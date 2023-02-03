ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, MI

Related
Central Michigan Life

CMU alumna, Dyese Matthews to speak on liberation through fashion

Students and staff are welcome to hear former Central Michigan University student, Dyese Matthews speak on Black history, culture and empowerment through fashion. The presentation will be from 7 to 8 p.m. on Feb. 8 in the French Auditorium. “I think it's important that people understand that, especially individuals who...
Central Michigan Life

CMU to hold Black hair care, melanated makeup event on Feb. 10

The Black Hair Care event will be taking place from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Feb. 10, at the Bovee University Center Rotunda. According to Engage Central, the event is an opportunity to learn how to style Black hair from local stylists. Participants will also be able to receive a maximum of four free hair products or tools per person.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
Central Michigan Life

‘Smartness! Silliness! Prizes!’: Valentine’s panel with religion faculty

A panel for Valentine’s Day with religion faculty at Central Michigan University will take place from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Feb. 7 at the Park Library Auditorium. According to CMU’s website, prior to Valentine’s Day, faculty members will “enlighten” religious topic’s such as Mary Magdalene, early modern women marriage, religion in Young Adult Literature and Hindu God of loving devotion tradition Krishna.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
Central Michigan Life

‘That's why we do this work’: CMU students pack first stop of “Michigan Made College Tour”

For an evening, with over 1,000 people in Finch Fieldhouse, a group of mostly Michigan artists and Central Michigan University students connected as one. On Feb. 3, the CMU chapter of the National Panhellenic Council (NPHC) and Truu Colors Entertainment hosted Sada Baby, YN Jay and other mainly Michigan rappers at CMU for the first stop of the Michigan Made College Tour.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
Central Michigan Life

Second annual chili challenge 5K

Mount Pleasant held its second annual Chili Challenge, a community 5K on the morning of Feb. 3. The event was sponsored by Mountain Town Station and Meet Mount Pleasant. The participants started and finished in Island Park, taking them back and forth over the Chippewa River, on paved trails and roads on a loop through public parks in town. There were water stations set up along the route for participants in need of some refreshment.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI

