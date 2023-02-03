ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, CT

Most court records sealed in Manchester stabbing

By Alex Wood / Journal Inquirer
 4 days ago
Associated Press

Most court records have been sealed from public view in the case of Manchester man who is accused of stabbing another man in the eye in May, putting him in critical condition for a time.

The sealing of the records probably indicates that the defendant, Earl E. Hairston Jr., 20, has applied for or been admitted to a pretrial diversion program, which can lead to dismissal of the criminal charge he is facing if he successfully completes some type of rehabilitation effort.

Hairston remained a prison inmate today, held in lieu of $200,000 bond at the Manson Youth Institution in Cheshire, according to online state Department of Correction records.

