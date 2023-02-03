ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon County, PA

Two sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries after three-car collision, police say

By Matthew Toth, Lebanon Daily News
 4 days ago
Two Lebanon County residents were taken to hospitals for life-threatening injuries after a three-vehicle crash on Route 72 between Jonestown Road and Fisher Avenue on Thursday evening.

At 4:08 p.m., Cleona Borough Police were dispatched to the intersection of SR72 and Awol Road in Union Township for the crash. A preliminary investigation showed a vehicle operated by a 33-year-old Lebanon male was traveling south bound on SR 72 and a second vehicle operated by a 76-year-old Jonestown female was traveling north bound and turning onto Awol Road.

Both vehicles collided in the intersection, and the drivers were transported to local hospitals with potentially life-threatening injuries, according to police in a press release Friday. Police have not released the names of those involved or an update on their condition Friday morning.

After the initial collision, a third vehicle that was waiting to turn from Awol Road onto SR 72 was struck. Police said the driver was uninjured.

SR 72 was shut down in both directions for several hours Thursday evening while police conducted an investigation. Cleona Police were assisted by the Pennsylvania State Police Accident Reconstruction Team.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Cleona Borough Police Department at 717-274-2510.

This investigation is ongoing. Please check back with the Lebanon Daily News for updates.

Matthew Toth is a reporter for the Lebanon Daily News. Reach him at mtoth@ldnews.com or on Twitter at @DAMattToth.

