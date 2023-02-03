Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
tapinto.net
Middletown Social Services Accepting Donations for Family Impacted by Devastating House Fire
Middletown Social Services Accepting Donations for Family Impacted by Devastating House Fire
tapinto.net
Belmar Housing Authority Discusses Elevator Solutions
BELMAR, NJ — The Belmar Housing Authority Commission recently discussed potential solutions to the building’s elevator, which has had some issues in the past. The discussions come months after the elevator short-circuited after a power outage, leaving dozens of elderly residents stranded in the lobby for hours. According...
tapinto.net
North Brunswick Train Station Achieves Key Design Milestone
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ – The Middlesex County Improvement Authority (MCIA) has achieved a significant design milestone with formal approval by NJ TRANSIT of 10% of the concept design. With this announcement of progress, the MCIA is unveiling a North Brunswick Train Station project webpage to inform community stakeholders of the progress and activities around its development. The URL is www.middlesexcountynj.gov/northbrunswicktrain.
tapinto.net
State Fire Service to Perform Prescribed Burns in Burlington County
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ -- The New Jersey Fire Service announced on Monday that prescribed burns will be taking place on Monday, February 6 at several Burlington County locations. Prescribed burns, which also can be called a controlled burn, are carried out in specific areas by trained fire personnel to treat...
TAPinto.net
State of the Schools is 'Strong' Says Robbinsville Superintendent
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ -- Robbinsville Township School Superintendent Brian Betze called the state of the school district "strong' in his community address held on January 19 at the High School. It was the first time that Betze, who became superintendent in July 2020, presented a "State of the Schools" address to the community. The event has been held in years past but did not occur in recent years. The Superintendent said that the school district continues to "grow and evolve" as the size and demographics of Robbinsville Township has changed in recent years. Since the District went from only a kindergarten through eighth grade district...
tapinto.net
Crime reported in Holmdel on Lexington Court.
HOLMDEL, NJ: It is getting hard to keep up with the crime Holmdel. Brazen criminals are now breaking and entering homes, in a string of crimes plaguing neighborhoods across Monmouth County. Call your local police if you see anything suspicious. Unfortunately there was another incident of an intruder breaking and...
tapinto.net
Middlesex Prosecutor's Office Warns About Grandparent Scams
SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ - The Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office is alerting residents to a trend of ‘Grandparent Scam,’ which targets the elderly into giving over large sums of money. Recently, the South Plainfield Police Department arrested two individuals who scammed a local elderly person out of $6,000, according to a press release.
