Craig Daily Press
Moffat County CSU Extension invites community to open house showcasing 4-H programs
The Moffat County Colorado State University Extension Office is hosting an open house from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Feb. 15 at the Pavilion at the Moffat County Fairgrounds for community members to come and learn what 4-H has to offer. CSU Extension staff and leaders will be there to answer questions and...
Craig Daily Press
Craig Yampa Valley Electric Association office closed due to plumbing issues
Due to a plumbing issue the Yampa Valley Electric Association and Luminate Broadband office at 3715 US-40 in Craig will be closed through Friday, Feb. 10. A public relations representative for YVEA said on Friday, Feb. 3 that during the office closures members needing to pay bills can do so by calling 970-879-1160 or by using the payment drop boxes at the Craig YVEA office or City Market in Craig.
Small CO town was one of the coldest places in America Tuesday morning
While it was bitterly cold across all of Colorado Tuesday morning, a small town in Moffat County was one of the coldest places anywhere in the country.The town of Maybell has just 76 people and is located along Highway 40 about 25 miles west of Craig. The coldest air temperature ever recorded in the state of Colorado was in Maybell on February 1, 1985 when the thermometer dropped to -61 degrees.It wasn't quite that cold Tuesday morning but Maybell was the coldest location in Colorado with -42 degrees. Only a handful of remote areas in Utah and Wyoming were colder than Maybell.Nearby Craig was also extremely cold with -41 degrees which makes Denver's official low of -6 degrees seem mild.After the frigid start on Tuesday, high temperatures will reach the 20s across much of the state. The Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas will finally reach above freezing on Wednesday followed by 40s developing on Thursday and Friday. It will also remain dry across Colorado through Friday with sunny skies each day and clear skies each night.
steamboatradio.com
Herd of pronghorn found dead in Routt County – 53 have died in Moffat County
A Nordic skier came upon a herd of pronghorn that had been attacked in the snow in Routt County in mid-January. They say 20 to 25 of them were dead in a field. We showed Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) the picture. They confirmed they were pronghorns but they don’t know how they died. They said it is possible they were scavenged on by coyotes.
Craig Daily Press
Moffat County girls see strong Senior Night competition before wrestling regionals￼
The only way to get stronger is to face fierce opponents, and Moffat County girls wrestling will be heading into the final weeks of the regular season a little sharper because of it. The Bulldogs will compete in the Region 4 tournament this weekend hosted by Battle Mountain, the qualifier...
Mountain Lions Snatch Dogs From Porches, Sparking Fear Among Colorado Residents
Residents of the cozy mountain town of Grand Lake, Colorado, have spent the last two months fearing for the lives of their pets amid a rise in mountain lion sightings and attacks on local dogs. Since December 1, Routt County residents have spotted at least eight mountain lions in the...
