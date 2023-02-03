Read full article on original website
Child shot in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A child was shot in Orange County on Tuesday, according to Orange County Fire Rescue. OCFR told News 6 in a statement that the child was taken from Rivertree Circle to the hospital following the shooting. Firefighters did not provide any information on the child’s age or identity.
Man claiming to be US marshal in Orange County used stolen truck, several aliases, deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. – Deputies arrested a man they say pretended to be a U.S. Marshals agent in an Orange County RV park to look for someone, using a stolen truck and several aliases. Michael Joseph Hathaway, 37, was arrested on charges of third-degree falsely impersonating and officer and grand...
‘You’re not invisible, we’ll find you:’ FHP warns Florida street racers of consequences
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Residents across Central Florida are complaining about reckless drivers in their communities. Kat Thomas lives in the Venetian Isle Community near Windermere. She said reckless driving is almost routine in her neighborhood. “It’s gotten increasingly worse,” Thomas said. There a couple round-a-bouts near...
Body found in retention pond near downtown Orlando, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A body was found Tuesday in a retention pond near downtown Orlando, according to the police department. The Orlando Police Department responded to the 1100 block of W. Pine St. and located the body. “Officers responded to reports of a body in a retention pond. At...
Operator of Cholo Dogs is slinging Mexican-inspired ‘weens’ all across Orlando
Jordan Eichenblatt will tell you that he is not the owner of Cholo Dogs. He credits the business to Franco Furtero. “We (Eichenblatt and his business partner Chris Delahoz) went on a trip to Mexico for one of our clients, and we came across this hotdog cart,” Eichenblatt said. “And he had the hot dogs, we’re talking to him, and he said he’s moving to Orlando. We’re like, ‘We’re from Orlando.’ His name is Franco. We became friends, and he said, ‘Why don’t you guys operate this for me?’”
NHTSA investigates Orlando car rental company for violation of Safe Car Rental Act
ORLANDO, Fla. – The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has opened an investigation into potential violations of the Safe Rental Car Act of 2015 by Nu Car Action Car Rental of Orlando based on findings by News 6. Records obtained by News 6 confirmed Action Car Rental, a subsidiary...
Man chases burglars from his Orange County property in dump truck, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Two men and a woman face burglary charges after deputies said the trio broke into a man’s home in Orange County before the victim chased and followed them in his dump truck. Deputies said the incident occurred on Feb. 6 after the victim returned...
Volusia deputies called to home multiple times before shooting man wielding knives, sheriff says
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County deputies responded to the home of a man with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder multiple times before shooting him Sunday when he ran at law enforcement officers while holding two knives, according to the sheriff. Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood on Monday shared details...
Vandals target Spruce Creek Elementary in Port Orange, police say
PORT ORANGE, Fla. – Four unidentified individuals vandalized Spruce Creek Elementary School in Port Orange on Sunday, police said. Police said the vandals struck around 2 a.m. at the school in Volusia County and did an estimated $30,000 in damages, though that number could go up following an inventory of stolen items.
‘It matched:’ DNA analyst links man to 2001 murder of UCF student
ORLANDO, Fla. – A state crime lab analyst testified Monday that DNA collected from Benjamin Holmes in 2018 matched DNA evidence found on the body of murder victim Christine Franke nearly 22 years ago. Franke was found shot to death in her Orlando apartment in October 2001. [TRENDING: Orlando-bound...
Man in critical condition after shooting on Conway Road in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - A man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition after he was shot on Conway Road in Orlando early Monday. Police said the shooting happened around 12 a.m. At this time, officers do not have any details regarding the suspect. An investigation is ongoing.
Several injured in crash involving multiple vehicles on I-4 in Orlando
Crews with Orange County Fire Rescue responded to a serious crash on Interstate 4 early Monday.
USDA finds critical, repeated violations at Wild Florida after rhino shooting
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Weeks after an escaped rhino was shot and killed by staff members, an inspection has found Wild Florida Drive-Thru Safari Park was critically and repeatedly non-compliant for the federal Animal Welfare Act. The inspection was conducted on Dec. 13, 2022, by a veterinary officer for...
Man arrested in May 2022 shooting that injured 45-year-old man, Volusia deputies say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – An arrest was made in the May 2022 shooting that left a 45-year-old man hospitalized after being shot in his driveway by someone in a car, Volusia County deputies said. The shooting happened on the 3200 block of Partridge Street in Deltona where the victim...
Man in custody after carjacking outside of smoke shop in Deltona, deputies say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man wanted by deputies after a January carjacking outside of a Deltona smoke shop is now in custody, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said Ocasio and Tristan Daniels, 19, stole a vehicle from the High Spirits Smoke Shop at 712...
Woman killed in rollover crash on I-4 in Orlando, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 56-year-old Orlando woman was killed Sunday night in a rollover crash on Interstate 4 in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The fatal crash happened around 8:40 p.m. on I-4 just east of Central Florida Parkway in Orlando. Troopers said the woman lost...
Former owner of Ormond Beach pharmacy sentenced to 25 years for trafficking prescription drugs
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The former owner and operator of a Volusia County pharmacy was sentenced to 25 years in prison for trafficking prescription drugs, according to a news release from Florida Attorney General Ashley Mood’s office. Prosecutors said Ekaette Isemin owned and operated Care Point Pharmacy in...
Orange County man accused of voter fraud latest to ask for case dismissal
ORLANDO, Fla. – An Orange County man who was one of 20 arrested in a high-profile voter fraud sweep by Gov. DeSantis last year is calling for his case to be dismissed. Jerry Foster filed the motion to dismiss at the Orange County courthouse last week. He’s the latest Central Florida resident to say his case should be dropped because he was led to believe his voting rights had been restored.
Suspect in Lakeland shooting that injured 11 dies after police pursuit, Polk sheriff says
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A man shot and killed by police in Polk County on Monday is believed to be involved in a drive-by shooting that injured 11 last week, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. During a press conference on Monday, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd...
Man armed with knives shot after charging deputy in Volusia County, officials say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man armed with two knives was shot and injured by a deputy in New Smyrna Beach on Sunday, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the man was suffering an “erratic mental health episode” at his parents’ home when he advanced out the front door directly toward the deputy, before being shot.
