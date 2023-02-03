SALINE, MI - Saline officials are looking to again jumpstart development at a city lot that was the site of a stalled condominium project. On Monday, Feb. 6, they heard a pitch from a new prospective developer for the roughly four-acre parcel at 207 Monroe St., north of People’s Park, which the city bought back from High Meadow Development last year after delays in the previous condo project.

SALINE, MI ・ 8 HOURS AGO