ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galena Park, TX

‘You want some shoes?’: Galena Park ISD sends warning to parents after suspicious man approaches 7th grader, district says

Click2Houston.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click2Houston.com

Lee High School student accused of recording fellow student in bathroom, court docs say

BAYTOWN, Texas – A Lee High School student, for the moment, can’t return to school after court documents reveal she recorded a fellow classmate using the restroom. Ne’Veah Thompson, 17, is charged with invasive visual recording in a bathroom or dressing area. She appeared in court Monday, January 6 where she made a $2,500 bond and was released.
BAYTOWN, TX
Lansing Daily

Toddler Found Dead in Stolen SUV After Father Was Fatally Shot: Police

A 2-year-old was found dead inside a stolen SUV after his father was fatally shot during a meetup in Texas, according to Houston police. Police said the 38-year-old father had met up with the suspect at El Camino Del Rey Street, in the Gulfton area, before the two got into an argument at about 2 … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Metro police investigate stabbing on bus

HOUSTON – Metro police are investigating the stabbing of a bus patron. The assault occurred shortly before 11 a.m. Monday as the bus was traveling near the intersection of Scott and Blodgett streets. A woman stabbed a man then fled the scene. The department said the victim was taken...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

PHOTOS: Humble police drone used to capture felon who fled police, hid in heavily wooded area, police say

HUMBLE, Texas – Police said Saturday that officers managed to capture a fleeing felon who had run into the woods using the assistance of a drone. Humble Police Department said drone units assisted Harris County Constable Precinct 4′s Mark Herman with the search. The drone’s thermal camera was able to cut through the woods and locate suspect west of Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital near the 18900 block of North Memorial Boulevard Drive, authorities said.
HUMBLE, TX
houstonisd.org

HISD principal announcements for the 2023 spring semester

Below you’ll find updated principal announcements for HISD’s 274 campuses during the 2023 spring semester. A change in school leadership can occur for a variety of reasons, including promotions and transfers. Cage ES and Project Chrysalis MS name Maria Z. Castillo as new principal. Maria Z. Castillo has...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Woman wakes up to find burglary suspect in her bed at north Harris County home, deputies say

HOUSTON – Imagine waking up the next day to a stranger in your bed, well that nightmare came true for a woman in north Harris County on Feb. 2. The victim said she woke up to a man who broke into her home, located in the 22900 block of Twisting Maple Drive, and laid in bed with her while she was asleep, according to Pct. 4 deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy