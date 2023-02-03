Mount Pleasant held its second annual Chili Challenge, a community 5K on the morning of Feb. 3. The event was sponsored by Mountain Town Station and Meet Mount Pleasant. The participants started and finished in Island Park, taking them back and forth over the Chippewa River, on paved trails and roads on a loop through public parks in town. There were water stations set up along the route for participants in need of some refreshment.

