🎧Chamber Connect show: CEO Megan Barfield
Listen to this month's Chamber Connect show with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Great Bend Chamber of Commerce CEO Megan Barfield that aired Feb. 2, 2023. The Chamber Connect show airs the first Thursday of every month at 11:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
Progress continues on new BTI building south of Great Bend
Progress has been slow but the end result will be worth it. Once construction is complete on the new 100,000-plus square-foot building, the new Bucklin Tractor & Implement (BTI) store south of Great Bend will be the largest facility among the company's six locations. Great Bend General Manager Cody Dick said not to expect anything in the immediate future.
Insight: Signs of Spring
Six more weeks of winter for 2023. At least that’s the prediction based on a rodent in Pennsylvania. My 7-year-old daughter has recently taken to studying calendars. She can tell you when all of the important and slightly less important days are. She’s also memorized birthdays and does an impressively good job at reminding the rest of us about what a particular day holds. So when she woke up and announced it was Groundhog Day, there was a sense of excitement in the air.
KS Wetlands Ed Center aiming program at preschool-age children
The Kansas Wetlands Education Center’s Turtle Tots, a nature-based program developed for preschool-age children, continues with a “Cozy Animals” program Friday, Feb. 10. The program will allow children to read a book about how animals stay warm during the winter, explore furs, meet a furry animal and make a craft.
The bin store craze continues with Bin Shop’n opening this weekend
If you’ve been following the bin store craze, it’s time to add another to the list with the arrival of Bin Shop’n coming to Towne West Square. Bin stores have been on the rise nationally and locally, receiving overstock or returned items from places like Amazon, Target and other big box stores. According to the press release, Bin Shop’n takes pride in the way they receive, sort, and process items, ensuring a quality customer experience. Items are pre-sorted at their Hutchinson, Kansas warehouse and then distributed to their store locations. This process ensures that each store location is getting a balanced variety of the items they sell. Bin Shop’n also assembles furniture items to ensure there are no broken, damaged, or missing pieces.
Making Ellsworth County bright with art
Last summer, the Ellsworth County Economic Development received a $10,000 grant from the Kansas Office of Rural Prosperity and the Kansas Department of Commerce. The matching grant was used to create new murals and public art projects. Ellsworth County Economic Development Executive Director Stacie Schmidt said the funds completed three...
Golden Belt Humane Society warns of animal control impersonators in Great Bend
The Golden Belt Humane Society is warning the public about animal control impersonators in the Great Bend community.
Barton Community College to offer spring stick welding class
If you’ve ever wanted to learn how to weld, now is your chance thanks to Barton Community College’s spring stick welding class, which will be offered from 6-9 p.m. Monday and Wednesday nights from March 6 through May 11 in the welding lab in the Technical Building. Executive...
Community lends helping hand after family loses valuables in house fire
BURRTON, Kan. (KWCH) - Genevieve Bachman and her family are on the long road to recovery after their home went up in flames in Burrton, Kansas. “I’m just watching everything that I own just go up in smoke,” Bachman said. “Its not like you can run in there and save it you know.”
#Zero Reasons Why campaign continues to grow at Hoisington High
The Netflix series "13 Reasons Why" helped push the topic of suicide to the national forefront. But not in the way many health officials may have liked. That, in part, is how the #Zero Reasons Why campaign was started. For a second year, Hoisington High School yellowed-out its gymnasium for Friday's basketball games against Pratt. Business Instructor Jennifer Steinert said the campaign is meant to eliminate the stigma of talking about mental health issues.
16 applications so far for Great Bend City Administrator job
The City of Great Bend experienced 36 years with Howard Partington serving as city administrator. The position has been a little more fluid since Partington’s retirement in 2017. The city used George Kolb as an interim for about a year, Kendal Francis for more than four years and now Logan Burns as interim. Burns was appointed interim city administrator last December once Francis announced his resignation to accept a position in Hutchinson.
Hilst diagnosed with ALS, family and friends raising funds
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A long time fixture in Hutchinson USD 308 and on the air on Eagle Radio, former Sports Director Rusty Hilst, has been diagnosed with ALS. This happened just around the time of Rusty’s 80th birthday. Family was notified at the holidays. Time is of the...
Saline County Booking Activity, Feb. 7
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Blundell, James Lee; 47; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Domestic Battery: rude physical contact.
Enroll Great Bend area eligible veterans in 'Memory Honor Roll'
The Wall That Heals will be on display in Great Bend in May and as part of the exhibit, local Vietnam Veterans who died after returning home are eligible to be honored as part of the In Memory Honor Roll display. Since the Vietnam War ended, thousands of Vietnam veterans have suffered due to Agent Orange exposure, PTSD and other illnesses as a result of their service. The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund (VVMF) believes all those who served in Vietnam should be honored and remembered for their service.
🎙County Edition: Sheriff Brian Bellendir
Hear this week's County Edition show with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir that aired Feb. 2, 2023. The County Edition program airs every Thursday at 11:05 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
30 years ago, these Kansas farmers were told to use less water. Here's how they did it
Trying to cut back on irrigation in western Kansas isn’t a new idea. More than three decades ago, the state came to farmers in the Walnut Creek basin south of Hays with a mandate. Farmers had to drastically change how much water they used on their crops. Some had to cut irrigation by nearly half.
Great Bend traffic arrest on Broadway for drug charges
On Friday, Feb. 3 at approximately 10 p.m., officers with the Great Bend Police Department initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 2800 block of Broadway Avenue for a moving infraction. During the traffic stop, K-9 Menta was utilized to conduct a free air sniff, where she alerted...
Man who escaped Saline County law enforcement in December found dead
It began in late Dec, 28 when a Saline County deputy attempted to stop a pickup truck with an expired tag near Broadway and State Street in Salina.
Local Pheasants Forever chapter hosting Wounded Warrior Hunt
One group helping another. Thirty years ago, the Rooster Booster Chapter 504 of Pheasants Forever was founded in Barton and Stafford counties. Eight years ago, the group reached out to Wounded Warrior Project to give Iraq and Afghanistan veterans a special weekend. After missing the last two years due to COVID-19, the local Pheasants Forever chapter is proud to announce the return of the Wounded Warrior Hunt later this month.
Next Doctors on Call features Ellinwood Hospital and Clinic
Doctors on Call, a local production of Smoky Hills PBS, will feature Troy Moore, DPT, with Ellinwood Hospital & Clinic. This episode will air Tuesday, February 7th at 7 PM and will focus on PHYSICAL THERAPY. Doctors on Call is a program that provides medical information on a variety of...
