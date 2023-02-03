Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Migrants Come to New York But Will Sit For Six Months Doing NothingTom HandyNew York City, NY
NYC is Giving Migrants Free Tickets to Canada as They Say the City is Too Dangerous - Even Compared to CartelsEden ReportsNew York City, NY
Snowstorm could hit New York CityUSA DiarioNew York City, NY
New York City migrants are tearing up their U.S. immigration documents as they escape to CanadaAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Walsh drops bid for Bergen commissioner
Tim Walsh has dropped out of the race for Bergen County Commissioner, leaving Agninshala Collins and Mary Jo-Ann Guinchard unopposed for the Republican organization line. “In order to expedite the petition process and other early campaign organizational activities, the February 15 County Committee meeting will serve as (a) county candidates night, and there will be a convention vote by acclamation to officially nominate these two candidates by the Bergen County Republican Organization,” GOP county chairman Jack Zisa said.
Mayor, entire council in East Hanover switching to GOP
East Hanover Mayor Joseph Pannullo and all four members of the township council will switch from Democratic to Republican, marking a complete party flip in the township of 11,105 people, the New Jersey Globe has confirmed. Joining Pannullo in switching parties are Council President Frank DeMaio, Jr, Councilwoman Carolyn Jandoli,...
Hughes, Benson will face-off in pre-convention debate
Brian Hughes and Dan Benson will meet for their first debate in the race for the Democratic nomination for Mercer County Executive on Sunday, February 26, at 9 PM. The debate is sponsored by the New Jersey Globe and will be moderated by New Jersey Globe political reporter Joey Fox.
Sadeghi enters race to replace Vicari in Ocean County
Frank Sadeghi, a real estate developer and GOP fundraiser, has entered the race for a rare open Ocean County Commissioner seat. The incumbent, Joseph Vicari, announced that he would not seek re-election after nearly 42 years in county government. “I’ve decided to run for County Commissioner so that I can...
Republicans voluntarily end Mendham election challenge
The saga of a 2022 township committee election in Mendham Township ended at last today, with former Committeeman Thomas Baio voluntarily dismissing his election challenge against Lauren Spirig, the Democrat who defeated him, after a truncated Superior Court hearing. “I am absolutely thrilled that this very long process is over,...
Rizzo explains the plot against him, and why he didn’t pay a $1,500 invoice
The small claims court trial of Phil Rizzo, the grifter ex-congressional candidate accused of stiffing the Morris County Republican Committee out of $1,500, completed a second day of testimony today, with the candidate testifying that he felt the Republican establishment was out to get him. The Morris GOP filed a...
Mila Jasey will retire from Assembly after 16 years
Assemblywoman Mila Jasey (D-South Orange) will not seek re-election to the State Assembly seat she’s held since 2007, becoming the 15th member of the New Jersey Legislature to give up their seats in advance of this year’s midterm election and the 10th to retire from the legislature entirely.
Flags will fly at half-staff in honor of murdered Sayreville councilwoman
Gov. Phil Murphy has ordered flags to fly at half-staff on Wednesday in remembrance of Eunice Dwumfour, a 30-year-old Sayreville councilwoman who was murdered in a shooting outside her home around 7:22 PM on February 1. “It is with deep sadness that we mourn the passing of Eunice Dwumfour,” Murphy...
Vainieri will run for North Bergen commissioner, giving up his seat as county commissioner
Anthony P. Vainieri, Jr. will give up his seat on the Hudson County Board of Commissioners to run for North Bergen commissioner in the May non-partisan election municipal election, setting him on a path to become run for mayor down the road when Nicholas Sacco retires. Sacco, who formally announced...
