Maple Valley singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile was among the leading acts at the Grammy Awards last night with seven total nods for her last album, In These Silent Days. The rock star, who also gave a rousing performance of “Broken Horses” at the show, ultimately took home three of the awards for which she was nominated: Best Americana Album, Best Rock Performance, and Best Rock Song.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO