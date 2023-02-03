ROBBINSVILLE, NJ -- Robbinsville Township School Superintendent Brian Betze called the state of the school district "strong' in his community address held on January 19 at the High School. It was the first time that Betze, who became superintendent in July 2020, presented a "State of the Schools" address to the community. The event has been held in years past but did not occur in recent years. The Superintendent said that the school district continues to "grow and evolve" as the size and demographics of Robbinsville Township has changed in recent years. Since the District went from only a kindergarten through eighth grade district...

ROBBINSVILLE, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO