Orlando, FL

click orlando

Child shot in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A child was shot in Orange County on Tuesday, according to Orange County Fire Rescue. OCFR told News 6 in a statement that the child was taken from Rivertree Circle to the hospital following the shooting. Firefighters did not provide any information on the child’s age or identity.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Body found in retention pond near downtown Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A body was found Tuesday in a retention pond near downtown Orlando, according to the police department. The Orlando Police Department responded to the 1100 block of W. Pine St. and located the body. “Officers responded to reports of a body in a retention pond. At...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Operator of Cholo Dogs is slinging Mexican-inspired ‘weens’ all across Orlando

Jordan Eichenblatt will tell you that he is not the owner of Cholo Dogs. He credits the business to Franco Furtero. “We (Eichenblatt and his business partner Chris Delahoz) went on a trip to Mexico for one of our clients, and we came across this hotdog cart,” Eichenblatt said. “And he had the hot dogs, we’re talking to him, and he said he’s moving to Orlando. We’re like, ‘We’re from Orlando.’ His name is Franco. We became friends, and he said, ‘Why don’t you guys operate this for me?’”
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Vandals target Spruce Creek Elementary in Port Orange, police say

PORT ORANGE, Fla. – Four unidentified individuals vandalized Spruce Creek Elementary School in Port Orange on Sunday, police said. Police said the vandals struck around 2 a.m. at the school in Volusia County and did an estimated $30,000 in damages, though that number could go up following an inventory of stolen items.
PORT ORANGE, FL
click orlando

‘It matched:’ DNA analyst links man to 2001 murder of UCF student

ORLANDO, Fla. – A state crime lab analyst testified Monday that DNA collected from Benjamin Holmes in 2018 matched DNA evidence found on the body of murder victim Christine Franke nearly 22 years ago. Franke was found shot to death in her Orlando apartment in October 2001. [TRENDING: Orlando-bound...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Man in critical condition after shooting on Conway Road in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition after he was shot on Conway Road in Orlando early Monday. Police said the shooting happened around 12 a.m. At this time, officers do not have any details regarding the suspect. An investigation is ongoing.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Woman killed in rollover crash on I-4 in Orlando, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 56-year-old Orlando woman was killed Sunday night in a rollover crash on Interstate 4 in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The fatal crash happened around 8:40 p.m. on I-4 just east of Central Florida Parkway in Orlando. Troopers said the woman lost...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Orange County man accused of voter fraud latest to ask for case dismissal

ORLANDO, Fla. – An Orange County man who was one of 20 arrested in a high-profile voter fraud sweep by Gov. DeSantis last year is calling for his case to be dismissed. Jerry Foster filed the motion to dismiss at the Orange County courthouse last week. He’s the latest Central Florida resident to say his case should be dropped because he was led to believe his voting rights had been restored.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL

