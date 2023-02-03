Read full article on original website
NEW: Fairfax County sets date to end Covid pandemic state of emergency
When March arrives, the COVID-19 pandemic will no longer be an officially declared emergency in Fairfax County. After honoring individuals and organizations in the community who helped the county respond to the pandemic this weekend, the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously today (Tuesday) to terminate the local state of emergency declaration that has been in place since March 17, 2020.
Morning Notes
Local Task Force Deployed to Turkey — “Members of Virginia Task Force 1 in Fairfax County are making plans to head to Turkey and Syria after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit parts of the countries, killing thousands of people and leaving thousands of others missing among the rubble. The task force team will consist of 79 people and six dogs, the task force said in a tweet Monday afternoon.” [Patch]
Proposed McLean field conversion revives worries about health risks of synthetic turf
The McLean Citizens Association (MCA) wants Fairfax County to reconsider its embrace of synthetic turf for athletic fields, as a decision nears on whether to replace the grass baseball diamond at Linway Terrace Park (6246 Linway Terrace). The organization, which represents residents of the greater McLean area, has called for...
FFXnow Daily Debrief for Feb 6, 2023
Good Monday evening! Today we published 9 articles that were read a total of 11511 times on FFXnow alone, so far. The following are the most-read articles for today (Feb 6, 2023)…. 📅 Upcoming events. Here is what’s going on Tuesday in Fairfax County, from our event calendar.
Tysons has been adding more public facilities, but for a library, expect to wait
Fairfax County has made some progress over the past decade in introducing public amenities to support its growing community in Tysons. Since adopting its Tysons Comprehensive Plan in 2010, the county has secured sites for 14 new, major public facilities, including the completed Scotts Run Fire Station and Capital One Hall, which is privately owned but guarantees space for community groups under an agreement with ArtsFairfax.
Herndon Town Council may roll back first pay increase in 15 years for now
The topic of pay for the Herndon Town Council is on the legislative body’s docket again. After instituting the first pay increase in nearly 15 years for the 2023-2024 term, the council is considering the possibility of reducing pay to previous levels. The move, pitched by Vice Mayor Clark...
Loyal Companion to close all Fairfax County pet stores at end of month
Loyal Companion is letting out one final howl before permanently shuttering all of its stores in Fairfax County. Independent Pet Partners, the pet wellness chain’s parent company, announced yesterday that it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and plans to close all its stores outside of Colorado, Kansas, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Illinois.
Photos: South Asian grocery store coming to Herndon’s Arrowbrook Centre
Herndon’s Arrowbrook Centre (2340 Silver Way) is rapidly building out its 28-acre mixed use community. South Asian grocery store Hello2India has signed a lease at mixed-use project, which is located off the Dulles Toll Road. According to a report by Northern Virginia Magazine, roughly 50% of retail space has...
Repairs underway on GW Parkway’s Pimmit Run bridge in McLean
Work has begun on repairs to the George Washington Memorial Parkway’s bridge over Pimmit Run in McLean. Construction crews are repairing façades of the structures that support the Pimmit Run Bridge as part of the ongoing project to rehabilitate the parkway’s northern section from the Capital Beltway (I-495) to Sprout Run Parkway in Arlington, according to the National Park Service.
DEVELOPING: Shooting in Groveton prompts police search for suspect
A person has been hospitalized after a reported shooting in Groveton. Fairfax County police officers are currently at the scene in the 7100 block of Fairchild Drive. According to the Fairfax County Police Department, the suspect left in “a dark-colored coupe,” though no description of the person is available. The department advises anyone with information to call 911.
Banditos Tacos & Tequila restaurant to open Fairfax location this month
A taco and tequila restaurant is opening later this month at University Mall in Fairfax. Banditos Tacos and Tequila will open on Feb. 22, serving up Mexican street food and a line-up of live music and tastings throughout the day. The 7,500-square-foot location open at 10621 Braddock Road near George...
