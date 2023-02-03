Read full article on original website
Related
mycbs4.com
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A former volunteer cheerleading coach accused of having a romantic relationship with an underaged student has pleaded guilty. According to court records, 28-year-old Kassidy Sottilare pleaded guilty to unlawful use of a two-way communications device, offense against student by an authority figure, and driving while her license was revoked.
WPBF News 25
WELLINGTON, Fla. — A Wellington Landings Middle School staff member is on administrative leave after using "highly offensive and obscene language in the presence of students" Thursday. Lindsay Ingersoll, the school principal, sent a message to guardians and staff Friday stating that there is an open investigation into the...
thewestsidegazette.com
Cartwright’s Exit Deal. “Good morning. My name is Bobby Henry and I am the publisher of the Westside Gazette. I am here to urge you to reject the agreement that was made between Dr. Cartwright and her lawyer with the Board attorney and Board chair. It is extortion, plain...
wflx.com
High school cheerleading coach pleads guilty to charges involving girl, 14
A Palm Beach County high school volunteer cheerleading coach accused of sending explicit text messages to a 14-year-old student pleaded guilty Monday to two felony charges. Kassidy Sottilare, 27, who was arrested in February 2022 by Boynton Beach police, pleaded guilty in exchange for adjudication being withheld as an authority figure and unlawful use of a two-way communication device with the latter substituted for traveling to meet a minor.
A student is in custody after a loaded gun was confiscated Monday at Palm Beach Gardens Community High School, according to the Palm Beach County School District.
cw34.com
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — A student from Palm Beach Gardens High School was arrested on Monday after a loaded gun was found on campus on Monday. The high school's principal Jay Blavatt sent an email to parents and staff detail how the gun was found. According to Blavatt, another student told a staff member that he had seen a gun.
thewestsidegazette.com
Blackmail on the BCPS Board Agenda
Extortion is now legal in Broward County Public Schools. We all saw it play out in plain view as Vickie Cartwright and her lawyer negotiated her exit package with School Board chair, Lori Alhadeff and Interim School Board Attorney, Marilyn Batista on Thursday, February 2. Cartwright’s attorney basically came to...
wflx.com
The state attorney who serves Okeechobee County said Tuesday that a man in custody in North Carolina is a person of interest in a missing Lyft driver case. State Attorney Thomas Bakkedahl confirmed those details to WPTV. Matthew Flores, 35, was taken into custody on Thursday night in Rutherford County,...
Decision Day Looms for Marjory Stoneman Douglas Enrollment Relief: School Board Workshops to Review Community Proposals
The Broward County School Board is holding a crucial workshop on Tuesday, February 7, to review proposals and community input in determining new boundaries for Marjory Stoneman Douglas for the upcoming 2023/2024 school year. At the heart of the matter is the pressing issue of over-enrollment at MSD, causing a...
wflx.com
Daughter of missing Lyft driver says father has died
The daughter of a missing Palm Beach Gardens Lyft driver posted Tuesday on Facebook that her father has died. Multiple sources tell WPTV the remains found in Okeechobee County on Saturdayare those of missing Lyft driver Gary Levin, 74. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said in a Tuesday statement...
thewestsidegazette.com
From The Desk of School Board Member Torey Alston
I am thrilled to give another update on the state of Broward County Public Schools along with the impact on our communities. In the spirit of Black History Month, I will use the titles of various notable songs to amplify a few themes. “R-E-S-P-E-C-T” – Just a few days ago,...
Meet the 5 finalists for vacant Riviera police chief job
RIVIERA BEACH — Riviera Beach is expected to select a new police chief in February. City Manager Jonathan Evans, who will make the hire after a national search, is looking for a successor to Nathan Osgood. Osgood resigned last year after a pair of reviews found he did not...
tamaractalk.com
Man Attempts to Settle Dog Poop Dispute with Dangerous Drive-by
A Tamarac man was arrested after allegedly attempting to run over a neighbor with his vehicle following a dispute over dog poop. On January 23, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office responded to a neighbor dispute at 8340 Black Olive Drive in Tamarac after receiving reports of a man acting erratically and attempting to strike neighbors with his vehicle.
Click10.com
3rd girl arrested for Broward High brawl as principal threatens discipline to students who filmed
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A third teenager has been arrested for her role in a brutal fight between students at West Broward High School. The beating was caught on camera. The school’s principal sent a letter to parents stating that those who recorded the fight would also face consequences.
wflx.com
St. Lucie County considers new security cameras following deadly mass shooting
The St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office is considering adding new security cameras to county parks after eight people were shot during a Fort Pierce car and bike show last month. No arrests have been made in the case where an innocent mother was killed at the Martin Luther King...
tamaractalk.com
Apply Now for $1,200 Scholarships Offered to Florida College Students
The Florida Supervisors of Elections Association is offering four scholarships worth $1,200 each to college students majoring in Political Science, Public Administration, Business Administration, or Journalism/Mass Communication. To be eligible, applicants must be registered Florida voters, have lived in the state for at least two years, be a college junior...
Editorial: Honor Black History by opposing adversity to diversity
Florida Atlantic University is celebrating Black History Month in one of our nation's finest traditions — protest. The school's Faculty Senate last week issued a statement calling out state officials for their politically-motivated attacks on higher education. On the eve of scheduled activities to promote this unique part of American history, what better way to honor the generations of African Americans who struggled to make America live up to its high ideals. ...
Broward School Board, Dr. Vickie Cartwright agree on separation terms
FORT LAUDERDALE - Broward Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright and her lawyers reached an agreement on an exit package with the district Thursday afternoon. The deal worth $365,646 includes severance, vacation, sick time and benefits. It follows a decision by the board last month to cut ties with Cartwright, who has been on the job for about 18 months, including her stint as interim superintendent. She's been criticized for her leadership and missteps with some communities. The school board will vote on the package next Tuesday, February 7th.Under the terms of the agreement, Cartwright won't be able to sue the district. Both sides are working on a non-disparagement agreement.Cartwright also agrees to be a consultant for 60 days 'off-site' to help with the transition. The school board is expected to name an acting superintendent on Tuesday and Cartwright will officially offer her resignation. Afterward, Cartwright expressed relief and praised the district and its employees for their work. She's indicated she will be seeking employment as a superintendent elsewhere.
wflx.com
Woman, man face murder charges after victim found dead in Vero Beach
The remains of a man's body found along State Road 60 in Vero Beach on Jan. 30 have been identified and a Taramac woman and Tennessee man have been arrested in the homicide, Broward Sheriff's Office said Monday. Gianni Coto, 28, of Tamarac, had been missing since Jan. 25. The...
Man Killed By Brightline Train In Boca Raton
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Boca Raton Police, Crime Scene Investigators, and Boca Raton Fire Rescue professionals are all on the scene of what appears to be a suicide by train situation in the City of Boca Raton. According to sources with knowledge of […]
