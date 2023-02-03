Read full article on original website
With renovations wrapping up, Dexter officials set to move into new city hall
DEXTER, MI - Offices with doors. No more fighting over the conference room. Space for the city archives. Dexter’s city government is about to get new digs as renovations wrap up at the historic “old grain mill” building at 3515 Broad Street, the new city hall. The...
Traffic watch: Road construction round-up for Washtenaw County, Feb. 5
ANN ARBOR, MI -- There are a handful of construction projects in Washtenaw County that could impact commute times, traffic and road closures this week. East University Avenue: The street between South University Avenue and Willard Street is being closed from 7 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, until 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13.
It’s been closed for 12 years. Now this 90-year-old bridge near Ann Arbor is finally being removed
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A bridge west of Ann Arbor that has been closed for more than a decade will soon be no more. Crews working for the Washtenaw County Road Commission are set to begin removing the bridge on Liberty Road in Lima Township beginning on Monday, Feb. 6.
Contaminated site of former downtown Ann Arbor gas station, car wash to be turned into condos, shops
The site of a former gas station in downtown Ann Arbor, contaminated by petroleum and an underground storage tank, is getting new life, thanks to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.
Ann Arbor may waver from climate goals to pave path for big housing project
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor climate activist Ken Garber showed up at city hall Monday night, Feb. 6, hoping to convince city leaders to uphold the city’s sustainability goals. The roughly 68-acre zoning decision for the so-called Village of Ann Arbor development, which could bring over 600...
Unsafe sidewalk conditions between Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti persist after years of talks
YPSILANTI, MI — Braving a narrow dirt path along the edge of busy Washtenaw Avenue on a recent afternoon, Tiffany Guynn stepped carefully over a mud puddle. “I’ve fallen, because when it rains or it’s slick, you just slide,” the Eastern Michigan University student said of her experience on the stretches without sidewalks. “I’ve tumbled twice.”
Saline leaders hear developer’s pitch for city lot that was site of stalled project
SALINE, MI - Saline officials are looking to again jumpstart development at a city lot that was the site of a stalled condominium project. On Monday, Feb. 6, they heard a pitch from a new prospective developer for the roughly four-acre parcel at 207 Monroe St., north of People’s Park, which the city bought back from High Meadow Development last year after delays in the previous condo project.
Ann Arbor approves ‘one of the world’s most sustainable buildings’
ANN ARBOR, MI — Doug Selby has said the quadplex he’s going to build at 530 N. Division St. could be the most sustainable apartment building ever built in Ann Arbor. After over five years of planning and working toward city approval, Selby finally got the OK for his four-unit, 24-bedroom project in a 9-0 City Council vote Monday night, Feb. 6.
‘Sigh of relief’: Jackson, Ann Arbor-area schools respond to fake active shooter threats
JACKSON, MI - Jackson Public Schools Superintendent Jeff Beal was on the phone with police about a potential active shooter at Jackson High School when he observed an “army” of police officers arriving on the scene to search the building. The threat on Tuesday, Feb. 7, was a...
New report reveals dangerous intersections, uptick in crashes in Washtenaw County
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Traffic crashes in Washtenaw County increased in 2021 after a sharp drop during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new report that also includes data on the county intersections that see the most wrecks. The annual crash report from the Washtenaw Area...
tourcounsel.com
Briarwood Mall | Shopping mall in Ann Arbor, Michigan
Briarwood Mall is a shopping mall in Ann Arbor, Michigan, United States. The mall's three anchor stores are Macy's, JCPenney, and Von Maur. Surrounded by office and other development, the mall anchors the southern Ann Arbor commercial area around Eisenhower Boulevard and I-94. It serves as the primary shopping mall for all of Washtenaw County. As of 2007 Simon Property Group manages and co-owns the mall (Simon owns 50%).
ClickOnDetroit.com
Everything we know after missing Pioneer High School student found dead in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Officials provided several updates throughout the week after a Pioneer High School student went missing and was found dead on the Ann Arbor school’s property. If you missed any of the information on this case, here’s everything we know. 15-year-old girl goes missing.
New program helps Washtenaw County businesses realize benefits of going solar
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor has announced a new program to help commercial properties throughout Washtenaw County access the benefits of renewable energy. The new A2 Area Commercial Solar Program is open to businesses and property owners looking to go solar for both financial and environmental reasons. “Business...
Street closure OK’d for University of Michigan presidential inauguration
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor has approved closing Washington Street for a public reception in conjunction with the University of Michigan’s presidential inauguration. City Council voted Monday night, Feb. 6, to OK the university’s request to shut down one block of Washington Street between Fletcher and Thayer streets from March 6-8.
fox2detroit.com
Highland Park man killed trying to protect neighbor's car from thief
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police said a man was killed early Saturday morning in Highland Park after his girlfriend heard a loud noise outside and he went to investigate. "He normally gets up at that time anyway and comes out," said Eric Greene, a neighbor of...
fox2detroit.com
ClickOnDetroit.com
14-year-old Ann Arbor girl who disappeared, left note still missing more than 3 months later
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A 14-year-old girl who disappeared more than three months ago in Ann Arbor, leaving behind a note, is still missing. Samyah Setin Nundley, 14, was last seen Oct. 19 at her home on Pheasant Run Circle in Ann Arbor. Officials said she wrote a note...
$10 and cost of parts can fix your car at Mott Community College program
FLINT, MI – Auto service students at Mott Community College can repair your vehicle for just $10 a day. A stark contrast from the prices you might see at a different auto repair shop, vehicles that are inspected, diagnosed and repaired at the Mott Community College Automotive Department just charges the daily rate and the cost of any parts installed.
Check out these Black History Month events happening in Washtenaw County
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI -- Celebrate Black History Month throughout Washtenaw County this year with a variety of in-person and online events. Black History Month is recognized nationally in February and honors the achievements and sacrifices of African Americans. The Ann Arbor-area has a long list of activities planned, including panel...
License plate reading cameras already helping to solve crimes in Napoleon, police say
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- Police usage of license plate-reading cameras has been spreading throughout Jackson County in the past year, with Napoleon Township among the latest departments to employ the equipment. “We’re pretty excited about the technology,” said deputy chief Matt Peters. “Technology really feeds how well we’re able to...
