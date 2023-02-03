Read full article on original website
5 Tips for Home BuyersMischa Thompson - RealtorWarner Robins, GA
Crunch Fitness Warner Robins creating jobs, benefiting neighboring businesses, and boosting the local economyB.R. ShenoyWarner Robins, GA
Explore the Stunning Live Oak Preserve Subdivision in Bonaire, GeorgiaMischa Thompson - RealtorBonaire, GA
Discover the Benefits of Living in the Morgan Ranch Subdivision in Bonaire, GeorgiaMischa Thompson - RealtorBonaire, GA
5 Reasons Why You Should Use a RealtorMischa Thompson - RealtorWarner Robins, GA
middlegatimes.com
Fun Things to Do in Macon this Week
There are many unique events taking place in Macon this week, from free trivia at El Sombrero and JAG's Pizzeria and Pub, a free night cycling class with Bike Walk Macon, and even a puppy yoga event at Fall Line Brewing Co. Valentine's Day is coming up next week but there are plenty of romantic events happening this week for those who want to celebrate love outside of the official holiday of love on next Tuesday.
'I'd do it all over again if I had to': Musician Newton Collier talks about life in the golden age of Macon music
MACON, Ga. — This Black History Month we're highlighting the cultural history right here in Central Georgia. Many soul makers from the golden age of Macon's music scene in the 60s and 70s have long since passed. But one award-winning Macon musician remembers this time well. Jessica Cha spoke...
mercer.edu
Alumnus gives back to Macon through dentistry, dedication to community
For more than a decade, Dr. Samer Othman has served Macon by doing what he does best: dentistry. Through his private practice and regular volunteer service, the Mercer University alumnus hopes to have an impact that reaches beyond his work and creates a ripple of positivity across the community. Dr....
Dovetail in downtown Macon welcomes new head chef
MACON, Ga. — There is always something new happening in downtown Macon. Recently, Dovetail welcomed a new head chef into the kitchen. Lane Richardson is a Perry native and a Helms College Culinary Arts Program graduate. He's been working at Dovetail since 2017. He says working in the Dovetail...
2023 Little Miss and Mr. Cherry Blossom Pageant held in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Something to smile about this Saturday…the Cherry Blossom Festival is just over a month away!. Ahead of the pinkest party on earth, the Cherry Blossom Festival selected their little Mr. and Miss. Drum roll please..... here are your new little Mr. and Miss Cherry Blossom....
Food on Film: Looking back on Clint Eastwood's visit to Northside Cheers Bar in Macon
MACON, Ga. — It's been 11 years since Clint Eastwood came to Macon to film "Trouble With the Curve" at Northside Cheers Bar & Grill. The movie stars Eastwood, Justin Timberlake, and Amy Adams, and follows a baseball scouting agent who is struggling with his old age as he tries to reconnect with his daughter - and the sport.
'Having them as a resource in the community is invaluable': Macon Rescue Mission expands west Bibb campus
MACON, Ga. — The Rescue Mission of Middle Georgia is planning a major expansion of its campus off Zebulon Road in west Bibb County. The Rescue Mission is one of Central Georgia's largest recovery programs. Pat Chastain, the CEO and President of Macon's rescue mission, says they now serve...
#Scene13: 2nd annual Macon Art Explosion bursts into the Grand Opera House
MACON, Ga. — This is the 2nd year of the Macon Art Explosion. The event hopes to highlights the talent across Central Georgia. "I want to make an impact on the world through photos. Photos tell a story and last forever," photographer Dsto Moore said. Moore knows a picture...
wgxa.tv
Fire crews spotted on Shamrock Avenue in Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Fire crews are responding to a scene on Shamrock Avenue in Macon. Details are slim, so far, as to what the presence is about but we have reached out to the Macon-Bibb Fire Department for more information. We have a crew on scene, as well, working...
Some Central Georgia schools are getting a piece of a $15,000,000 grant
TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — Some communities in Georgia got a $15 million department of education grant. A piece of that pie will be going to not one but three different school districts in Central Georgia. "Sometimes it may be hard for students to focus in a large setting so...
thetouristchecklist.com
15 Best Restaurants in Perry, GA
Perry is a city in Georgia, USA. It is the county seat of Houston County. As of 2019, the city had a population of 16,770. Perry is part of the Warner Robins Metropolitan Area. It houses several fascinating attractions. You will be amazed if you dine in Perry restaurants. There...
Fountain Car Wash in Macon to temporarily close to rebrand and remodel under new ownership
MACON, Ga. — A Macon car wash is changing ownership and will be remodeling starting next week, according to a Facebook post from Fountain Car Wash. Fountain Car Wash located at 1820 Hardeman Ave. will be closing temporarily as new ownership, Big Peach Car Wash out of Forsyth, makes changes to the facility.
People that you should know for Black History Month 2023
Alumna Pearlie Toliver was among Mercer University’s first Black female students. 60 years ago, Toliver served on an ad hoc committee to plan the University’s celebration of 50 years of integration. She now sits on a committee to select a physical representation of the progress and ongoing mission of integration.
FOX Carolina
Another earthquake confirmed in Georgia
MILLEDGEVILLE, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) announced that another earthquake was confirmed in Georgia on Sunday morning. USGS officials said the earthquake was detected 9.6 miles northwest of Milledgeville, Georgia and 28.8 miles northeast of Macon, Georgia at 10:22 a.m. The 1.6 magnitude quake also...
'Water coming from all directions': Stormwater solutions encourage more questions from south Bibb neighborhood
MACON, Ga. — Neighbors in south Bibb County are considering their options after hearing more information on fixes for severe flooding in their neighborhood. The Macon Water Authority thinks it may have a plan to fix the issue. Parts of that plan require federal approval, and that's where the neighborhood wants more answers. The water authority needs easements, or pieces of land they can legally maintain, from several homes on Francis Drive.
Caught in the Cross Hairs: Mayor Miller shares thoughts on teen violence, MVP and more
We are launching a new series “Caught in the Cross Hairs: The Risks and Remedies of Teen Violence,” to shine a spotlight on the problem and find solutions. 'We have to attack it early on, and that's what we're trying to do'. The families of 15 teens in...
41nbc.com
Fatal traffic accident on Eisenhower Parkway
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a traffic collision that occurred Sunday February 5th just before 7:30 p.m. on Eisenhower Parkway between Log Cabin Drive and Bloomfield Road. It was reported that a 49-year-old Alexis Martiz Davidson, was riding a bicycle westbound in...
41nbc.com
16-year-old hospitalized after Warner Robins shooting
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 16-year-old boy is now out of the hospital after being shot in the hip Monday afternoon. That’s according to a Warner Robins Police Department news release, which says the teen walked into Houston Medical Center’s emergency room around 4 o’clock with a gunshot wound to the hip.
Teen airlifted after ATV accident in Monroe County
MONROE, Ga. — A 13-year-old was airlifted after an ATV accident in Monroe County Sunday. Monroe County Emergency Services said in a Facebook post the teen was with friends when the accident happened. They say the teen suffered a head injury and broken collarbone. They urge everyone who rides...
Circle K on Northside Drive robbed at gunpoint
MACON, Ga. — A man robbed a Circle K at gunpoint early Sunday morning, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. He was described as wearing a black hoodie, jeans and a blue and white mask. He entered the Circle K located at 4001 Northside Drive around 4:30 a.m....
13WMAZ
Macon, GA
