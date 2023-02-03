ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

Wilmington gets $200,000 in Safe Streets and Roads funding

By Ken Mammarella
Town Square LIVE News
Town Square LIVE News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MQv72_0kbUPsFt00

Pennsylvania Avenue in Wilmington. (Famartin photo from Wikimedia)

Wilmington has received a $200,000 grant from the new federal Safe Streets and Roads for All program.

It’s the only Delaware grant among $800 million awarded for 510 projects nationwide.

The city is partnering with the Wilmington Area Planning Council on the grant. The Delaware Department of Transportation and Delaware Transit Corp. (the DelDOT unit that runs DART buses) have pledged staff support.

“This grant will save lives in Wilmington by building on the city bike plan’s Vision Zero goal as well as an ongoing DelDOT pedestrian safety study,” the city’s grant application said.

“Our approach will begin with creating an inclusive task force, representative of the city’s population, based on the proven Wilmington Initiatives framework. The task force will establish a timeframe within which Wilmington will eliminate transportation fatalities and serious injuries. We will analyze existing conditions and historical crash trends citywide. We will identify a high-injury network and employ the evidence-based Safe Systems Approach, along with proven safety countermeasures.

“This approach will reduce conflicts and manage speeds, thereby reducing crash severity and frequency. The plan will conclude with recommendations, including policy and process changes, lower-cost systemic improvements and possibly some individual projects with higher cost and correspondingly higher benefit.

“The grant will also address broader city policy goals, such as equity, climate sustainability and economic development.”

“It’s great to see the city of Wilmington receive this funding award from President Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure law,” Gov John Carney said. “The city can use it to identify areas that need improvement to make Wilmington safer for both pedestrians and drivers. We look forward to working with towns and cities across our state to do more for roadway safety in the months ahead.”

Safe Streets nationwide

The grants will “fundamentally change how roadway safety is addressed,” the U.S. Department of Transportation wrote in announcing the grants.

Traffic fatalities in the United States reached a 16-year high in 2021, and preliminary data indicate will remain near those levels in 2022, even getting worse for people walking, biking, or rolling as well as incidents involving trucks. A new report shows the economic impact of traffic crashes was $340 billion in 2019.

A second round of $1.1 billion in grants is expected to be released in April.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Town Square LIVE News

Transportation plan eyes Tyler McConnell, Hares Corner, I-95

Proposals for a notoriously congested bridge (the Tyler McConnell, in North Wilmington), Delaware’s busiest intersection (Hares Corner, aka U.S. Route 13 and Delaware Route 273) and Interstate 95 in Cecil County highlight the latest regional transportation plan. The Wilmington Area Planning Council will collect comments at an open house Wednesday, Feb. 8 in Newark and online through March 6. Registration ... Read More
CECIL COUNTY, MD
CBS Philly

Pedestrians including 3 children struck by car in Wilmington, police say

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- Police were on the scene in Wilmington Monday morning after a report of pedestrians struck including children. It happened around 9 a.m. at West 8th and North Tatnall Streets.Police say their preliminary investigation shows a vehicle bumped a stroller carrying three children.None of them were hurt and no one was taken to the hospital. 
WILMINGTON, DE
Town Square LIVE News

Parents plead for safety in heated Brandywine board meeting

Complaints about safety at Springer Middle School at Monday night’s Brandywine School District meeting devolved into a shouting match between a board member and a parent. About 12 parents and several students told the Brandywine School District the same thing:   They’re concerned and outraged about the lack of action after bullying, fights and other events  have compromised student and staff ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
eastcoasttraveller.com

5 Must-Try Chinese Restaurants in Delaware

In Hockessin, DE, Crownery Chinese Restaurant serves traditional and contemporary Asian cuisine. The menu includes Peking duck, egg rolls, and General Tao chicken. Authentic Chinese food relies on abundant leafy vegetables, fresh seafood, and poultry. The Crownery in Hockessin specializes in authentic Chinese cuisine with hearty, fresh vegetables and protein. It's a far cry from the American-style Chinese dishes you'll find in a mall food court.
HOCKESSIN, DE
tourcounsel.com

Dover Mall | Shopping mall in Dover, Delaware

The Dover Mall is a shopping mall located on U.S. Route 13 in Dover, Delaware. The anchor stores are Boscov's, Old Navy, Dick's Sporting Goods, JCPenney, and AMC Theatres. There are 2 additional anchor spaces, with one serving as a Macy's fulfillment center since the 2020 holiday season and a vacant anchor spot last occupied by Sears.
DOVER, DE
Town Square LIVE News

Operation Hair Care: Cuts, training for homeless students

On Tuesday a steady procession of elementary students climbed into chairs at the Paul Mitchell The School  and were transformed from apprehensive to glowing. The students were participating in Colonial School District’s Operation Hair Care, a program that offers homeless students help with hair and makeup styling. It involved about 15 younger students who received shampoos and hair cuts and ... Read More
NEW CASTLE, DE
Town Square LIVE News

College budget hearings bring up safety, salary concerns

Funding requests from three state colleges in General Assembly financial hearings Thursday drew questions about campus safety, fair pay and transparency. Collectively, Delaware Technical Community College, Delaware State University and University of Delaware asked the state Joint Finance Committee for $32,534,000 for Fiscal Year 2024, which starts July 1. The committee, made of members of both the state House and ... Read More
NEWARK, DE
nccpdnews.com

UPDATE- Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision, Verbena Drive

(Newark, Del.-19711) The New Castle County Division of Police, Traffic Services Unit, continues to investigate the fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred at the intersection of Verbena Drive and Periwinkle Lane in Hitchens Farms. Investigators have identified the victim as Patrick Regan, a 69-year-old man from Newark. The initial investigation...
NEWARK, DE
Town Square LIVE News

Longwood gets bit more du Ponty by adding Granogue estate

Longwood Gardens, founded by Pierre S. du Pont in the early 1900s, is about to get another dose of du Pont. The Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, gardens and The Conservation Fund will acquire and operate the longtime du Pont estate Granogue located in New Castle County. The 505-acre private estate includes the long-time residence of the late Irénée “Brip” and Barbara ... Read More
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
VISTA.Today

Two Chesco Eateries Among Pennsylvania Restaurants to Check Out in 2023

Two Chester County eateries found their place on the list of twelve Pennsylvania restaurants to check out in 2023, writes Kalena Thomhave for The Keystone. Talula’s Table in Kennett Square only serves two parties each evening, so you usually have to make a reservation one year out. Even that is not easy, as you need to beat other callers at 7 AM to book your spot. Those lucky enough to score seats are served an eight-course chef’s tasting menu.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Town Square LIVE News

Town Square LIVE News

Hockessin, DE
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
363K+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news from Brandywine Hundred, Centerville, Greenville, Hockessin, Pike Creek, and Northern Wilmington

 https://townsquaredelaware.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy