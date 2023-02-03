Read full article on original website
Retired Jersey Shore cop stole $47,000 from New Jersey PBA funds
FORKED RIVER, NJ – A recently retired police officer who also served as treasurer of the New Jersey Policeman’s Benevolent Association – Ocean County Conference has been arrested and charged after taking approximately $47,000 from the fund for his own personal benefit. Jason Hildebrant, 44, of Forked River, a former Long Beach Township police officer, was charged by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office with theft by failure to make required disposition. He was issued a court summons and released. “The investigation revealed that Hildebrant – a recently retired Long Beach Township Police Officer – was acting in his capacity as The post Retired Jersey Shore cop stole $47,000 from New Jersey PBA funds appeared first on Shore News Network.
Neighbor Indicted In Fatal Dispute Over Loose Dog In South Jersey: Prosecutor
A Gloucester County man has been indicted for allegedly shooting a neighbor dead during a dispute over a loose dog, authorities said.Zachary A. Lahneman, 27, of Turnersville, is accused of killing Victor Marrero, Jr., 39, in the Birches apartments' parking lot on Nov. 16, 2022, according to the Glo…
2 killed in separate homicides in Pa. stores: report
One woman was stabbed to death and a man was shot and killed on Friday inside separate Philadelphia-area stores, according to a story from the Phiiladelphia Inquirer. Police told the news outlet that a 34-year-old women was stabbed twice in the side around 10:30 p.m. Friday at a Rite Aid in the West Kensington neighborhood of Philadelphia.
New Jersey Father Of Five Borrowed His Grandmother's Car And Vanished
Dashand Lahki Stokelin is the father of five children who lived in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Dashand is a man who never had any alcohol or substance abuse issues, reports the Charley Project. One November day, he borrowed a vehicle that belonged to his grandmother, Nancy Stokelin. Dashand borrowed her blue 2016 Subaru Legacy with New Jersey license plate number C79-GVK.
Dismembered Body of Suspected Female Human Trafficking Victim Found at Philadelphia Home
An investigation has been launched after police found the dismembered and decomposed body of a woman at a house in Philadelphia. The Philadelphia’s Sheriff’s Office made the gruesome discovery Thursday night (January 16) after serving a robbery warrant at an address in the 2100 block of Porter Street. The Philadelphia Police Special Victims Unit officers … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
Female employee stabbed at Jersey Shore Shoprite
ABSECON, NJ – Police are trying to figure out why a man entered a Shoprite supermarket at the Jersey Shore and stabbed an employee. According to the Absecon Police Department, a woman suffered injuries from a stab wound after an unprovoked encounter with a man at the Shoprite of Absecon, 616 White Horse Pike. “Officers were called to the Shoprite just before 10:00 AM on Saturda for a report of an employee who had been stabbed,” the department said. “The victim, whose identity is being withheld, was rushed to the hospital with injuries. Investigators learned that the attack was unprovoked The post Female employee stabbed at Jersey Shore Shoprite appeared first on Shore News Network.
Friend who killed Sarah Stern, dumped body from Jersey Shore bridge has appeal rejected
The second of two men convicted in the killing of their friend Sarah Stern more than six years ago and throwing her body off a Jersey Shore bridge has lost his appeal. A three-judge panel rejected Liam McAtasney’s attempts to seek a new trial last week, refuting his claims that he was denied a fair trial “due to impermissible indoctrination of the jury” and that there was prosecutorial misconduct.
Witnesses reported hearing 13 shots during murder of Sayreville councilwoman
SAYREVILLE, NJ – Witnesses inside the luxury townhome community of La Mer in Sayreville reported hearing as many as 13 gunshots during the shooting murder of Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfor. Residents of the neighborhood took to the Nextdoor app to share information in the aftermath of the shooting. Several witnesses reported hearing a large number of gunshots during the incident. After the shooting stopped, Dwumfor’s car rolled down the road before stopping after it came into contact with another vehicle. Police have not yet identified a suspect or motive in the shooting. Detectives said the shooting death does not appear to The post Witnesses reported hearing 13 shots during murder of Sayreville councilwoman appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man found guilty of attempted murder in stabbing that left victim critically injured
A man has been found guilty of attempted murder in a 2019 stabbing that seriously injured a male victim, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay said. Zachary Mai, 43, of Pennsauken, was also found guilty by the Camden County jury on charges of second-degree aggravated assault and related weapons offenses, prosecutors said.
Prosecutor: Beer Bottle Helps Bust Bumbling Bank Bandit Who Had Bad Socks in Burlington County, NJ
A 38-year-old man, who apparently had the universe stacked against him when he robbed a bank a number of years ago, has been found guilty of first-degree robbery. Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw's office says Cortney Bell robbed the TD Bank branch on Elizabeth Street in Pemberton on July 23rd, 2019.
Man convicted for 2021 Overbrook shooting: DA's office
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office Homicide and Non-Fatal Shooting Unit announced that Eugene Watson was convicted Monday for his role in the 2021 non-fatal shooting of a man in Overbrook.Watson was arrested and charged in Sept 2021. He was later found guilty of Aggravated Assault, 6105--Possession of Firearm Prohibited and other related charges. The Apr. 26, 2021 shooting took place on the 1100 block of Marlyn Road in Overbrook after a dispute between Watson's sister, Kasimah Watson-Davis, and her ex-partner, Harold Adams. Watson-Davis went to pick up her 11-year-old son which she shares with Adams that afternoon. Two men...
EHT teen reported missing in Atlantic City
Atlantic City police are asking for help finding a missing teen from Egg Harbor Township. Edwardo Valentin, 14, was last seen Sunday, his father told Atlantic City police. He is described as a Hispanic male, about 5-foot-4, weighing 115 pounds. This is at least the third time Valentin has been...
Suspect arrested in Queens assault and robbery
NEW YORK, NY – A man armed with a hammer is wanted in connection with two incidents that occurred on Wednesday in Queens. Update: Police have arrested 31-year-old Blake Sizer, of Clayton, New Jersey in connection with this robbery. Blake was arrested on Saturday. A 65-year-old man was attacked on the southbound platform of the Northern Boulevard subway station at approximately 3:30 am. After approaching the victim, an unknown male individual grabbed his glasses, causing scratches to his face. The individual then pulled out a hammer from his jacket pocket and swung it at the victim, hitting him in the The post Suspect arrested in Queens assault and robbery appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man Caught Drunk With 2 Kids On I-95 In Westchester, Police Say
A man was charged with DWI under Leandra's Law after he was found drunk on Interstate 95 in Westchester County with a young child and infant in the car, police said. On Saturday, Feb. 4, around midnight, state police found a vehicle parked on the shoulder of I-95 in Mamaroneck and went to inve…
Howell firefighters battle morning blaze at the Windmill Club
HOWELL TOWNSHIP, NJ – Police and first responders arrived on the scene at a structure fire on Wren Way early Tuesday morning. Police said occupants of the structure were safely evacuated and firefighters successfully battled the blaze. No injuries were reported. This is a developing news story. Please check back later for updates. The Windmill club is a private community that boasts being one of Howell Township’s oldest private communities. The post Howell firefighters battle morning blaze at the Windmill Club appeared first on Shore News Network.
Fast Play Ticket Worth $23K Sold In Cumberland County
TRENTON, NJ – A very lucky Fast Play Ticket was sold for Friday’s drawing. The $2 Jersey Jackpot winning ticket was worth $23,613 which was 20% of the progressive jackpot. The ticket was purchased at the Wawa on South Delsea Drive in Vineland. The post Fast Play Ticket Worth $23K Sold In Cumberland County appeared first on Shore News Network.
$1.6 million worth of fentanyl seized in Montgomery County bust, district attorney says
Authorities in Montgomery County said more than $1.6 million worth of fentanyl was seized during a drug bust this week.
Drugs, Guns, And $31K Seized In Delco Bust: Police
Officials in Delaware County uncovered a trove of weapons and drugs during a raid at an Upland Borough home early on Friday, Feb. 3, authorities said in a release. Upland Police and Delco Narcotics Task Force officers seized "sizeable quantities" of heroin, cocaine, marijuana, and unspecified prescription pills while executing a search warrant, the department said.
NJ man admits he paid a hitman $20K in bitcoin to kill 14-year-old
A 31-year-old Haddonfield, New Jersey man admitted in federal court Thursday to attempting to hire a hitman to kill a teenager who he had exchanged sexually explicit pictures with.
Woodbury police searching for 13-year-old, possible runaway
WOODBURY, NJ – Police in Woodbury are concerned about the welfare of a 13-year-old girl who has gone missing and is feared to be a runaway. She has not been seen by her family since Monday evening at around 5:45 pm. Now, the Woodbury City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 13-year-old Aminah Amin, who was last seen leaving her residence on S Evergreen Avenue on Monday. Aminah is described as a light skin black female with a thin build, approximately 4’10 and 120lbs. She was last see wearing a light blue sweatshirt, black pants with The post Woodbury police searching for 13-year-old, possible runaway appeared first on Shore News Network.
