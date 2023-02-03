ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Us Weekly

Shania Twain Shares Rare Comments on Son Eja After Collaborating on Her New Album

By Sarah Hearon
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UZy3N_0kbUK3nm00
Shania Twain Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

Mama Twain! Shania Twain shared rare insight into her relationship with her 21-year-old son, Eja.

Shania Twain and Ex-Husband Robert 'Mutt' Lange's Messy Split: A Timeline

Read article

“He’s so full on now into music. That is his passion. He lives, breathes it,” Twain, 57, told ET Canada on Friday, February 3. “In fact, he’s got one of his songs on my current album, on the Queen of Me album. I didn’t tell him that he was on it until it was already done. Just not to get his hopes up too high.”

The “Honey, I’m Home” singer added that her son with ex-husband Robert “Mutt” Lange is “very talented.”

“We don’t work together per se, he really loves his independence,” she explained. “He does his own thing.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i2xYg_0kbUK3nm00
Shania Twain with son Eja. Courtesy of Shania Twain/Instagram

Eja is also his mother’s biggest fan, encouraging her to put her accomplishments on display.

“None of my awards were out and my son just said, this is not that long ago, so he’s, like, a teenager … he’s like, ‘Mom, where are all your awards?’” Twain recalled. “They’re in the archives, which is a small room in the basement. Stored, like, respectfully, but you know, not on display. He goes ‘well, can’t we just at least put the Grammys up?' So we got the Grammys, we put them on the shelf, he’s like ‘Mom, don’t you want to see them? Aren’t you proud of these? You’ve earned these.'”

Country Music’s Biggest Cheating Scandals — and Where the Couples Are Now

Read article

She concluded: “It was really cute, so I started putting more of my awards out. I appreciated him bringing that up, it was very cute.”

Twain and Lange — who were married from 1993 to 2010 — welcomed Eja in 2001. The former couple split after the producer allegedly had an affair with the singer’s friend Marie-Anne Thiébaud , who was married to exec Frédéric Thiébaud at the time.

“For the first week after finding out about the affair, I was ready to die,” the “Any Man of Mine” songstress wrote in her 2011 memoir, From This Moment On. “ To go to bed forever and never wake up. Or to hurt someone. I was ready to do something desperate. But in reality, there was nothing to do but to suffer through it.”

More recently, she spoke about the scandal in her 2022 Netflix documentary, Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl.

Biggest Celebrity Cheating Scandals Ever: From Bill Clinton to Adam Levine

Read article

"I'm at a whole other low. And I just don't see any point in going on with a music career," she said. "It was like a death. It was a permanent end to so many facets of my life."

Twain went on to marry Thiébaud.

“I fell in love,” she explained to Nightline after their 2011 nuptials. “I’ve always believed in love. I temporarily lost my hope in love, and it was temporary, thank goodness.”

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Country Singer Shania Twain Married Her Ex-Husband's Mistress's Husband

Throughout her decades-long career, Shania Twain has lived life under a scope. From her health problems to her childhood, the “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!” singer has been pretty candid about her personal life — which includes her dating history. In the 90s, she married her first husband and one-day baby’s daddy, Robert “Mutt” Lange, however, their romance didn’t stand the test of time.
Us Weekly

Shania Twain Looks Like a Brand New Woman With Platinum Blonde Hair: Photos

From this moment on … Shania Twain is a blonde! The hitmaker unveiled her dramatic hair transformation while promoting her new album, Queen of Me.  The “You’re Still the One” singer, 57, appeared on the Thursday, February 2, episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden, shocking viewers with her new platinum locks. Twain’s […]
Wide Open Country

Shania Twain Rocks Platinum Blonde Hair and We Can't Stop Staring

Blondes have more fun. We've heard it a million times. Looks like Shania Twain is testing the old adage for herself. The Candian-born singer-songwriter has swapped her signature chocolate waves for pin-straight, icy blonde locks. Twain dropped by a Republic Records event in Los Angeles on Feb. 1 sporting a vibrant orange gown, black leather jacket, and a contrasting, show-stopping platinum blonde wig. And we'll never be the same again.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Whiskey Riff

11 Country Music Artists Who Have Come Out As Gay

Here are some names the country community has rallied behind in recent years, as well as some good ol’ country music. Sam Williams, Son of Hank Williams Jr. Sam Williams, the son of Hank Williams Jr., sat down for Apple Music’s Proud Radio with Hunter Kelly, where he discussed the inspiration behind his “Titled Crown” music video, which details his upbringing, his relationship with his family, and ultimately serves as his public coming out.
INSIDE News

Priscilla Presley does not accept that her daughter Lisa Marie Presley left her without an inheritance

Priscilla Presley, Elvis Presley's widow said her daughter Lisa's will that withdraws her as a beneficiary is completely invalid, according to court documents. The daughter and only heiress of Elvis Presley, who died on January 12, had named Barry Siegel (ex-manager) and her mother Priscilla as co-administrators of her estate in life and death, but apparently, Lisa had changed her will.
101.5 KNUE

Shania Twain Is the Woman You Remember Across ‘Queen of Me’ Album [Review]

Shania Twain is living her own kind of ‘90s renaissance, and it’s wildly contagious. Is it country?. As much as Alan Jackson and George Strait are keeping it country on their most recent releases, Twain is, too. The 12 synth-heavy songs on Queen of Me are authentic to the artist she’s always been, even if they stretch beyond the often too-rigid boundaries of the genre.
HollywoodLife

Sally Field’s Kids: Meet Her 3 Grown & Handsome Sons

Sally Field is an Academy, Golden Globe, and Emmy Award winning actress. She has three sons across two marriages. The ‘Forrest Gump’ actress is currently appearing in the ensemble cast of ’80 For Brady.’. Sally Field, 76, is one of the most celebrated actresses in the entertainment...
People

Christina Hall Says She and Husband Josh Aren't Looking to Have More Kids: 'Can't Even Imagine'

Christina Hall says she and husband Josh Hall feel their family is complete with her three kids — Hudson, 3, Brayden, 7, and Taylor, 12 Christina Hall says her family with Josh Hall is complete. Speaking with PEOPLE, the Christina on the Coast star, 39, celebrates the "partnership" she's found in her marriage and how her whole family has benefitted from the union. "We just have a true partnership, true teamwork. We have the same goals as far as everything we want for our future and our end game," the HGTV star shares....
OK! Magazine

Carrie Underwood Declares She No Longer Cares About Being A 'Certain Size' Following Years In The Spotlight

Having been in the spotlight for more than a decade, Carrie Underwood has learned a thing or two about maintaining a lifestyle that is best for her. While discussing her fitness journey in a new interview and how it has evolved over the years, the "Before He Cheats" country star candidly told an outlet, "I feel like earlier in my career I was working out more to be a certain size or fit into a certain aesthetic that I thought I wanted to be.""And now I feel like I work out more to be strong and to have energy and...
People

Cher Holds Hands with Boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards at Pre-Grammy Party

The couple was first romantically linked in November Cher has a new red carpet date this Grammy Award weekend. The Grammy winner and Hall of Fame inductee, 76, walked hand-in-hand with boyfriend Alexander "AE" Edwards on Saturday night, showing off their casual couple's style during Steven Victor and Tod's Pre-Grammy party celebrating nominees Pusha T and The Dream at Matsuhisa Beverly Hills. For the outing, Cher donned a shimmering white Chrome Hearts jacket trimmed in black, layered over a sparkling top. She finished the look with a pair of gray trousers featuring...
People

Sally Field's Son Recalls How His Coming Out Experience Inspired Mom's Brothers & Sisters Storyline

Sam Greisman, Field's youngest son, writes in an exclusive essay for PEOPLE about what he's learned from his Oscar-winning mother — and how some of his own life played out on television Sam Greisman is a New York-based writer and the youngest of Sally Field's three children. (Her other two sons are Peter Craig, 53, a screenwriter and novelist, and Eli, 50, a writer and director.) Here, exclusively for PEOPLE, Greisman opens up in an essay about what Field has taught him — and, in her most vulnerable moments, shown him. I've...
People

Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg Reveal the Sweet Story Behind Their Wedding Dance: 'It Was Ethereal'

"I saw no one and heard no one because I was locked in his eyes," says McCarthy, who married Wahlberg in St. Charles, Illinois in 2014 When Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg made their first red carpet appearance together at a charity event in the summer of 2013, they had no idea that night would set the scene — and the soundtrack — for their intimate wedding the following year. The couple, who had been privately dating for about a month at the time, were attending a celebrity Dancing with...
SAINT CHARLES, IL
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

289K+
Followers
27K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy