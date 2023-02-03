Read full article on original website
An Inside Look at Lubbock’s New Texas Roadhouse Location
Lubbock has been waiting for this new Texas Roadhouse location for months now. Finally on February 8th, 2023, they are scheduled to have their grand opening. I got the chance to visit the restaurant before their official opening and take some photos of the new building. Everything you love about Roadhouse is still in place, but with a few improvements and new additions in the mix. Keep scrolling to take a look inside and see what these new additions are.
Lubbock Ranks Exceptionally High On ‘2023’s Best Cities For Pizza Lovers’
I am a little bit shocked to learn just how high Lubbock ranked on a recent list of "2023's Best Cities For Pizza Lovers". It's not that we don't have good pizza here. We definitely do. But, Lubbock isn't exactly known for its pizza. Chicken fried steak and barbeque are usually what you think of being popular around here, so our rank is pretty astounding.
This 13,000 Square Foot Lubbock Mansion is an Art Collector’s Dream
One of the many perks of living in Lubbock is how affordable it is to buy a home here. Houses that would go for $1 million in larger cities are a fraction of the price here in the Hub City. There is a stunning example with this 13,000 square foot...
Fresh on the Market: $2 Million Lubbock Mansion with Private Gym, Pool, and More
There are only a handful of Lubbock homes that are valued at over $1 million, and this is one of them. In fact, it is actually the most expensive home for currently listed in Lubbock according to Zillow.com. It is a custom build located off of 82nd Street and Frankford Ave in Regal Park.
Lubbock Kids Can Enjoy An Awesome Free Touch-A-Truck Event
As children, we all loved (and probably still love) big trucks -- fire trucks, big green tractors and so much more. A free event coming to Lubbock will let us all get back in touch with our inner child. Touch-a-Truck is put on by the Lubbock Junior League and brings...
fox34.com
UMC on cardiac diversion for next two hours
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - UMC announced they are on a cardiac diversion due to air handlers being down in their cath lab. Due to air handlers in the cath lab being down at this time, we are on a cardiac diversion for any patients that have the potential of needing to go to the cath lab. This should be fixed within the next 2 hours. We will provide updates as our operations come back online.
Travel Columnist Surprised To Find Out There Are Fun Things To Do In Lubbock
If you have lived in Lubbock longer than a couple of years, you have no doubt heard the following said about Lubbock, "Lubbock is boring" and that "there is nothing to do in Lubbock". In fact, you've probably heard those things a lot like I have. Most of the time...
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 38 People Arrested In The Hub City
We have survived that icy weather and if you were too busy trying to figure out if you kid, or grandkids, were going to school that you missed some very important news well we have that recap this Monday. If you missed the big news every Texan's favorite animated adult...
6 Lubbock Places That The Chinese Spy Balloon Could Have Been Interested In
So, we had a visitor from the mysterious east this past week... After our good friends in Billings Montana first discovered a strange object floating in the sky, the gub'mint finally came clean and confirmed that they were tracking a Chinese Spy Balloon, that had been gathering intelligence floating harmlessly for several days. Finally, they did the right thing, and shot that sucker down over the Atlantic Ocean...near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina...long after it had already done it's job and sent back all the data it could to it's homeland.
What Is a ‘BORG’ and Are Lubbock College Students Making Them?
Most anyone born before the year 2000 who went to college is familiar with Jungle Juice. You know, the plastic bin, trash can, or another container, filled to the brim with random liquor, juice, soda, candy, and more. If you were fond of the party scene, then you probably have your fair share of memories (if you didn’t black out) of dipping your cup into the mystery vat and ignoring any potential risks.
everythinglubbock.com
Are Dead People Leaving Reviews on Lubbock Businesses?
So this is something so shocking to me that I never thought I would write about in Lubbock. I have a special love for food trucks and when I saw this I couldn't believe what I was reading. The community in this area has always supported one another but who would have thought something like this would happen?
Are Delivery Services Like Grubhub Ruining Small Lubbock Businesses?
Third-party delivery services have boomed in popularity since the pandemic. Most of us have apps like Doordash or Grubhub on our phones these days, and the convenience of ordering whatever you want without leaving your bed is pretty fantastic. You can get food from somewhere across town that normally wouldn't deliver to you, leaving you with endless takeout options.
Lubbock Pet Owners: Beware This Cruel And Costly New Scam
A friend of mine's pet recently went missing. It happens at least once or twice to most people, and it can happen to anyone. It's a stressful and emotionally charged situation, which means the absolute garbage people will come out from under their stinky pile to try to take advantage of a good-hearted person. And this makes me really angry, of course.
earnthenecklace.com
Jack Maney Leaving KLBK: Where Is the Lubbock Meteorologist Going?
For two years, Jack Maney has been covering weather in Lubbock, Texas, and has built a strong community connection. But the meteorologist will be chasing tornadoes in the next step of his career. Jack Maney announced he is leaving KLBK News in Texas in February 2023. Naturally, his viewers want to know where he is going next and if his new position will also take him away from Texas. Not only does the meteorologist have an exciting job lined up, but he also wrapped up his last day at KLBK News by supporting a good cause. Find out what Jack Maney said about his departure here.
Lubbock Last-Minute Plans: First Friday, Valentine’s, and More
As the weekend approaches, it is time to decide how you want to spend it. While there is nothing wrong with staying in and relaxing, there are so many great events going on in Lubbock that you can check out. Starting with Friday, we have the First Friday Art Trail...
KCBD
Family of Ropes student killed in crash encouraging others to ‘#LiveLikeHunter’
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock family is honoring teenager Hunter Mayhall’s legacy after he was killed in a crash, encouraging others to #LiveLikeHunter. The 18-year-old Ropes student died in a rollover Tuesday morning on an icy Brownfield Highway while on his way to school. Since the crash, the...
KCBD
Two injured in crash near 50th and Avenue Q
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - First responders are on the scene of a crash involving a passenger car and a motorcyclist in the southbound lanes of Avenue Q near 50th Street. LPD received the call at 3:51 p.m. One person sustained serious injuries and the other sustained minor injuries. First responders...
Lubbock family appears on ‘Family Feud’ game show
The Chapman family of Lubbock made the big screen as contestants on popular game show, Family Feud, hosted by Steve Harvey.
How Did Texas Tech Basketball Ruin Brunch For One Lubbock Couple?
As much as they've frustrated us this year, everybody loves watching Texas Tech Basketball. However, there are times and places when watching a game becomes an unwanted intrusion. This past weekend, my wife and I decided to enjoy a "brunch-date" at a local restaurant. The eatery in question shall remain...
