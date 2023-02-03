ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Ann Arbor News

Saline leaders hear developer’s pitch for city lot that was site of stalled project

SALINE, MI - Saline officials are looking to again jumpstart development at a city lot that was the site of a stalled condominium project. On Monday, Feb. 6, they heard a pitch from a new prospective developer for the roughly four-acre parcel at 207 Monroe St., north of People’s Park, which the city bought back from High Meadow Development last year after delays in the previous condo project.
Briarwood Mall | Shopping mall in Ann Arbor, Michigan

Briarwood Mall is a shopping mall in Ann Arbor, Michigan, United States. The mall's three anchor stores are Macy's, JCPenney, and Von Maur. Surrounded by office and other development, the mall anchors the southern Ann Arbor commercial area around Eisenhower Boulevard and I-94. It serves as the primary shopping mall for all of Washtenaw County. As of 2007 Simon Property Group manages and co-owns the mall (Simon owns 50%).
Man killed after investigating loud noise in Highland Park

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Michigan State Police said a man was killed early Saturday morning in Highland Park after his girlfriend heard a loud noise outside and he went to investigate. According to MSP, the girlfriend of the victim reported a noise outside and the man went...
$10 and cost of parts can fix your car at Mott Community College program

FLINT, MI – Auto service students at Mott Community College can repair your vehicle for just $10 a day. A stark contrast from the prices you might see at a different auto repair shop, vehicles that are inspected, diagnosed and repaired at the Mott Community College Automotive Department just charges the daily rate and the cost of any parts installed.
