ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
middlegatimes.com

Fun Things to Do in Macon this Week

There are many unique events taking place in Macon this week, from free trivia at El Sombrero and JAG's Pizzeria and Pub, a free night cycling class with Bike Walk Macon, and even a puppy yoga event at Fall Line Brewing Co. Valentine's Day is coming up next week but there are plenty of romantic events happening this week for those who want to celebrate love outside of the official holiday of love on next Tuesday.
MACON, GA
mercer.edu

Alumnus gives back to Macon through dentistry, dedication to community

For more than a decade, Dr. Samer Othman has served Macon by doing what he does best: dentistry. Through his private practice and regular volunteer service, the Mercer University alumnus hopes to have an impact that reaches beyond his work and creates a ripple of positivity across the community. Dr....
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Dovetail in downtown Macon welcomes new head chef

MACON, Ga. — There is always something new happening in downtown Macon. Recently, Dovetail welcomed a new head chef into the kitchen. Lane Richardson is a Perry native and a Helms College Culinary Arts Program graduate. He's been working at Dovetail since 2017. He says working in the Dovetail...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

2023 Little Miss and Mr. Cherry Blossom Pageant held in Macon

MACON, Ga. — Something to smile about this Saturday…the Cherry Blossom Festival is just over a month away!. Ahead of the pinkest party on earth, the Cherry Blossom Festival selected their little Mr. and Miss. Drum roll please..... here are your new little Mr. and Miss Cherry Blossom....
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Fire crews spotted on Shamrock Avenue in Macon

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Fire crews are responding to a scene on Shamrock Avenue in Macon. Details are slim, so far, as to what the presence is about but we have reached out to the Macon-Bibb Fire Department for more information. We have a crew on scene, as well, working...
MACON, GA
thetouristchecklist.com

15 Best Restaurants in Perry, GA

Perry is a city in Georgia, USA. It is the county seat of Houston County. As of 2019, the city had a population of 16,770. Perry is part of the Warner Robins Metropolitan Area. It houses several fascinating attractions. You will be amazed if you dine in Perry restaurants. There...
PERRY, GA
13WMAZ

People that you should know for Black History Month 2023

Alumna Pearlie Toliver was among Mercer University’s first Black female students. 60 years ago, Toliver served on an ad hoc committee to plan the University’s celebration of 50 years of integration. She now sits on a committee to select a physical representation of the progress and ongoing mission of integration.
MACON, GA
FOX Carolina

Another earthquake confirmed in Georgia

MILLEDGEVILLE, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) announced that another earthquake was confirmed in Georgia on Sunday morning. USGS officials said the earthquake was detected 9.6 miles northwest of Milledgeville, Georgia and 28.8 miles northeast of Macon, Georgia at 10:22 a.m. The 1.6 magnitude quake also...
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
13WMAZ

'Water coming from all directions': Stormwater solutions encourage more questions from south Bibb neighborhood

MACON, Ga. — Neighbors in south Bibb County are considering their options after hearing more information on fixes for severe flooding in their neighborhood. The Macon Water Authority thinks it may have a plan to fix the issue. Parts of that plan require federal approval, and that's where the neighborhood wants more answers. The water authority needs easements, or pieces of land they can legally maintain, from several homes on Francis Drive.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Fatal traffic accident on Eisenhower Parkway

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a traffic collision that occurred Sunday February 5th just before 7:30 p.m. on Eisenhower Parkway between Log Cabin Drive and Bloomfield Road. It was reported that a 49-year-old Alexis Martiz Davidson, was riding a bicycle westbound in...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

16-year-old hospitalized after Warner Robins shooting

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 16-year-old boy is now out of the hospital after being shot in the hip Monday afternoon. That’s according to a Warner Robins Police Department news release, which says the teen walked into Houston Medical Center’s emergency room around 4 o’clock with a gunshot wound to the hip.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
13WMAZ

Teen airlifted after ATV accident in Monroe County

MONROE, Ga. — A 13-year-old was airlifted after an ATV accident in Monroe County Sunday. Monroe County Emergency Services said in a Facebook post the teen was with friends when the accident happened. They say the teen suffered a head injury and broken collarbone. They urge everyone who rides...
MONROE COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Circle K on Northside Drive robbed at gunpoint

MACON, Ga. — A man robbed a Circle K at gunpoint early Sunday morning, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. He was described as wearing a black hoodie, jeans and a blue and white mask. He entered the Circle K located at 4001 Northside Drive around 4:30 a.m....
BIBB COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

13WMAZ

Macon, GA
35K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Macon local news

 https://www.13wmaz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy