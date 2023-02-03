‘You want some shoes?’: Galena Park ISD sends warning to parents after suspicious man approaches 7th grader, district says

Read full article on original website
Lee High School student accused of recording fellow student in bathroom, court docs say
BAYTOWN, Texas – A Lee High School student, for the moment, can’t return to school after court documents reveal she recorded a fellow classmate using the restroom. Ne’Veah Thompson, 17, is charged with invasive visual recording in a bathroom or dressing area. She appeared in court Monday, January 6 where she made a $2,500 bond and was released.
Two teens, including juvenile, charged in shooting of another teen at west Houston apartments
HOUSTON – Charges have been filed against two teen suspects accused in a shooting that left another teen critically injured in early January. Adrian Marks, 17, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor unlawful carrying of a weapon. A second suspect, a 15-year-old, has been...
Missing 15-year-old boy, who is diagnosed with autism, last seen in Rosenberg, police say
Rosenberg police said 15-year-old Jacob Zarr was last seen in the Villages of Town Center at about 5:30 p.m. on Monday.
Teen was out on bond when he prompted lockdown at Houston high school last week, court docs say
HOUSTON — One of the teens who was arrested in connection with an armed robbery and a lockdown at a Houston high school was in trouble before the incident last week, according to court documents. Mahamoudou Sylla, 18, was out on bond when he was arrested at his school...
Galena Park ISD says stranger asked 7th grader if he wanted shoes after getting off school bus
The district said the student had just gotten off the bus when a man asked about his shoe size. When the boy declined his offer, the man reportedly got out and started approaching him.
Harris County robbery suspect shot to death at apartment complex on N Vista Dr: HCSO
A man shot and killed a robbery suspect at a Harris County apartment complex early Tuesday morning, the sheriff’s office says. The shooting was reported around 1:45 a.m. in the 300 block of N Vista Drive. Based on the preliminary investigation, the sheriff’s office says they believe a man...
Toddler Found Dead in Stolen SUV After Father Was Fatally Shot: Police
A 2-year-old was found dead inside a stolen SUV after his father was fatally shot during a meetup in Texas, according to Houston police. Police said the 38-year-old father had met up with the suspect at El Camino Del Rey Street, in the Gulfton area, before the two got into an argument at about 2
2 hospitalized after leading Brazoria Co. deputies on high-speed chase and crashing in Galveston
Deputies said they recovered an undetermined amount of drugs from the car. The suspect behind the wheel and a passenger were taken to the hospital, and a puppy in the car remained unharmed.
Metro police investigate stabbing on bus
HOUSTON – Metro police are investigating the stabbing of a bus patron. The assault occurred shortly before 11 a.m. Monday as the bus was traveling near the intersection of Scott and Blodgett streets. A woman stabbed a man then fled the scene. The department said the victim was taken...
Harris Co. Constable fires weapon on 1 carjacking suspect, search continues for others involved
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Authorities are investigating after a Harris County Constable Deputy fired his weapon at a carjacking suspect. According to the Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Office, a constable deputy was pursing a stolen vehicle that was taken...
6-year-old reunited with mother after wandering off from bus stop in Humble
According to the mother, the child was left alone at the bus stop after being dropped off and walked five minutes to Walmart before being found by a Good Samaritan
Recognize him? Houston police searching for man accused of breaking into building, stealing more than $2,000 in electronics
HOUSTON – Houston police are asking for the public’s help with finding the man who was caught on video burglarizing a building in west Houston last year. On Saturday, July 16, Houston police said an unknown suspect was caught on camera burglarizing a building located in the 1 block of Riverway Drive.
PHOTOS: Humble police drone used to capture felon who fled police, hid in heavily wooded area, police say
HUMBLE, Texas – Police said Saturday that officers managed to capture a fleeing felon who had run into the woods using the assistance of a drone. Humble Police Department said drone units assisted Harris County Constable Precinct 4′s Mark Herman with the search. The drone’s thermal camera was able to cut through the woods and locate suspect west of Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital near the 18900 block of North Memorial Boulevard Drive, authorities said.
Robber hits ATM technician in face during incident caught in dash cam, HPD says
HOUSTON — Houston Police’s Robbery Division is asking for help in identifying a man wanted in a robbery of an ATM technician caught on dashcam in January. This happened on Jan. 13 at around 11 a.m. in a parking lot on Fountain View near Fairdale Lane just south of Westheimer Road.
Deputy removed from Galena Park ISD after 'inappropriate communications' with student, Pct. 3 says
The deputy was removed from a campus in Galena Park ISD, where the Harris County Precinct 3 Constable's Office has a contractual agreement to provide security throughout the district.
Extra police at Quail Valley Middle School in Fort Bend ISD after school shooting threat
The district said that while there was nothing to suggest the threat was credible, it wanted to add officers out of an abundance of caution.
HISD principal announcements for the 2023 spring semester
Below you’ll find updated principal announcements for HISD’s 274 campuses during the 2023 spring semester. A change in school leadership can occur for a variety of reasons, including promotions and transfers. Cage ES and Project Chrysalis MS name Maria Z. Castillo as new principal. Maria Z. Castillo has...
‘The biggest funeral home’: Activists, family of inmates who died in Harris County Jail demand change
HOUSTON – The family of inmates who died while in custody at the Harris County Jail joined civil and human rights activists Tuesday to condemn law enforcement leadership and officials for those inmate deaths. On Monday, the Harris County District Attorney’s Office announced the indictment of a former Harris...
Woman wakes up to find burglary suspect in her bed at north Harris County home, deputies say
HOUSTON – Imagine waking up the next day to a stranger in your bed, well that nightmare came true for a woman in north Harris County on Feb. 2. The victim said she woke up to a man who broke into her home, located in the 22900 block of Twisting Maple Drive, and laid in bed with her while she was asleep, according to Pct. 4 deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office.
Neighbors reported hearing gunshots, woman screaming before murder-suicide in San Leon, deputies say
Officials spent hours outside the mobile home, trying to get a response. Eventually, a drone was sent inside and a man and woman were found dead.
