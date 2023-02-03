Read full article on original website
Central Michigan Life
CMU alumna, Dyese Matthews to speak on liberation through fashion
Students and staff are welcome to hear former Central Michigan University student, Dyese Matthews speak on Black history, culture and empowerment through fashion. The presentation will be from 7 to 8 p.m. on Feb. 8 in the French Auditorium. “I think it's important that people understand that, especially individuals who...
Central Michigan Life
CMU to hold Black hair care, melanated makeup event on Feb. 10
The Black Hair Care event will be taking place from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Feb. 10, at the Bovee University Center Rotunda. According to Engage Central, the event is an opportunity to learn how to style Black hair from local stylists. Participants will also be able to receive a maximum of four free hair products or tools per person.
Central Michigan Life
‘Smartness! Silliness! Prizes!’: Valentine’s panel with religion faculty
A panel for Valentine’s Day with religion faculty at Central Michigan University will take place from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Feb. 7 at the Park Library Auditorium. According to CMU’s website, prior to Valentine’s Day, faculty members will “enlighten” religious topic’s such as Mary Magdalene, early modern women marriage, religion in Young Adult Literature and Hindu God of loving devotion tradition Krishna.
Central Michigan Life
Poet, performer and Black activist Kyla Jenee Lacey to perform at CMU's Opperman Auditorium
Poet, performer and Black activist Kyla Jenee Lacey will be performing on campus from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 8 Park Library’s Opperman Auditorium as part of the Multicultural Academic Student Services’ (MASS) Black History Month events. Born in the Midwest, but raised in Central Florida, Lacey...
Central Michigan Life
‘A very interesting and somewhat complicated individual’: Veronica Gregory presents Garland Nevitt
Veronica Gregory, a candidate for an accelerated master's degree in history, is presenting “Garland Nevitt: Cather, Coach and Chief” with original research that stemmed from her curiosity about a nickname in a yearbook. This presentation is on Feb. 7 at 7:00 p.m. in Rowe 124 as part of...
Central Michigan Life
‘That's why we do this work’: CMU students pack first stop of “Michigan Made College Tour”
For an evening, with over 1,000 people in Finch Fieldhouse, a group of mostly Michigan artists and Central Michigan University students connected as one. On Feb. 3, the CMU chapter of the National Panhellenic Council (NPHC) and Truu Colors Entertainment hosted Sada Baby, YN Jay and other mainly Michigan rappers at CMU for the first stop of the Michigan Made College Tour.
Central Michigan Life
Second annual chili challenge 5K
Mount Pleasant held its second annual Chili Challenge, a community 5K on the morning of Feb. 3. The event was sponsored by Mountain Town Station and Meet Mount Pleasant. The participants started and finished in Island Park, taking them back and forth over the Chippewa River, on paved trails and roads on a loop through public parks in town. There were water stations set up along the route for participants in need of some refreshment.
Central Michigan Life
CMU men's basketball loses second straight by double digits, falls in Toledo
Outshot, outrebounded and simply outwilled, Central Michigan men’s basketball was outscored by 28 points in the first 20 minutes of the game leading to an 84-59 defeat in Toledo at the hands of the Rockets. Saturday night’s loss marked the fourth time in the last five games that CMU’s...
Central Michigan Life
Rough start for CMU women's basketball leads to loss against Eastern Michigan
Eastern Michigan went on an 11-0 run in the first quarter, putting Central Michigan women's basketball too far back and unable to recover as they lost at home 68-54 on Saturday. The Chippewas are now 4-16 on the season and 2-7 in Mid-American Conference play. The Eagles are 12-9 overall...
