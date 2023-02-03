ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, CT

greenwichsentinel.com

Historical Society hosts premiere of ‘Pushing Boundaries’

To kick off Black History month, the Historical Society will host the public premiere of ‘Pushing Boundaries: UConn’s First NBA Player’, an account of the life and career of accomplished athlete and music executive Worthy Patterson, who died in 2022 at 91. The event will be held Thursday, February 9, 5 – 7 p.m.
GREENWICH, CT
greenwichsentinel.com

Robin Roberts is Greenwich Academy Commencement Speaker

Greenwich Academy announced that Robin Roberts, co-anchor of ABC’s “Good Morning America,” will deliver the graduation address at the school’s 196th commencement on Thursday, May 18. Roberts’ accolades and accomplishments are many. Under her leadership, GMA has won numerous Emmy Awards for Outstanding Morning Program and...
GREENWICH, CT
greenwichsentinel.com

Parsonage Cottage holds ‘Art From The Heart’ Fundraiser

Parsonage Cottage Senior Residence in Greenwich continues its efforts to upgrade the communal spaces. In recent years, the 40-bed senior residence has renovated its dining room, living room, and activities room, as well as created a new hair and nail salon. Penny Lore, Executive Director of Parsonage Cottage Senior Residence, has announced their “Art from the Heart Fundraiser,” requesting Valentine’s Day donations to purchase artwork to decorate the recently upgraded hallways. The hallways have been newly painted and re-carpeted. “We would love to hang some appealing and tranquil artwork on the blank walls in our hallways.”
GREENWICH, CT

