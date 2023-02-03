ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walsh drops bid for Bergen commissioner

Tim Walsh has dropped out of the race for Bergen County Commissioner, leaving Agninshala Collins and Mary Jo-Ann Guinchard unopposed for the Republican organization line. “In order to expedite the petition process and other early campaign organizational activities, the February 15 County Committee meeting will serve as (a) county candidates night, and there will be a convention vote by acclamation to officially nominate these two candidates by the Bergen County Republican Organization,” GOP county chairman Jack Zisa said.
Mayor, entire council in East Hanover switching to GOP

East Hanover Mayor Joseph Pannullo and all four members of the township council will switch from Democratic to Republican, marking a complete party flip in the township of 11,105 people, the New Jersey Globe has confirmed. Joining Pannullo in switching parties are Council President Frank DeMaio, Jr, Councilwoman Carolyn Jandoli,...
Hughes, Benson will face-off in pre-convention debate

Brian Hughes and Dan Benson will meet for their first debate in the race for the Democratic nomination for Mercer County Executive on Sunday, February 26, at 9 PM. The debate is sponsored by the New Jersey Globe and will be moderated by New Jersey Globe political reporter Joey Fox.
Sadeghi enters race to replace Vicari in Ocean County

Frank Sadeghi, a real estate developer and GOP fundraiser, has entered the race for a rare open Ocean County Commissioner seat. The incumbent, Joseph Vicari, announced that he would not seek re-election after nearly 42 years in county government. “I’ve decided to run for County Commissioner so that I can...
Republicans voluntarily end Mendham election challenge

The saga of a 2022 township committee election in Mendham Township ended at last today, with former Committeeman Thomas Baio voluntarily dismissing his election challenge against Lauren Spirig, the Democrat who defeated him, after a truncated Superior Court hearing. “I am absolutely thrilled that this very long process is over,...
Mila Jasey will retire from Assembly after 16 years

Assemblywoman Mila Jasey (D-South Orange) will not seek re-election to the State Assembly seat she’s held since 2007, becoming the 15th member of the New Jersey Legislature to give up their seats in advance of this year’s midterm election and the 10th to retire from the legislature entirely.
