded guilty. According to court records, 28-year-old Kassidy Sottilare pleaded guilty to unlawful use of a two-way communications device, offense against student by an authority figure, and driving while her license was revoked.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
wflx.com

High school cheerleading coach pleads guilty to charges involving girl, 14

A Palm Beach County high school volunteer cheerleading coach accused of sending explicit text messages to a 14-year-old student pleaded guilty Monday to two felony charges. Kassidy Sottilare, 27, who was arrested in February 2022 by Boynton Beach police, pleaded guilty in exchange for adjudication being withheld as an authority figure and unlawful use of a two-way communication device with the latter substituted for traveling to meet a minor.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
thewestsidegazette.com

Blackmail on the BCPS Board Agenda

Extortion is now legal in Broward County Public Schools. We all saw it play out in plain view as Vickie Cartwright and her lawyer negotiated her exit package with School Board chair, Lori Alhadeff and Interim School Board Attorney, Marilyn Batista on Thursday, February 2. Cartwright’s attorney basically came to...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Daughter of missing Lyft driver says father has died

The daughter of a missing Palm Beach Gardens Lyft driver posted Tuesday on Facebook that her father has died. Multiple sources tell WPTV the remains found in Okeechobee County on Saturdayare those of missing Lyft driver Gary Levin, 74. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said in a Tuesday statement...
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
thewestsidegazette.com

From The Desk of School Board Member Torey Alston

I am thrilled to give another update on the state of Broward County Public Schools along with the impact on our communities. In the spirit of Black History Month, I will use the titles of various notable songs to amplify a few themes. “R-E-S-P-E-C-T” – Just a few days ago,...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
tamaractalk.com

Man Attempts to Settle Dog Poop Dispute with Dangerous Drive-by

A Tamarac man was arrested after allegedly attempting to run over a neighbor with his vehicle following a dispute over dog poop. On January 23, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office responded to a neighbor dispute at 8340 Black Olive Drive in Tamarac after receiving reports of a man acting erratically and attempting to strike neighbors with his vehicle.
TAMARAC, FL
tamaractalk.com

Apply Now for $1,200 Scholarships Offered to Florida College Students

The Florida Supervisors of Elections Association is offering four scholarships worth $1,200 each to college students majoring in Political Science, Public Administration, Business Administration, or Journalism/Mass Communication. To be eligible, applicants must be registered Florida voters, have lived in the state for at least two years, be a college junior...
FLORIDA STATE
Palm Beach Daily News

Editorial: Honor Black History by opposing adversity to diversity

Florida Atlantic University is celebrating Black History Month in one of our nation's finest traditions — protest. The school's Faculty Senate last week issued a statement calling out state officials for their politically-motivated attacks on higher education. On the eve of scheduled activities to promote this unique part of American history, what better way to honor the generations of African Americans who struggled to make America live up to its high ideals. ...
BOCA RATON, FL
CBS Miami

Broward School Board, Dr. Vickie Cartwright agree on separation terms

FORT LAUDERDALE - Broward Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright and her lawyers reached an agreement on an exit package with the district Thursday afternoon. The deal worth $365,646 includes severance, vacation, sick time and benefits. It follows a decision by the board last month to cut ties with Cartwright, who has been on the job for about 18 months, including her stint as interim superintendent. She's been criticized for her leadership and missteps with some communities. The school board will vote on the package next Tuesday, February 7th.Under the terms of the agreement, Cartwright won't be able to sue the district. Both sides are working on a non-disparagement agreement.Cartwright also agrees to be a consultant for 60 days 'off-site' to help with the transition. The school board is expected to name an acting superintendent on Tuesday and Cartwright will officially offer her resignation. Afterward, Cartwright expressed relief and praised the district and its employees for their work. She's indicated she will be seeking employment as a superintendent elsewhere. 
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Man Killed By Brightline Train In Boca Raton

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Boca Raton Police, Crime Scene Investigators, and Boca Raton Fire Rescue professionals are all on the scene of what appears to be a suicide by train situation in the City of Boca Raton. According to sources with knowledge of […]
BOCA RATON, FL

