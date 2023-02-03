Shania Twain Shares Rare Comments on Son Eja After Collaborating on Her New Album

Shania Twain Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

Mama Twain! Shania Twain shared rare insight into her relationship with her 21-year-old son, Eja.

“He’s so full on now into music. That is his passion. He lives, breathes it,” Twain, 57, told ET Canada on Friday, February 3. “In fact, he’s got one of his songs on my current album, on the Queen of Me album. I didn’t tell him that he was on it until it was already done. Just not to get his hopes up too high.”

The “Honey, I’m Home” singer added that her son with ex-husband Robert “Mutt” Lange is “very talented.”

“We don’t work together per se, he really loves his independence,” she explained. “He does his own thing.”

Shania Twain with son Eja. Courtesy of Shania Twain/Instagram

Eja is also his mother’s biggest fan, encouraging her to put her accomplishments on display.

“None of my awards were out and my son just said, this is not that long ago, so he’s, like, a teenager … he’s like, ‘Mom, where are all your awards?’” Twain recalled. “They’re in the archives, which is a small room in the basement. Stored, like, respectfully, but you know, not on display. He goes ‘well, can’t we just at least put the Grammys up?' So we got the Grammys, we put them on the shelf, he’s like ‘Mom, don’t you want to see them? Aren’t you proud of these? You’ve earned these.'”

She concluded: “It was really cute, so I started putting more of my awards out. I appreciated him bringing that up, it was very cute.”

Twain and Lange — who were married from 1993 to 2010 — welcomed Eja in 2001. The former couple split after the producer allegedly had an affair with the singer’s friend Marie-Anne Thiébaud , who was married to exec Frédéric Thiébaud at the time.

“For the first week after finding out about the affair, I was ready to die,” the “Any Man of Mine” songstress wrote in her 2011 memoir, From This Moment On. “ To go to bed forever and never wake up. Or to hurt someone. I was ready to do something desperate. But in reality, there was nothing to do but to suffer through it.”

More recently, she spoke about the scandal in her 2022 Netflix documentary, Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl.

"I'm at a whole other low. And I just don't see any point in going on with a music career," she said. "It was like a death. It was a permanent end to so many facets of my life."

Twain went on to marry Thiébaud.

“I fell in love,” she explained to Nightline after their 2011 nuptials. “I’ve always believed in love. I temporarily lost my hope in love, and it was temporary, thank goodness.”