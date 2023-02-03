ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batavia, NY

Psst, Mammoth is here, including a sneak peek Friday evening

By Joanne Beck
The Batavian
 3 days ago

What do a pedal car, antique doll, photo of Elvis, and a World War II-era newspaper have in common?

They’re all going to be part of the Mammoth Thrift Shop this weekend, of course. What began as a way to deal with the massive crowds during COVID protocols has become another seasonal tradition, organizer John Bowen said.

"We had to change the dynamics once COVID hit," he said.

The sale is set for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at St. Joseph’s School at the corner of Summit and East Main streets, Batavia. All proceeds benefit the school.

The pandemic and social distancing meant no jam-packed cafeteria, which is what the yearly Mammoth Sale drew, he said. So that sale was divvied up, and the shop opened up on the first weekend in February and remained open for most weekends until Black Friday, he said.

The regular Mammoth sales will still happen the first weekend after Easter and in July, featuring the larger items such as patio furniture. That’s not to say shoppers will be disappointed with what’s in store this weekend, he said.

Bowen and fellow volunteer Norm Argulsky have been setting up displays of antiques — 1900s and later, including a pedal car, cash register, collectible dolls, rock'em sock'em robots, signed memorabilia of Marilyn Monroe and Elvis Presley, Barbie dolls from the 1970s, red, green and blue glass; handmade bears, collectible dolls in original boxes, high-end toys, Barbie accessories, and much more, he said.

“People know our sale,” Bowen said. “There’s something for everybody. Every penny goes back to the school.”

“A stack of newspapers from World War II up, chairs, tables, lamps, nice pictures, dining tables, and end tables,” he said. “We have a three-in-one poker table. There's also a dining table and a puzzle table.”

And he wasn’t done. There are tons of glassware, purses, watches, books, CDs,  farmer’s gear, overalls, a kitchen room with utensils, appliances, coffee makers, toasters, rolling pins, and theme tables: St. Patty’s, Valentine’s and Easter.

There is also a collection of religious items — rosaries, statues, Bibles — and those are being donated upon request.

“It’s a whole different setup, it’s a way to get the community involved,” he said. “We’re taking donations 24/7. People can leave them on the covered porch between 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.”

Donations may include clothing, pillows, jewelry, recliners, loveseats, bedding, and most anything except for bulky items, such as old TVs, bowling balls and big couches.

There will be a sneak peek, he said, from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday. So feel free to visit and check out the goods this evening.

Photos by Howard Owens.

