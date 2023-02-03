Tim Walsh has dropped out of the race for Bergen County Commissioner, leaving Agninshala Collins and Mary Jo-Ann Guinchard unopposed for the Republican organization line. “In order to expedite the petition process and other early campaign organizational activities, the February 15 County Committee meeting will serve as (a) county candidates night, and there will be a convention vote by acclamation to officially nominate these two candidates by the Bergen County Republican Organization,” GOP county chairman Jack Zisa said.

BERGEN COUNTY, NJ ・ 6 HOURS AGO