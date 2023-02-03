Parsonage Cottage Senior Residence in Greenwich continues its efforts to upgrade the communal spaces. In recent years, the 40-bed senior residence has renovated its dining room, living room, and activities room, as well as created a new hair and nail salon. Penny Lore, Executive Director of Parsonage Cottage Senior Residence, has announced their “Art from the Heart Fundraiser,” requesting Valentine’s Day donations to purchase artwork to decorate the recently upgraded hallways. The hallways have been newly painted and re-carpeted. “We would love to hang some appealing and tranquil artwork on the blank walls in our hallways.”

