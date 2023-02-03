Team effort leads Federal Hocking to blowout victory

STEWART — With the regular season winding down in just a few days, this is the time when coaches would want their teams to start peaking. A lot of the regular season can be forgotten about if the team is performing at their highest level. If Federal Hocking’s 58-22 blowout win over Southern indicates anything, the Lady Lancers may be right where they need to be heading into next week.

“We’ve had some adversity the past few weeks so we’re starting to play as a team and play for each other, it just brings some excitement back,” Amos Cottrill, the head coach of Federal Hocking said after the win. “Early in the season we had a lot of fun, it took a turn for a couple weeks where we weren’t having as much fun but the last few weeks that’s been brought back. When we have fun we shoot the ball well. When we shoot the ball well things go well.”

Takira Walker slithered down the lane to scoop in a layup within the first few seconds of the game, Bella Mcvey then came right back down on the next possession and nailed a three-pointer to take early control of the game. If it wasn’t already obvious, those two buckets spelled out the theme of the night for the Lady Lancers.

Using a fast-paced offensive attack, Federal Hocking (11-8, 5-6 Tri-Valley Conference — Hocking) seemingly had Southern (5-14, 1-9) flustered defensively, leading to a litany of open looks for the Lady Lancers. That, and a barrage of shots from beyond the arc.

Mcvey led the charge from deep on the night. Not too long after receiving praise during senior night festivities the guard started off scorching in her final regular season home game.

“They’ve left a big mark. Bella and Tiffany [Allen] have played a lot of big minutes since their freshman year. And Abby [Householder] she’s just a kid that’s been a great teammate, just a grinder. She shows up every day and makes people better… just proud of the whole group.” Cottrill said after the win about the group of seniors leaving their legacy on the program.

Mcvey nailed down two three-pointers but also knocked down three free throws after being fouled on another attempt. She hit one more in the second quarter as she had all of her team-leading 12 points in the second half.

Aside from her, Addison Jackson hit a three-pointer herself and Federal Hocking quickly found themselves with a 20-6 lead after one quarter.

Even with the efficient barrage from the field to start the night, it might not have even been the most impressive aspect about the night for the Lady Lancers.

From about midway through the first quarter until the halfway point of the second, Southern failed to score a single point. Federal Hocking went on a near 20-point run during that span to grab a dominant lead. By the time Southern scored next, it was a 30-6 game.

“We sat in that zone and just extended it. We were just active,” Cottrill said about the defensive intensity on the night. “We haven’t been real active in the zone, we usually get a little bit lazy but tonight our activity was good. We rebounded on the back side and we didn’t give up second chance opportunities.”

The Lady Lancers didn’t slow down either offensively, hitting four more three-pointers as a team in the second as they found themselves with a 39-12 lead going into the locker room.

Coming out of the break, Federal Hocking initially showed little mercy. They started off on another 10-2 run to start the quarter, setting up a scenario where a running clock would be necessary. Kyndal Snedden paced the Lady Lancers with seven of her ten total points in the third quarter. The junior also went 6-8 from the free throw line.

As a whole, the team shot 12-17 from the charity stripe, something Cottrill has wanted the team to focus on.

By the time the fourth quarter came around, Federal Hocking had a 30+ point lead and substitutions started to be entered into the game. Although the offensive efficiency halted, Federal Hocking was still able to stay stout defensively, holding Southern to five points in the quarter as they cruised to the 36-point victory at the end.