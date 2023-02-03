Read full article on original website
Related
Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim
Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
Ken Curtis Told ‘Gunsmoke’ Producer to Never Call Him Again After 2 Massive ‘Return to Dodge’ Disagreements
Festus Haggen actor Ken Curtis almost returned for 'Gunsmoke: Return to Dodge,' but it never happened because of a serious argument with the producer.
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
TV Fanatic
Scott Alexander, America's Got Talent Contestant, Dies Following Stroke
America's Got Talent alum Scott Alexander has died. His wife Jenny revealed the sad news that he passed away following a stroke on a cruise ship. "I lost my husband yesterday. My kids lost their father." "He suffered a stroke while working on a cruise ship in St Kitts and...
TV Fanatic
Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies Trailer Drops, and We Have Questions
Are you ready to witness the rise of the Pink Ladies?. Paramount+ debuted the full-length trailer for Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies this week, and it features all the singing and dancing you'd expect from a project set in the Grease universe. The clip debuted Tuesday on The Drew...
TV Fanatic
Yellowstone Stunner: Kevin Costner Drama to End as Matthew McConaughey-Led Sequel Nears Series Order
We have some shocking news about the future of Yellowstone, and you're going to want to sit down for this one. A stunning new report emerged Monday from Deadline that revealed that the hit Paramount Network drama is coming to an end. The outlet dished that Taylor Sheridan, co-creator and...
TV Fanatic
Dexter: Origins Ordered to Series at Showtime: Find Out Which Other Spinoffs Are in the Works!
Showtime is expanding the Dexter franchise in a big way. Fresh off a Wall Street Journal report that the premium cabler is exploring opportunities for more Dexter, we have some big news. Showtime announced today it has placed a straight-to-series order for the new drama Dexter: Origins (working title), to...
TV Fanatic
The Last of Us Season 1 Episode 4 Review: Please Hold My Hand
When you have a show that kills the supporting characters off so quickly, it isn't easy to form an attachment to the people drafted to replace them. On The Last of Us Season 1 Episode 4, Joel and Ellie's search for Tommy finds them on the road again, and while I could watch their dynamic for days, the rest of the TV universe around them is beginning to fall a bit flat.
TV Fanatic
9-1-1 Spring Premiere First Look: A Shock Is Coming!
Oh boy, things aren't looking good in Los Angeles!. We've come to expect a lot from 9-1-1 and the variety of emergencies that can ravage the city at any time, and when the hit FOX series returns this spring, us and someone from the 118 will be in for a shock!
TV Fanatic
Watch Quantum Leap Online: Season 1 Episode 12
On Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 12, Ben made his way to 2012 and found himself trying to help the family as they tried to help their transgender daughter play on her high school basketball team. Meanwhile, Magic and Jenn discovered another piece of the puzzle of why Ben used...
TV Fanatic
Alert: Missing Persons Unit Season 1 Episode 6 Review: Tim & Amy
Nikki and Mike shippers, how are you guys feeling?. As one could've guessed, an on-the-nose case with an engaged couple on Alert: Missing Persons Unit Season 1 Episode 6 caused Nikki to open her eyes and realize how much she loves Mike and has mistreated him. And (Not) Keith made...
TV Fanatic
The Last of Us Reaches New Series Highs Despite Strong Competition From The Grammys
HBO's The Last of Us is now slowing down. The premium cabler's hit TV adaptation of the Naughty Dog video game series reached new series highs Sunday. The Last of Us Season 1 Episode 4 had 7.5 million viewers, rising 17% from the 6.4 million that watched The Last of Us Season 1 Episode 3.
TV Fanatic
The Flash: Three More Stars Set to Return for Final Season!
By the time The Flash Season 9 concludes on The CW, fans will have checked in with plenty of former stars. EW revealed this month that Rick Cosnett, Matt Letscher, and Jessica Parker Kennedy are the latest cast members locked in for appearances during the final season. Cosnett was an...
TV Fanatic
Your Honor Season 2 Episode 4 Review: Part Fourteen
The stakes were raised on Your Honor Season 2 Episode 4, making for an exciting second half of the season. Jimmy's fiftieth birthday party was an event to behold, but as everyone made merry and enjoyed, he made some calculated moves, much to the dismay of many people present. Michael...
TV Fanatic
Mayfair Witches Post-Mortem: Jack Huston on the Connection Between Lasher and Rowan
Lasher (Jack Huston) has been the overarching enemy of Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches since its premiere on AMC and AMC+ last month. Sunday's new episode found Rowan (Alexandra Daddario) and Ciprien (Tongayi Chirisa) trapped in the Mayfair house following the events of Mayfair Witches Season 1 Episode 4. What started...
TV Fanatic
Revamped Showtime to Expand Billions and Dexter Franchises
When Showtime becomes Paramount+ With Showtime, the service will hone in on some of its established franchises. Showtime boss Chris McCarthy spoke to The Wall Street Journal about the future, and there are some big swings. For one, the Billions franchise is becoming a universe with spinoffs titled Millions and...
TV Fanatic
NCIS: Los Angeles Shares First Look at Marilu Henner as Kilbride's Ex-Wife
With NCIS: Los Angeles officially in its endgame, we're getting a deep dive into Kilbride's past. As previously reported, Marilu Henner is joining the cast of the beloved drama series as Elizabeth, Kilbride's (Gerald McRaney) ex-wife. The highly-anticipated episode is set to air Sunday, February 26, at 10 p.m. CBS...
TV Fanatic
Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 13 Spoilers: Joe Hill Gets in Trouble!
His last appearance was bittersweet as he and Frank butted heads over investigating the vandalism to Joe Reagan's gravestone. Joe stormed out of the Sunday dinner after learning Frank hadn't told anyone about the desecration of their brother's grave. Joe's relationship with Frank is unlikely to improve on Blue Bloods...
TV Fanatic
Bosch Universe Expands as Two New Spinoffs Enter Development
If there's one thing we've learned from this week, networks and streamers are big on franchises. Showtime expanded the Dexter franchise, with several spinoffs entering development. That same day, the premium cabler also confirmed spinoffs of Billions -- appropriately titled Millions and Trillions -- were in the works. Now, Amazon...
