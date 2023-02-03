ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Things to do: Where to celebrate National Pizza Day in Las Vegas

Las Vegas (KSNV) — National Pizza Day is February 9 and restaurants across the valley will be celebrating with multiple offers. Known as ‘Vegas’ biggest house party,” Superfrico is Spiegelworld’s debut F&B concept that continues to be the talk of the town. The psychedelic Italian American concept serves up unconventional takes on a classic pizza including the Pistachio Mortadella Square made with pistachio pesto, house mortadella, house stracciatella, Parmigiano Reggiano and pistachio or the Lobster “Thermidor” Square made with butter poached lobster, thermidor sauce, parmesan, cheddar, lemon zest, and herb salad.
Local nonprofit Project 150 to add second Las Vegas location

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A local nonprofit that helps students across the valley is adding a second location to meet growing demand. Thanks to donations from the Engelstad Foundation and others, Project 150 will add a second building near Flamingo Road and McLeod Drive on the east side of town.
Two Las Vegas valley restaurants make Yelp's Top 100 pizza spots

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Two restaurants in the Las Vegas valley made Yelp's new rankings of the 100 best pizza spots in the U.S. and Canada. Manizza's Pizza in Las Vegas ranked No. 37, while Pizza by Biaggio in Henderson finished at 98. Yelp says they searched through North...
Firefly Tapas Kitchen & Bar hosting events ahead of relocation

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A fan-favorite tapas bar is bringing its steaming hot food to a new and improved location. Firefly Tapas Kitchen & Bar is celebrating its grand opening relocation with three upcoming events. Graze Kitchen is kicking off the celebration with a campaign to recognize women-owned businesses...
Report: Las Vegas ranks 4th best city to celebrate Valentine's Day

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Spending Valentine's Day in Las Vegas comes with some great and affordable options, according to a new report. WalletHub recently released its 2023 Best Places for Valentine's Day, ranking Las Vegas 4th overall. The website compared 100 of the largest U.S. cities across 26 key...
Oscar Mayer 'Wienermobile' makes 4 day visit to Las Vegas this week

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is back in the valley this February!. A spokesperson with Oscar Mayer announced new dates and locations where fans of the iconic vehicle will have the chance to take a photo, take exclusive vehicle tours, and the chance to receive their own wiener whistle, a collector's item we've been passing out since 1952.
Man hospitalized after fight at North Las Vegas Walmart

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man was sent to the hospital after a fight at a North Las Vegas Walmart on Tuesday. Around 11:45 am NLVPD received a report of a physical fight between two men in front of the Walmart near Simmons and Ann Road. Arriving officers...
Van Morrison announces 2023 Las Vegas shows at Zappos Theater

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Rock legend and Grammy award-winner Van Morrison is coming to Las Vegas. The show at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino will run for three nights, Sept. 6, 8, and 9, and is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. American Express Card Members...
Our Lady of Las Vegas Women's Guild holds annual diaper drive

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Our Lady of Las Vegas Women's Guild held its annual diaper drive on Sunday. Their goal was to surpass last year's collection of over 50,000 diapers, which are then distributed to the community free of charge. Members say they hope to end diaper insecurity...
Las Vegas Desert Dogs announce Wayne Gretzky jersey giveaway

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have announced the team's first jersey giveaway planned for next month. A limited-edition Wayne Gretzky Desert Dogs jersey will be given to the first 3,500 fans on Saturday, March 11, for the game against Vancouver. Pinkbox Doughnuts is the presenting...
Traffic alert: Week-long closure coming to east Las Vegas road

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) has announced an upcoming closure that will impact one east Las Vegas road for several days. Monday, February 13, at 8:00 p.m., Stewart Ave. will be closed between Pecos Road and Sandhill Road and is set to reopen by 5:00 a.m. Friday, February 17.
Make-A-Wish Monday: Sai leads Walk for Wishes team

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It's time to say hello to a child in the Make-A-Wish Program. Sai is a 12-year-old who is part-founder of Team Golden Hearts, a Walk for Wishes team he created with a fellow heart patient. Even though he is battling a rare congenital heart disease,...
Carlos Santana announces fall residency dates at House of Blues Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Carlos Santana finished up a string of sold-out shows at the House of Blues inside Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino Sunday night. Santana and House of Blues announced additional performances of "An Intimate Evening with Santana: Greatest Hits Live: Presented by SiriusXM," are scheduled to take place this fall.
