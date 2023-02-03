Read full article on original website
Manistee man charged for shooting at vehicle
MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Manistee man has been charged for allegedly shooting at a vehicle on Friday, according to the Manistee County Sheriff's Office. The driver was not injured in the shooting. Joseph Quinn, 23, has been charged with one count of assault with intent to do great...
Kalkaska man charged in stolen cabin case
KALKASKA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Kalkaska man has been charged in the case of cabin that was reported as stolen last year, Michigan State Police said. Jeremy Knoll, 43, was arraigned in the 87-B District Court on one count of receiving and concealing stolen property, worth between $1,000 and $20,000.
Wanted man facing more charges after troopers find meth during arrest
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- What started as a traffic stop ended with Michigan State Police troopers arresting a wanted man, then finding he had meth on him during the arrest. Troopers said they pulled a car over on North US-31 Highway in East Bay Township for an equipment...
Autopsy report completed on woman found dead in Wexford County
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- There is a new update in the case of a woman who was found dead in Haring Township last December. Wexford County Prosecutor Corey Wiggins said he's received and reviewed the toxicology and autopsy report of Laken Marie Clark. Prior story: Investigators identify woman found...
Traverse City Police Department retires K9 from duty
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Traverse City Police Department is saying goodbye to a beloved member. Canine Officer Drago has officially retired from police work. The German Shepherd is trained to detect drugs. Drago was born in Slovakia. He and his handler, Officer Adam Verschaeve, trained in Clare. Drago...
FBI Detroit working to identify source of school hoax threats
DETROIT, Mich. — FBI agents are working alongside local and state law enforcement to identify the source of numerous swatting incidents reported statewide Tuesday, according to a statement from the FBI Detroit Field Office. "Investigating hoax threats drains law enforcement resources and diverts us from responding to an actual...
Heavy police presence outside multiple Michigan schools for fake threats, says MSP
OKEMOS, Mich. - UPDATE: Mid-Michigan NOW has learned that multiple schools across Michigan have received "swatting calls" on Tuesday morning. The FBI is investigating the larger scale of threats throughout Michigan, according to MSP. Swatting is a type of criminal harassment in which a hoax threat is made in attempts...
AG Nessel urges kids, parents to understand seriousness of false threats
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is reiterating the potential consequences of fake threats after “swatting calls” were made to schools throughout the state Tuesday. Near Lansing, dozens of police cars and ambulances were reported outside Okemos High School Tuesday, WLNS reports. However, an all...
Woman dies in fire at Osceola County campground
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A woman formerly from Oxford, Michigan died in a fire on Saturday, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office. At 4:40 a.m. on Saturday, sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the Cadillac Woods Campground in Highland Township for a report of a camper trailer that had caught on fire.
Trooper hospitalized with serious injuries after crash in Groveland Twp.
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Michigan State Police say that a trooper is in the hospital with serious injuries after a patrol car was hit by another vehicle. Police say the at fault driver also suffered minor injuries.
Hoax threats made at schools across Michigan, United States
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Numerous fake threats or "swatting" calls are being made at schools throughout the state of Michigan and the country Tuesday, according to Michigan State Police. "Parents, this is a good time to remind the kids. Usually, after a large incident like this we get copy...
74-year-old Holt man dies in snowmobile crash
KALKASKA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man from Holt died after a snowmobile crash on Saturday, the Kalkaska County Sheriff's Office announced Monday. Gary Sherman, 74, was traveling north on Kalkaska Snowmobile Trail 76, just south of M-72 with his son and a family friend, the sheriff's office said in a press release.
State police urge drivers to slow down on US-2 after fatal crashes
NORTHERN MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- In less than two weeks, four people have died in crashes on US-2 in the Upper Peninsula. The highway stretches the full-length of the Upper Peninsula and serves as a major thoroughfare for travelers,. With these tragedies coming back-to-back, we wanted to dig into the history...
Water line breaks in Elberta
BENZIE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Crews in Benzie County began cleanup efforts after a water line broke in Elberta on Saturday. According to village's department of public works, the main water line that connects the pumps and the water tower broke and needs to be replaced. People in Elberta still...
Public comment to end on proposal to expand Camp Grayling
GRAYLING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- After months of meetings, debate, protests and explanations, the Camp Grayling expansion proposal is nearing a deadline. The DNR will end public input on the proposal at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Comments can be submitted by sending an email to DNR-Camp-Grayling@Michigan.gov, or by opening...
Traverse City Track Club passes the baton to a new executive director
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- In relay running races, when you are done running, you pass the baton to the next runner. Well, that's what's happening at the Traverse City Track Club. The current executive directors said it's time for someone else to run the organization. "I've always said that...
Rudyard Township named as the Snowy Owl Capital of Michigan
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- One northern Michigan township has been named Michigan's Snowy Owl Capital. Travelling all the way from the arctic tundra to the Upper Peninsula, it's becoming more and more likely that Michiganders will be able to see a snowy owl. And Rudyard Township is the best...
School program collects shoes from inspirational people
EAST JORDAN, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A northern Michigan school club collects shoes from inspirational people around the world, with the hope of inspiring students to value themselves and others. A recently collected pair of shoes IS from country music legend Dolly Parton. She wore the shoes while recording her new...
Lead poisoning in eagles on the rise due to hunting, fishing gear
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- 16 years after America's national bird was removed from the endangered species list, the population of eagles is once again at risk. Increased exposure to a toxic material is posing a threat to the magnificent creature. "Forty to fifty percent of bald and golden...
Temperatures increase in northern Michigan
(WPBN/WGTU) -- Monday's a great day to get outside. High temperatures will average about 35 degrees in the northern Lower Peninsula and around 28 degrees in the eastern Upper Peninsula. Chilly, but warmer than some of the days we've had lately. Light wind 5 to 15 mph from the east...
